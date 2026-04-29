On April 26, I posted an article: Legi$lative Policy Making, Lobbying, Law Making, and PUC$: and the Beat Goe$ on for Blanket Citizen $urveillance Early experiments in Surveilled Communities and other “Things that make you go, hmm” We don’t call them political “parties” for nothin.”

I noted trends in different states to address energy costs, including the effort in Alabama to end elections to the Public Service Commission (state regulator for telecom and utilities) and the effort in Georgia to start elections, replacing the practice of political appointments. Regardless of whether each state’s regulators are appointed or elected, if the legislature works in tandem with the agency, (as it has in every state regarding smart meter deployments), the problems remain.

Nonetheless, the discussions of costs and policy priorities are highlighting structural issues that are playing out against the political background in each state.

From the Fiscal Alliance Foundation:

Every month, Massachusetts families pay an electric bill that is roughly 40% higher than it needs to be, not because of utility mismanagement, but because of billions in state-mandated climate charges that have never once been voted on by the Legislature.

According to research by energy policy expert Robert Rio, Massachusetts ratepayers are funding more than $2.9 billion annually in climate and public policy programs through surcharges on their utility bills. What makes this significant is not the spending itself, but how it is authorized: through a regulatory process, not a legislative one. These billions are never debated by the House or Senate, never voted on by elected representatives, and never weighed against competing priorities in the annual budget process.

You can read his full analysis here:

A few key data points stand out:

Electricity surcharges now represent roughly 30% of the typical customer’s bill, approximately 7 times the state sales tax rate and 8 times the state income tax rate. A four-person household used as a test case paid around $1,150 per year in public policy charges, close to what a family earning $40,000 pays in state income taxes.

At $2.9 billion annually, climate and energy surcharges generate more revenue than Massachusetts meal taxes and gas taxes combined and equal the FY2025 proceeds of the millionaire’s tax — with the crucial difference that these charges fall on all ratepayers, regardless of income.

The MassSave program alone costs ratepayers $4.5 billion over three years, nearly double the $2.4 billion the Commonwealth allocates directly to the University of Massachusetts system over the same period.

In total, ratepayers now fund more through utility-bill climate charges than the Commonwealth spends on housing programs through the state budget.

When you think about what the findings of this analysis mean in practice, the path being pursued by Beacon Hill demands scrutiny. Massachusetts is spending more to subsidize heat pumps and solar panels than to house its residents. It is spending more on energy efficiency programs than it directly invests in its flagship public university system. And it is doing much of this without significant legislative votes, bypassing the very process that exists to force tradeoffs into the open and hold elected officials answerable for how public money is spent.

This is not a minor procedural concern. When $3 billion flows out of ratepayers’ pockets each year, disproportionately from working and middle-class households who have no ability to opt out, and that spending is never debated, never voted on, and never weighed against other priorities, something has gone seriously wrong with how Beacon Hill is governing. The Legislature debates every dollar in the state budget. It is long past time they debate this one too.

Rio’s findings echo what FAF’s own research has shown. In November 2025, FAF published a white paper by energy policy researcher Lisa Linowes, Massachusetts Electricity Costs: The Real Source of the Problem, which found that climate and policy surcharges on the average Massachusetts electric bill have grown at more than 13% per year since 2014, quadrupling from $15 to $59 per month for a typical household. Linowes also found that Mass Save’s carbon abatement cost implies more than $250 per ton of CO₂ reduced, over ten times the going rate of carbon allowances in the regional market. Her conclusion was unambiguous: these costs are created by statute, not by utilities, and the Department of Public Utilities has no authority to fix them. Only the Legislature can. You can read that full white paper here.

Please share this analysis with your friends, family, and community. The more Massachusetts residents understand what is on their utility bill and why, the harder it becomes for Beacon Hill to keep looking the other way. - END

I am grateful to see another group asking questions. See also their recent posts:

March 16 Emails Raise Questions About Overly Cozy Relationship Between DPU Chair and Climate Advocacy Groups Public records released during Sunshine Week highlight unusually close coordination between regulators and activist organizations The records, released during Sunshine Week, show multiple instances of communication between then Department of Public Utilities Chair James Van Nostrand and environmental advocacy groups involved in campaigns to reshape Massachusetts’ energy policies, often making them more expensive.

