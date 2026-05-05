May 4-5 Safe Tech International News and Notes

FEATURED MICROWAVE NEWS: Can an EMF Switch Control Gene Expression? New Paper from Korea Generates Controversy

A paper published last month in the journal Cell appears to be a game changer: It shows that a 4 kHz pulsed EMF signal can activate a switch that controls gene expression.



Now, a physicist has told the New Scientist that the claimed biological response is “incredibly implausible.”



The Korean paper took nearly three years to clear peer review.



Some additional details, including links to the new paper and the New Scientist critique, are here. Louis Slesin, PhD

FEATURED: Peter Anthony Cowan Join me for a Livestream Q&A May 5th on the 49ers investigation Hosted by the Meredith Oke and the Quantum Biology Collective

Tuesday, May 5th at 11am PDT I’m doing an hour-long livestream Q&A with Meredith Oke of the Quantum Biology Collective about the 49ers electrical substation investigation and viral event.



Free, on Zoom, no registration. Just drop in: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85183584068 Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more



No formal presentation. The whole hour is Q&A, or whatever I feel like rambling about if people don’t ask enough questions! (Or maybe I’ll just play piano, if that happens).



QBC’s description: Peter Cowan: the quantum biology practitioner, former WiFi firmware engineer, musician, and self-described high school dropout who sparked a global conversation about EMFs and injuries. A single post on X connecting the San Francisco 49ers’ alarming injury rate to the electromagnetic fields generated by a nearby electrical substation exploded to over 22 million views, landed in the Washington Post, and was covered by mainstream media all over the world. Come and ask Peter your questions about EMFs, working with applied quantum biology and going globally viral. Curious about the mechanisms, the media’s response, what it’s like to go massively viral, or what other investigations I have in store? Ask about any topic you want. It’s all fair game. Best, Peter

FEATURED: Does EMF and Wireless Devices Endanger Children’s Health? Gary Null PhD & Richard Gale

When we reflect upon our politicians’ and institutions’ repeated claims that they care about the health and well-being of children, we need to peer behind the words to expose the double-speak. Today, the most aggressive voices want to persuade us that the government is a more responsible parent than children’s own biological kin. Only recently are parents waking up to push back against this collective social conditioning. However, it required over two years of passive obedience for parents to realize they were sheepishly following unjustified government demands to close schools, quarantine children, and mandate mask-wearing and social distancing. When will parents realize they maybe innocently contributing to their kids’ delayed physical, mental and emotional development by giving them free reign on their mobile phones, laptops, tablets and other EMF-emitting devices? This is not an issue based upon class and prestige. Rich or poor, politically left or right, no child is excused from EMF risks. Since the regulatory officials at the EPA and FCC are fully compromised by the private telecom and wireless industries, parents must assume the responsibility to monitor and control their children’s exposure to EMF radiation.