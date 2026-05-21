Lots to ponder, a National Call today and more dates

Once in a while I check in to see what industry proponents are up to, but I have to be in the right head space to do it. VOLTS was an example - because technocracy dressed as decarbonization continues to cause so much harm.



But 1) Gary Null’s post, and 2) hearing about the trend towards “friction maxing” in younger generations….and also 3) watching the video of Veda Austin discussing the language of water and hydroglyphs and exemplifying those making the conscious choice to bring themselves to their work (instead of AI she is using faraday cages) are among the antidotes here

WATER RESEARCHER VEDA AUSTIN: SCROLL DOWN THE VIDEO PAGE TO VIEW: Watch what happens to healthy spring water after 5G exposure Short video showing how spring water changes structurally after 15 mins of 5G exposure (53 SECONDS) “In my opinion, it ss completely destroyed.”

Today’s news post at our sister substack:

May 21 Safe Tech International News and Notes