March 13: Emails Reveal Former DPU Chair Networking for Climate Industry Job While Still Regulating Utilities “As electricity bills continue to rise, the public deserves to know whether the people making these decisions are acting independently or operating within a revolving door between government and the climate industry. The Department of Public Utilities exists to protect ratepayers, and that mission should never be blurred by career networking with the very industry that benefits from these policies,” concluded Craney.

Will they do a deep dive on smart meters? A Dirty Dozen ?s

Here are twelve issues that are crucial to the discussion of the MA DPU, any one of which deserves serious attention in all policy discussions.

1. The smart meters currently being deployed in Massachusetts by Eversource and National Grid include unprecedented surveillance by default .

Far beyond time-of-use data that enables time-varying rates, the meters record exactly which appliances and devices are being utilized in every moment. It remains unclear who authorized the increased data collection and ubiquitous citizen surveillance. See: URGENT Is Your Electric/Gas Meter a Data-Generating Spy Device? ACTION ALERT for Customers of National Grid/Eversource/Peabody in Massachusetts (also New York and Rhode Island)

2. Fire safety and cybersecurity risks require immediate attention.

In January of 2026, NextGov reported, the FCC’S Brendan Carr directed an internal FCC national security group to investigate discoveries about Underwriter’s Laboratories and other program administrators because of their potential ties to China, including the presence of technology testing locations in the nation’s borders National security officials have long argued that technologies linked to China could pose surveillance and sabotage risks. Policy analysts often cite a 2017 Chinese law requiring domestic companies to assist state intelligence efforts, fueling concerns that firms operating with overseas units could be compelled to hand over their data to Beijing. -END

Underwriters Labs is the agency entrusted with testing smart meters for safety. UL removed the categories for overvoltage safety testing in 2014.

In 2026 overvoltage/surge caused smart meter fires in Ohio

See Jan. 12: Power returns after reported transformer explosion caused widespread outages on Cleveland’s west side, officials say Officials say a “reported transformer explosion” on Cleveland’s west side knocked down multiple power lines, causing widespread outages in the area.

Decision-makers have been reactionary to national security and safety issues, for example Rip and Replace, but not attentive to smart meter risks.

3. Health: By ignoring the 2021 court remand to the FCC regarding its 1996 exposure guidelines, have regulatory agencies created undo financial risks for ratepayers and investors? “In recognizing the significance of the Court ruling against the FCC, for the MA DPU, environmental groups, utilities, and decision makers to not act is unreasoned.”

Here is the link to the footnoted, referenced testimony that was submitted to the MA DPU in 2021. It will bring you up to speed with why informed MA residents are extremely concerned about the DPU’s proceedings and about smart meters. https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/AMI-Hlth-Safe-Eco-Env-Risk-Burke-et-al.pdf (25 pages)

Why have smart meter installations continued to be authorized by state utility commissions and municipalities, despite risks, reported harm, and failure to provide the promised benefits? One issue is failure to address the shortcomings of the FCC’s regulatory process at the federal level, and especially its abject failure to respond to issues regarding inadequate exposure guidelines. (See: “Captured Agency: How the Federal Communications Commission Is Dominated by the Industries It Presumably Regulates.”, published by Norm Alster of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, Harvard University, 2023.

