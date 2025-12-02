Today’s news is posted here

Dec. 2-3 Safe Tech International News and Notes Pittsfield cell tower case hearing, Nov. news: NoElettrosmog Italia, The Hill to Die On

MA SMART METER BILL UPDATE:

We’ve learned Senator Moore’s smart meter opt-out bill has been sent to study -- meaning it died.

The House bill (H. 3551 An Act relative to smart meters) has not yet been reported out, so please take the action item(s) below, SEE THE ACTION STEPS POSTED BY MA4SAFETECH ON DECEMBER 1 HERE

FEATURED: WATCH The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear the appeal of the Pittsfield cell tower case on Wednesday morning. (order of cases for the day not yet certain)

Will the court determine the local Board of Health indeed has jurisdiction over health and environmental harm once a cell tower goes live? Or will the court defer to the industry-captured Federal Communications Commission once again? - MA4SafeTechnology https://youtube.com/@sjcarguments?si=FAqan4QACeyl0-Vh

Comments are due December 31, 2025. Reply Comments are due January 15, 2026.

See more including Statement by Theodora Scarato, Director of the Wireless and EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences at link