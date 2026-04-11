Massachusetts is where the action is right now in the smart meter debacle. Despite stimulus funding/ bribing, full replacement and deployment has been delayed for over a decade in the Commonwealth, in part due to sustained actions by a small group of dedicated ratepayers.

Installed AMR meters have now reached their planned obsolescence, and another wave of citizens is just beginning to learn about the risks and harm of the dual-use technology

Metering all premises (for undisclosed surveillance and control that will primarily benefit only ratepayers with discretionary load) is a costly and unnecessary “wrong choice.”

The Ohio Register has been covering these issues:

Re; Grid Functionality, see: The Ohio Register: Kim Georgeton Joins In HB 427 Opposition What HB 427 really does, Marra said, is “[give] utilities legal authority to: • Remotely control air conditioners, water heaters, or other appliances during grid events; • Bid aggregated household load reductions into PJM’s capacity market for profit; and • Collect performance incentives from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).”

(By way of contrast, See Germany’s Intelligent Metering: Germany Will Only Install SM Transmitters on Homes with High Energy Consumption)

At this point, the Massachusetts community is attempting to preserve a no-fee opt out provision.

Here is a quick action item courtesy Our Revolution Massachusetts. Numbers count!

With your help the bill did move out of the original committee and on to the next step in the legislative process. The bill (renamed H.5292) is now in the Steering, Policy and Scheduling Committee. In its present form, the bill is altered from the original intent. But with your help we can ask the Committee to move it forward as is to the Massachusetts House Floor where the original language could be restored and voted on by all our representatives. Use this one click tool to take action now!

Sponsored by

Our Revolution Massachusetts (ORMA)

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/keep-the-smart-meter-legislation-alive-and-moving-forward

Grounding Smarter: [Correction, Thursday April 16, not Wednesday] Grounding Smarter: What Every Earthing Enthusiast Needs to Know - Before Plugging In

The part about grounding products nobody talks about.

The science, the risks, and how to fix it. Free, live, one hour.

What grounding does to your body. And what your products might be doing to it.

Thursday, April 16 at 4 PM ET Free. About 60 minutes.

Register here: grounding.shieldyourbody.com

Sharable Web Link

Thank you to the following media outlets for reporting on wireless risks for your readers: