The Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy must decide the fate of this Massachusetts no fee smart meter opt out bill by March 18th.

Bill H3551 carries an emergency pre-amble:

Details about how to take action here: "Please Pass the MA No-Fee Smart Meter Opt Out Bill" - A Letter to Joint Committee on Telecom, Utilities, and Energy"

Betrayal Trauma and Institutionalized Abuse

TRIGGER WARNING: I met a woman in a spiritual study group years ago who had been trafficked by her parents. For me, as a supposed teacher of stress reduction and mind-body integration, one of her stories broke my heart.

Somewhere along the line, a report was made outlining abuse allegations. She found herself in the presence of a lawyer and judge in the family court system. Instead of taking action, they were both a part of the trafficking ring, and they also abused her.

Through her, I understood viscerally the kinds of experiences that can lead to a psychotic break or split personality in some. The power of her spirit as a survivor was a testament to what is possible.

In the Boston area where I live, families on the front lines of the Catholic Church abuse scandals were marginalized for decades. Society is still dealing with the fall out, for example in this March, 2026 Rhode Island news report.

There are also yoga communities that have been shattered by similar dynamics.

I have witnessed a kind of evil that has permeated the decision-making process for smart meter deployment, including the exact same lies told across the country about how often the meters transmit, and the consulting firms writing the reports about efficacy, and of course, the tobacco science health experts.

Where We Are on the Game Board: We Are Still in the Stage Where Society Is Just Moving the Priests Around, (As Well As the Stage Where the Doctors Smoke)

I recently had the opportunity to hear some very sincere civil servants in a small town in Massachusetts grappling with issues concerning smart meters, in 2026.

There was hope expressed that perhaps the state’s utility regulator would be concerned about decisions and actions by the utility.

But each state’s utility regulators are as culpable as the companies, if not more.

And both/all political parties have manipulated the core values of the populace with different kinds of propaganda, to further the acceptance of a growing surveillance/control state. (economic growth, new infrastructure, less regulations, beating China vs sustainability, reducing dependence on fossil fuels. and one of my least favorite: making certain that low-income ratepayers can benefit from time-of-use plans because of a commitment to equal rights and economic justice)

If I had the power to do one thing right now, I would want to be able to inoculate those new to the smart meter issue with the knowledge that we are still in the stage where the diocese is simply moving priests around, only its significantly worse than that.

There are tiers of denial at virtually all regulatory levels, and the drive to install smart meters and remove landline phones and install more infrastructure is an integrated plan, and it is based on a house of cards.

The conversation in Western MA reminded me of local hearings and actions that were taking place in California 16 years ago. I was there.

Here, in 2010, the city council of Fairfax CA, discusses smart meter issues in a 35-minute video, with what was known then, with thanks to the Ecological Options Network.

Jul 8, 2010 Fairfax Nixes ‘Smart Meters’ Joining a growing number of public bodies, the City Council of Fairfax, CA voted July 7, 2010 to explore ways of blocking installation of so-called ‘smart meters’ by PG&E. In this excerpt, Vice Mayor Larry Bragman and Mayor Lew Tremaine present the case for that decision.

July 2010 Vice Mayor Larry Bragman: And last, but not least, you’ve got a whole element of concern in the community about EMF. Now, PG & E comes to the table and says, “All these devices have been approved by FCC.” Well, everybody that’s been following the EMF um issue knows that FCC is more concerned with reception and range and not human health effects. The only human health effects that FCC is really looking at is thermal injury. In other words, heat based injury. And the data that we’re getting and the studies have shown that there’s a much more subtle form of human health effect whether it’s chromosomal damage, cellular damage, cellular mutation. The jury is still out on those studies and if we’re going to follow the precautionary principle, we need to find out whether there are human health effects before we deploy the technology.

Here, Oct 29, 2010 Democracy v. Corporate Power -

In a talk to the San Francisco Tesla Society, Attorney Larry Bragman, a Councilmember in Fairfax, CA. where he co-authored its ground-breaking ordinance banning wireless ‘smart’ meter installation by corporate monopoly giant PG&E, talks about the importance of local legislative pushback in curbing the onslaught of technocratic totalitarianism sweeping the country under the greenwashinig cover of ‘smart’ grid technologies.

