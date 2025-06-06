Smart Meter Science

Smart Meter Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Captain Jessica's avatar
Captain Jessica
14h

Can you summerize the bill, is it a good or bad bill? and why?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
15h

The public meetings seem....a ruse, in ways. Pardon my jaded-ness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patricia Burke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture