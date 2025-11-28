Today’s post at Safe Tech International:



‘Unplug to Uplift’ Webinar Resources vs. MINDSPACE - Stop the Manipulation Is the choice getting any clearer?

includes resources from the recent webinar focused on children, and more information about the MINDSPACE document.

Going with the grain: influencing behaviour through public policy -UK Govt link

Here is an 8 1/2-minute industry promotional video outlining tools that governments and organizations are using to control behavior.

“…..the nine key components of MINDSPACE - Messenger, Incentives, Norms, Defaults, Salience, Priming, Affect, Commitment, and Ego, and learn how they can be harnessed to enhance the persuasiveness and effectiveness of your change narratives.”

As David has explained, if you only see the pawn on the chess gameboard, you don’t really understand the game.

(As I watched the industry video, I could see the components of the local smart meter pilot program decision-based-evidence-making from a more insightful lens).