Attorney Bragman October 2010: we’re going to be writing a letter to our state representatives Huffman and Leno. Senator Leno we share with San Francisco to carry legislation which would at least enable rate payers and residents to opt out of the system so that a ratepayer who has a special electromagnetic sensitivity is not forced into putting a nuisance on their property

You know the battle will go on until it’s ended in the courts or none of us are left or none of the communities are left standing without these ubiquitous networks. So far in Fairfax we’ve managed to keep to keep it out and I hope you all will think about it as far as what you want for the future of your communities because you’re really The Messengers and it’s without you the elected representatives are not going to act so it’s we’ve got to create sort of a counter tsunami of citizen activism and citizen concern to protect our communities.

Ecological Options Network has an archive of 169 videos focused on radiation. Radiation Rebellion (You can see women in tears, testifying before the California Public Utilities Commission, begging for their lives, because this is a devastating wrong technology that is electrifying people, and this was known years ago).

Update: Smart Meter Injunction - US Supreme Court SDGE

I was weighing how and when to share the discouraging news regarding a smart meter lawsuit that many have been following in CA:

Update: Smart Meter Injunction - US Supreme Court:

The Clerk denied the petition, without forwarding it to any justices. Not a single Supreme Court justice read the attached petition, yet they are required by law to do so. As you know, the Clerk’s actions are unlawful and violate constitutional due process requirements. I proved that no judge has looked at this case by inserting a request for verification in every document that I filed. You can see the request in the attached petition. None of the courts responded to the request although they are required by law to do so. The problem is that our electronic courts have been hacked by the defendants so that no judge will ever see the cases assigned to them. This is a different problem than if the courts had actually denied the relief based on the merits. Does anyone have any idea how to address this serious constitutional violation?”

We Keep Putting the Truth Before Good People, but we do it from a place of power, and not despair.

This is not a sprint, it is a marathon, and we persist in attempting to help good people do the right thing, with the knowledge that in the end, this stranglehold via the FCC and others will end.

Neither human health nor the environment responds to bribes or blackmail, and both are transmitting accurate data about issues with our telecommunications and utility technologies.

"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."

Mass. Legislature Ranked the Least Efficient in the U.S.

“A new analysis by Fiscal Note, a Washington D.C.-based company that makes software for policy tracking, found that the Massachusetts Legislature is the least efficient of all 50 states in 2023.

The report, released Aug. 21, found that 10,508 bills had been introduced in the Massachusetts legislature in 2023, with just 21 total bills enacted, a rate of 0.20 percent. Massachusetts lawmakers introduced the third highest total number of bills this year and enacted the fewest.”

The MA Smart Meter Opt Out Push

We are in the last stages of a push to pass the no fee smart meter opt out fee in MA for the 2-year Legislative session, because questions about smart meter safety have been reduced to the question of an opt out. But in truth, much more scrutiny and a much greater course correction is needed.

Many individuals embraced smart grid theories unaware, for example with the shotgun marriage of solar advocates and meters.

Now the nation’s energy policy is shifting to prioritize data centers, which will store useless information being gathered about every household’s minute-by-minute electricity use.

When the true advocates for environmental stewardship hold themselves accountable to a higher standard, including not polluting the grid and not abusing human rights, the balance of the planet will shift. It’s time to switch horses.

Whether the Legislature gets it right or wrong this time around, the issues are not going away.

(For new readers, Germany is only installing transmitting meters on homes with high usage and discretionary load that can be shifted, for example, charging an electric vehicle. The costs of installing a new transmitting meter on every home, with a planned built in obsolescence cycle, are an unnecessary burden on ratepayers.)

Two Quick Actions:

Although the Senate version of the bill did not advance, the House version is still in process, until March 18.

Sign, and ask others to sign, this petition:

New deadline of March 18

Longer Action - send email to the Committee

Subject: Please Report H. 3551 out of Committee by March 18th

Share Smart Meter Science