Summary of court ruling against FCC here: Landmark Federal Court Decision On Wireless Radiation Human Exposure Limits - Environmental Health Sciences

4. In 2014, the MA DPU solicited the testimony of a mercenary tobacco scientist to override the informed testimony provided by concerned and/or injured ratepayers:

Unsuccessful 2019-2020 Resolve to investigate the results reporting of the National Grid Worcester smart meter pilot program and its implications for the department of public utilities grid modernization, time of use, and smart meter proceedings re; Tobacco Science for Smart Meters

Six years ago, companion bills were filed in the MA Legislature, by request, calling for an investigation of the National Grid smart meter pilot imposed on ratepayers in Worcester. Patricia Burke’s Bill H.2840 191st (2019 – 2020) (Millis, Rep. Dooley) was accompanied by Pam Steinberg’s Resolve H.2888 191st (2019 - 2020) (Worcester, Rep. Mahoney) The Legislature was asked to investigate the results reporting and other aspects of the National Grid smart meter pilot program. A key complaint was that Worcester had accepted the testimony of a product defense expert and tobacco scientist Peter Valberg to override citizen health testimony. The MA DPU itself had received complaints about compromised testimony involving this expert, dating back to 2003: Oak Hill Park Association, Newton, MA Rebuttal of the May 2002 Report on Potential RF Health Impacts Related to AM Radio Antennas, 31 May 2003 “This analysis documents serious scientific and technical flaws in Peter Valberg’s May 2002 report to the City of Newton on the potential RF health impacts of the proposed antenna array at 750 Saw Mill Brook Parkway.”

However, the DPU itself solicited Valberg’s service to override citizen concern regarding health in its smart meter order 12-76-B, dating back to February of 2014. See the Freedom of Information Act email exchange where the DPU solicits tobacco scientist Peter Valberg’s testimony re: this exposure being harmless, etc. The Legislature did not support the requests that it investigate the Worcester Pilot Program or Valberg’s role in MA policy making.

5. In 2014, in order 12-76-B, the MA DPU itself misrepresented the scope of FCC exposure guidelines, raising serious concerns about both competency and/or corruption.

6. Unsuccessful 2019-2020 Resolve to investigate the results reporting of the National Grid Worcester smart meter pilot program and its implications for the department of public utilities grid modernization, time of use, and smart meter proceeding re: Fraud

“‘Smart’ electricity meters were installed on homes and businesses selected by National Grid,” an international electricity and gas company based in the U.K. and northeastern U.S. While the program, initially budgeted at $45 million, was promoted as “free” to the community, “the cost of the pilot was borne by National Grid ratepayers.” Costs reportedly ballooned to $60 million before the pilot reached the halfway mark. Testimony submitted to the state’s public utilities department and to former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker presented evidence of the program’s “misleading and/or fraudulent results reporting,” including “inaccurate misleading reporting of retention, opt-outs, and number of participants; inaccurate misleading reporting of cost savings; [and] inaccurate misleading reporting of energy savings.”

7. Health Smart Meter Injuries Reported to MA DPU: 2013, 2020 Ignored/Discounted

In 2013, when National Grid began receiving requests from ratepayers to opt out of the first generation of AMR RF-emitting meters, the utility wanted authorization to surcharge those customers. The DPU received testimony about risks and harm. This including one individual in Hopkinton MA who has been driven from her residence. Hopkinton was the site of the Eversource pilot. It also included another individual injured in the CA deployment, and others with health conditions that were being reported to be exacerbated by smart meters.

In 2020, renowned environmental medicine researcher Dr. Beatrice Golomb testified to the MA DPU that smart meters were causing disability in the portion of the population.

Comment of Beatrice A. Golomb, MD, PhD in opposition to MA DPU 20-69:

“I am opposed to the MA DPU conducting a targeted smart meter/time of use billing pilot for EV customers. According to a survey we conducted, smart meters were the single most common “trigger” for people newly developing intolerance to nonionizing radiation (i.e., for developing “electrosensitivity”) . These findings comport with findings by others. See also the Australian study by Lamech on health problems arising with smart meter use 1 . Sincerely, Beatrice A. Golomb, MD, PhD Professor of Medicine UC San Diego School of Medicine 1. Lamech F. Self-reporting of symptom development from exposure to radiofrequency fields of wireless smart meters in Victoria, Australia: A case series. Altern Ther Health Med 2014;20:28-39. – 12640308 (comacloud.net

8. Smart Meter Pilot Programs - “Decision-Based Evidence Making” instead of Evidence-Based Decision Making that Data is Supposed to Enable?

