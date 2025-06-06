MASSACHUSETTS An Act relative to smart meters legislative bill hearing is June 12th

S.2306, Smart Meters is scheduled for a hearing June 12th. For more information on the hearing, as well as how to submit written or oral testimony, please visit this link: https://malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/5218.

H3551An Act relative to smart meters AND S2306 An Act relative to smart meters

[] the above mentioned bill(s) were added to a Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy hearing scheduled for 06/12/2025 1:00 PM (A-2 and Virtual).

The Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy will be holding a hybrid public hearing on Municipalities, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, and Miscellaneous legislation on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. in Hearing Room A2. Individuals who wish to testify in-person or virtually may register to do so by filling out this form by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Testimony is limited to three minutes per person. You will receive a Teams invitation and further instructions on how to participate virtually a day or two before the hearing. Written testimony can be submitted via email to Phil Hashey at Phillip.Hashey@mahouse.gov and Benjamin Minerva at Ben.Minerva@masenate.gov. The deadline to submit written testimony is Wednesday, June 11 by 5:00 p.m. When submitting written testimony, please send it as an attachment and use the following document title format:

Bill# - Your Organization’s Name – Support/Oppose

Written testimony may also be physically mailed to the Senate Chair and House Chair at the following addresses respectively:

HOUSE CHAIR MARK J. CUSACK

JOINT COMMITTEE ON TELECOMMUNICATIONS, UTILITIES, AND ENERGY

ATTN: PHIL HASHEY, COMMITTEE COUNSEL

24 BEACON ST, ROOM 43

BOSTON, MA 02133

SENATE CHAIR MICHAEL J. BARRETT

JOINT COMMITTEE ON TELECOMMUNICATIONS, UTILITIES, AND ENERGY

ATTN: BENJAMIN MINERVA, COUNSEL

24 BEACON ST, ROOM 312-B

BOSTON, MA 02133

At the discretion of the Chairs, written testimony received by the committee will be made publicly available. The committee may redact testimony that includes sensitive personal information, information about minors, or information that may jeopardize the health, wellness or safety of the testifier or others. Those who do not plan to testify but want to watch the public hearing may attend in person or view the live stream under the Hearings & Events section of the [malegislature.gov/events] legislative website. Please be advised that the schedule and agenda are subject to change at the agreement of the chairs. If you have any questions, please reach out by emailing phillip.hashey@mahouse.gov.

[SIMILAR MATTER FILED IN PREVIOUS SESSION

SEE SENATE, NO. 2152 OF 2023-2024.]

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts

_______________

In the One Hundred and Ninety-Fourth General Court

(2025-2026)

_______________

An Act relative to smart meters.

Whereas, The deferred operation of this act would tend to defeat its purpose, which is to maintain public health, therefore it is hereby declared to be an emergency law, necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health.



Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives in General Court assembled, and by the authority of the same, as follows:



Chapter 164 of the General Laws, as appearing in the 2022 Official Edition, is hereby amended by inserting after section 116B the following section:-

SECTION 116C: Smart/wireless utility meter information

a) As used in this section, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

(1) “Electromechanical analog meter”, means a purely electric and mechanical device, using no electronic components, no switch mode power supply, no transmitter, no antenna, and no radio frequency emissions.

(2) “Utility company”, shall mean an electric, gas, or water company, or town or city-owned utility or other utility provider.

(3) “Wireless meter” shall mean: Any transmitting metering device with electronic components and/or any electric or battery operated meter that is capable of measuring, recording, and sending data by means of a wireless signal from a utility consumer or member to a utility company, municipality, or cooperative association in a manner utilizing one-way communication, two-way communication, or a combination of one-way and two-way communication either through the meter itself or through a device ancillary to the meter. Common names include, but are not limited to, AMR, ERT, smart, AMI, and Comprehensive Advanced Metering Plan CAMP.

(4) “Equivalent technology” shall mean utility infrastructure that communicates data using wireless frequencies, but which may be undisclosed due to proprietary rights.

b) The department of public utilities shall direct utility companies to provide ratepayers the following:

(1) a choice of the type of utility meters to be installed and operated on their places of residence, property or business; among the choices offered shall be the installation and ongoing operation of an "electromechanical analog meter"; and

(2) the ability to retain and operate an “electromechanical analog meter” on an ongoing basis at no cost; and

(3) the right to replacement of a wireless meter with a non-transmitting electromechanical meter at no cost.

c) The utility companies shall be required to obtain the ratepayer’s written consent:

(1) before installing wireless meters or "equivalent technology" on the ratepayer’s property and

(2) before altering the functionality of said meters.

d) The utility companies shall provide written notice to ratepayers within 90 days of the effective date of this act for the purpose of informing said ratepayers if wireless meters have been installed on their properties. Ratepayers shall have the right to request that the utility companies remove said wireless meters and install in their place electromechanical analog meters that emit no radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation. There shall be no cost or other periodic usage charges to the ratepayer for such removal, replacement installation, and use of a non-wireless utility meter. The utility company shall promptly comply with such removal and replacement installation request made by the ratepayer to said company.

e) Utility companies are:

(1) prohibited from shutting off service to a ratepayer based on the ratepayer’s utility usage or on the ratepayer having electromechanical analog meters;

(2) prohibited from imposing any disincentive on a ratepayer for not consenting to the installation or use of wireless meters;

(3) required to notify ratepayers in writing that the installation and use of wireless meters are not mandated by state or federal law and are not permitted without the ratepayer’s consent;

(4) prohibited from discriminating against ratepayers who may have medical conditions that are exacerbated by exposures to pulsed microwave radio frequencies; and

(5) prohibited from installing "equivalent technology", such as direct wireless connection to devices in the home or business, on poles or in any other manner near the home or business of an individual requesting a non-transmitting meter.

f) The department of public utilities shall establish terms and conditions to comply with the requirements of this section.

g) This section shall take effect upon its passage.

Propaganda: SMART METERS, INDUSTRY ARTICLE: SMART METERS: NYSEG launches usage alerts for 'smart' meters

New York State Electric & Gas announced Thursday the launch of usage alerts. According to a news release from the company the initiative helps customers with “smart” meters stay informed and take control of energy usage prior to receiving a bill. “Usage Alerts empower our customers to manage their energy consumption,” said Christine Alexander, vice president of customer service for NYSEG. “It is part of our commitment to continuously improve the customer experience by providing more useful, personalized tools that make energy management easier. These alerts help identify changes in energy use and give you greater control over your monthly energy bills. There are three types of alerts that can be sent to customers via text or email, according to the release. Abnormal usage alerts will tell a customer when daily usage is 50% higher or 75% lower than the past 30-day average for three days in a row. Customers can also receive a threshold alert, where they set a monthly energy use threshold and receive an alert if that amount is exceeded. An alert can also be sent weekly, which provides weekly energy consumption details.

“Usage alerts empower customers to save energy and lower bills by identifying patterns or sudden spikes in energy use,” the release stated. “This allows them to make informed decisions, such as adjusting the thermostat, identifying malfunctioning appliances or cutting back on unnecessary usage.” Customers can customize alert preferences by logging into their NYSEG online “My Account.” Usage alerts are not available to customers with older meters. For more information, visit www.nyseg.com.

As Vince Welage has documented in Ohio by reviewing customer’s bills for many years, smart meters have created a billing disparity. Low energy usage customers are subsidizing higher income customers who have load to shed.

Housing, Magnetic Fields, and Mitigation

EMF MITIGATION: KEITH CUTTER AC Magnetic Fields: How Important? When I assess a home, AC magnetic fields (MF) are normally the very first thing I investigate—and for good reason. Unlike other types of electromagnetic exposures, environmental magnetic fields from the electrical utility infrastructure are typically impossible to fix. Local magnetic fields that vary from room to room, however, tell a different story. Elevated levels indoors are often correctable, but they usually point to deeper issues—current flowing where it shouldn’t. In either case, the presence, intensity, and location of elevated magnetic fields quietly define what is possible—or the magnitude of intervention required to make the home viable according to the client’s needs. In this post, I’ll walk you through exactly how I think about magnetic fields during an assessment:

What they are

Where they come from—both inside and outside the home

Why I’m concerned about them

What cancellation is, how it works, and why it matters

What their patterns reveal about deeper wiring or system issues

What it takes to fix them—when that’s possible

And what practical steps can (and can’t) be taken to reduce exposure

Let’s take a deep look at AC magnetic fields, from my EMF assessment and remediation perspective. Most homes today are powered by electricity. That electricity comes in from the utility lines outside and enters the house through the main electrical panel. From there, it’s distributed through wires that run through the walls, ceilings, and floors—kind of like blood vessels for power. This is what makes it possible to turn on a light, use a refrigerator, or run a washing machine.

Any device that runs on electricity—any “appliance”—needs a way for that electricity to come in, power the appliance, and then return back out. That’s how electrical current flows: it goes out from the panel on one wire (called the hot or ungrounded conductor) and returns on another wire (called the neutral or grounded conductor). That round-trip—out and back—is key. And here's where magnetic fields come in.

EMF HOUSING: THE POWER COUPLE Part 2: Building natural homes Foundations of vernacular architecture We’re honored to bring back Kyle Young! Join us as we discuss:

What’s vernacular architecture?

Ancient clay tile roofing techniques

Foundational books Kyle loves

Cutting bamboo: a live demonstration!

Earthships, while innovative, can be challenging to maintain.

Why Ancient building systems offer practical solutions

How the construction industry often prioritizes profit over health

We are more powerful than we know, Bohdanna & Roman Want to know how to design a low-EMF home? Join us on June 12th, where Paul Harding will discuss tactics we can take to reduce EMF in our homes.

June 6 Safe Tech International News and Notes New papers, Havana, Katie Singer, Magnetic Fields, Ron Johnson's Next Investigation Should be EMF/RF, Vernacular Architecture, MA Smart Meter Bill, EVENTS w/ International Beach Action

A comprehensive mechanism of biological and health effects of anthropogenic extremely low frequency and wireless communication electromagnetic fields Dimitris J. Panagopoulos1,2* Igor Yakymenko3 Geoffry N. De Iuliis4 George P. Chrousos1,5

Recent Reseach

REVIEW article Front. Public Health, 03 June 2025 Sec. Radiation and Health Volume 13 - 2025 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1585441

In our opinion, a condition for an applied EMF in order to have a therapeutic action is, to simulate natural EMFs or physiological endogenous cellular signals. Once we know that the most bioactive polarized and coherent EMFs are the ULF/ELF ones, the critical issue for an applied ULF/ELF EMF is whether its included frequencies (and other parameters such as waveform, polarity, etc.) reinforce or cancel the endogenous physiological electrical activity of the cells which is responsible for the specific therapeutic action (49, 210, 369). The basic frequency of the natural atmospheric “Schumann” electromagnetic resonances (7.83 Hz) and its harmonics are detected in the human/animal brain activity, and the physical parameters of electromagnetic brain activity and atmospheric lightning display remarkable similarities (369–371). Thus, we have suggested (210) that the therapeutic effects of pulsed EMFs are expected to be optimal at pulsing frequencies coinciding with the Schumann frequencies, or the endogenous ionic oscillations in cells (49). Indeed, Yan et al. (372) found that pulses at an ELF repetition rate coinciding with the basic Schumann frequency 7.83 Hz inhibit proliferation and induce apoptosis of cancer cells while this does not occur with normal cells. This needs to be further verified and certainly, there are important limitations: All anthropogenic EMFs are fully polarized and coherent something that does not occur with the natural EMFs which are only partially polarized on certain occasions (5). This seems to be the reason why the vast majority of effects of anthropogenic EMFs are detrimental, whereas the vast majority of natural EMFs can be beneficial.

In conclusion, the IFO-VGIC mechanism that explains VGIC dysfunction, and the subsequent OS, provide a comprehensive biophysical/biochemical mechanism explaining the plethora of experimental and epidemiological findings connecting anthropogenic EMF exposures with OS, DNA/cellular damage and related pathologies such as poor health, EHS, infertility, organic/neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, etc. Even though the mechanistic details of how exactly the ionic perturbations stimulate ROS production by their sources need to be further explored, the basic scheme of the complete EMF-bioeffects mechanism is revealed already. The long existing experimental and epidemiological findings connecting exposure to man-made EMFs and DNA damage, infertility, and cancer, are now explained by the presented comprehensive mechanism. We hope this provides a better understanding of the involved science, a basis for future research, and the establishment of biologically relevant EMF exposure guidelines for effective protection of public health and the environment. Courtesy Pam S.

Joel M comment: This well-referenced literature review (373 refs.) explains how electromagnetic fields (EMF) produced in wireless communications--which are polarized, coherent microwaves with highly variable intensity and modulated and pulsed at extremely low frequencies--cause "cancer, infertility, electro-hypersensitivity, and various other pathologies."

EVENTS: (not in order)

The National Call

- Fri 6-6-25 EMR-S Meeting: 3:30-5pm ET Link to register for EMR-S Committee Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIod-ipqT0sHNXNdhl44NJ2NQO6D3cVDffF

The National Call - Fri 6-6-25 Smart Meter Meeting 2-3:30pm ET Link to register for the Smart Meter Committee Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIod-ipqT0sHNXNdhl44NJ2NQO6D3cVDffF

MA4SAFETECH: Mark Your Calendars!

Electrosmog Free Beach Action 14/15 June and World EHS Day 16 June:

International Action for Electrosmog Free Beaches and Parks 14-15 June Next International Electrosmog Action will take place on Saturday/Sunday 14/15 June. Its focus will be on Electrosmog Free Beaches and/or Parks, including National Parks. Make a placard, visit the Beach or your Park, take a picture (with a real camera, not a phone!) and post it to the Media as well as Global 5G Protest + Safetech International: https://www.facebook.com/groups/548912049259423 NB: Please sign and share this petition calling for Wi-Fi on a Welsh beach to be switched off: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/make-mwnt-beach-accessible-again?just_launched=true courtesy Tanja

June 7 EHT Birthday Fundraiser Devra Davis

Can you help us celebrate? June 7th is the birthday of our tirelessly dedicated, prolifically active, and deservedly Nobel prize-winning EHT founder, Dr. Devra Davis, and we can tell you what she wants, what she really, really wants! • She wants sensible regulations that help make wireless technology safer for us, our children, and all living things. She wants more scientific research to support safer development of technology. She wants the FCC to update its 29-year-old guidelines for cell phone safety. In her own words: "Just like all grandmothers in the world, I want to keep my grandchildren safe." The best way to thank Dr. Davis for her decades of service is to help make these dreams a reality with a gift to EHT in her honor! Watch this one-minute video as a reminder of all that Dr. Davis has spent her career doing for her grandchildren and yours!

https://secure.everyaction.com/PtVJQ1VaIkmEJXs5TRor-Q2

