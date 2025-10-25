This event is not about smart meters but hopefully of interest!

“There is little robust evidence on digital technology’s added value in education” and a lot of the evidence that does exist “comes from those trying to sell it.” - UNESCO



On April 29, 2024, John Haidt wrote, The Revolution Has Begun in the UK 75,000 UK parents have come together to give their kids a smartphone-free childhood. February 17th, 2024, was the day I became confident that childhood was going to change for the better. On that day, several people sent me an article from The Guardian, with this headline: ‘It went nuts’: Thousands join UK parents calling for smartphone-free childhood.

Various countries have responded in different ways to growing evidence of harm to children associated with smartphone use and social media, but now another necessary course correction is growing as scrutiny extends to “EdTech” and the question of tech intentionality. It’s not just a smartphone problem.

Too much screen time, both in schools and at home, is interfering with children’s development of empathy, moral judgement, and imagination. Fast-paced games and shorts are interfering with the natural development of critical thinking skills, application, and effort. Disconnection from one another, themselves, and from the natural world is leaving children highly dysregulated and out of sorts.

As parents provide children with dumb phones and smart watches instead of smart phones, Safe Tech International has invited 12 speakers to share a brief overview about initiatives being taken in their respective countries, with implications for both children and adults. Unlike many other efforts in the EdTech and Smartphone Free Childhood movements, the issue of wireless risks and harm and the Right to be Offline will also be addressed.

Meet Emily Cherkin, EdTech’s Exploitation of Children vs Intentional Use

‘A former middle school teacher with over a decade of experience, Emily is on the faculty at the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy. As the lead plaintiff in her lawsuit against EdTech’s exploitation of children’s privacy, Emily is not afraid to speak out and hold companies accountable. Emily’s best-selling book, The Screentime Solution: A Judgment-Free Guide to Becoming a Tech-Intentional Family, was published in January 2024 by Greenleaf Book Group. Emily writes regularly on the topic of children, education, and democracy on her Substack, First Fish Chronicles. Emily is a sought-after expert and she has created numerous tools and resources to support parents, schools, and policymakers advocate for effective, safe, and legal approaches to technology use in and for school.’

Emily’s Substack First Fish Chronicles

Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of Wireless Program at Environmental Health Sciences

Theodora Scarato MSW, is Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences, a special expert to the International Commission for Biological Impacts of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), and signatory to the EMF Scientist Appeal. She has published several peer-reviewed papers and was a lead technical expert and petitioner in the successful lawsuit against the FCC and formerly served as Executive Director of Environmental Health Trust. She continues to submit expert comments to U.S. federal agencies on issues related to wireless radiation and public health. Stay updated with her work via LinkedIn, the EHS newsletter for the latest factsheets, science and policy news, and the ICBE-EMF newsletter for the commission’s newest scientific publications.

Environmental Health Sciences: Safe Technology for People and the Environment

Follow Theodora and sign up for the news summaries here:

SAFE TECHNOLOGY for People and Environment - Environmental Health Sciences

The Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences aims to:

Advance scientific understanding of health and environmental risks.

Support science-based, protective regulations and transparent oversight.

Promote innovative solutions towards a safe technology future.



Seven years ago, Theodora presented at the 2018 National Institutes of Health Conference on Healthy Building, pictured with Cece Doucette and Martin Pall, along with Peter Sullivan and Frank Clegg. 9-minute video

Theodora is one of most respected researchers and speakers on the topic of EMFs and health, and continues to submit expert testimony, providing a record of the science in various proceedings, including for the FCC.

Three other speakers for Nov. 1st webinar:

Diego Hidalgo Demeusols diegohidalgo.net and the Off Movement, Spain

OFF: A Manifesto aims to raise awareness among citizens and authorities of the critical point we are reaching in our relationship with digital technology. It presents a series of concrete measures in order to face this challenge for our species. It has been backed by over 300 personalities of very diverse backgrounds: science, education, business, culture, law, psychology, etc. See a short vimeo video (4 1/2 minutes in English) here: OFF Manifesto | Regaining Control Over Digital Technology on Vimeo

David Charalambous, United Kingdom, of Reaching People and World Council for Health:

EMF/RF/Tech - Cultivating ‘Security’ is an Inside Job, And Community Helps - Join Safe Tech International on Nov. 1st: Unplug to Uplift! David studies and teaches individuals how engage in difficult conversations about highly charged topics in order to “reach people,” for example, responding to the experience of presenting a fact and being attacked, or attempting to communicate with highly programmed individuals.

Author and Researcher Shannon Rowan: Interview with The Fair Food Forager & Friends Show #200 Shannon Rowan - Technology, wifi towers, AI. Harming your health, freedom, environment. 10/22/2025

#200 Shannon Rowan - Technology, wifi towers, AI. Harming your health, freedom, environment

In this episode we discuss Shannon’s new book The Red Shoes; Our Devil’s Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop It. This is part 3, focussing on the green washing aspect. Labelled as sustainable yet the planet doesn’t even have the resources needed to fuel it. Towers everywhere yet the tech can’t keep up with the requirements.

UNPLUG TO UPLIFT Webinar

Saturday November 1st, 2025 5-7pm UK time plus Q&A

For more info: https://safetechinternational.org/event/

Zoom registration link https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tCEtqKF7Q_yQqR4Cw3o6cA#/registration



Correction/update, because Daylight Savings Time ends in the UK one week earlier than in the U.S., the time difference from the UK and New York is only 4 hours for the day of this event. Please double check the time zone for your area.

Please share!