After conducting its pilot programs in both CT and MA, Eversource opposed to the idea of deploying smart meters for every premise, favoring an opt-in approach for those customers who would benefit from time varying rates.

Complaints of inaccurate results reporting (fraud) for the behind-schedule and vastly over-budget smart meter pilot foisted on the Worcester community, conducted by National Grid, have never been publicly addressed, including the costs borne by ratepayers, and why the results of the failed pilots were ignored.

9. COST FAIRNESS, ECONOMIC AND ENVIROMENTAL JUSTICE ISSUES: Who Pays for Demand-Response for Who?

Researcher Vince Welage in Ohio has been investigating the economic impact of various fixed charges and riders being added to utility bills that create a disparity for low usage consumers. (His extensive research has been published by the Ohio Register and at Smart Meter Science on Substack.) His statistical analysis indicates that consumers who use less energy are clearly subsidizing heavier users. Fixed charges comprise a much larger portion of the overall bill for low usage consumers. Read more here: Vince Welage: Ohio Utility Energy Disparity; Charges Lack Conditional Exemptions “Current smart grid billing schemes are creating a disparity among ratepayers” from an interview with Vince and reporter Nick Rogers.

10. Why are MA Ratepayers Financing Infrastructure to Support Time Varying Rates and Receiving Smart Meters Who Have Elected to Support Renewable Energy at a fixed rate via Municipal Aggregation ?

11. Smart meter information has been misrepresented to the public both in the press and in public forums in MA by Eversource.

From The Berkshire Edge, (Western Massachusetts): January 28, 2026 Eversource roll out of ‘smart meters’ roils some Berkshire residents over possible health issues, increased fees, fire risks, privacy concerns - The Berkshire Edge – by Leslee Bassman includes misleading talking points from industry

“Luis Pizano, Eversource director of smart metering and smart meter operations, heads up the smart meter rollout in Massachusetts.” The reporter noted, “According to Pizano, “the meter itself will not add any extra cost whatsoever.” []In his two-decade tenure at Eversource, Pizano said he has not “seen any credible evidence of smart meters posing any kind of fire hazard” [] Eversource smart meter manufacturers have had their meters hazard tested, even by third parties, without issue, he said. The monitoring performed by smart meters only reflects power usage and no other individual data, Pizano said. “We’re not interested in surveillance,” he said. Community presentations also included inaccuracies, including denial of fire risks.

12. COST/BILL IMPACTS/AFFORDABILITY Has the Healey Administration Been Transparent about Smart Meters, Policy Making, and Affordability?

In response to consumer complaints about high utility bills, the Healey administration has responded, in part, by calling for more transparency.

As reported by WGBH in October of 2025, Healey calls for review of energy costs in hopes of avoiding major spikes this winter:

Healey called for the state’s utility regulators to analyze each line of consumers’ gas and electric bills to find charges that can be removed or reduced. Healey told reporters that this would be the first time such a review has been conducted. “Every dollar has to be justified,” she said. “If there isn’t a real customer benefit there, it should come off the bill.” As posted by Egremont, MA “Reform Rates Customers are experiencing extraordinary “rate shock” this winter, due to a variety of factors, including how rates are currently designed, supply is purchased, and when and how costs to maintain, operate and clean up the energy system hit bills. Governor Healey called on the DPU to investigate and pursue all available opportunities, today, and explore what needs change going forward. The Healey-Driscoll Administration will propose several options to the DPU, and as part of a legislative package, to make bills more transparent and easier to understand, smooth energy costs by entering into longer, more fixed price contracts, reduce the number of costs that are recovered based on how much you use, provide more options for customers to use energy when it’s the cheapest, and limit how often rates change and by how much.”

This is an endorsement of time-varying rates and smart meters. It also implies that rather than education and outreach, that the manipulation of the cost of electricity contributes to affordability. None of these approaches address the structural issues and excessive costs inherent in the dual-use surveillance/control and smart meter paradigm.

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