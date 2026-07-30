FEATURED: Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy and EMF Wisdom hosts: Getting Real Help with EMR Syndrome, Dr. Sharon Goldberg Interview EMF (37 minutes)

Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD, has practiced medicine since 2000. She spent more than a decade in acute-care Internal Medicine in New York City and Miami, where, as a Hospital Medicine physician, she helped clinically train hundreds of medical students and residents.



Over the years, she began seeing younger and younger patients admitted to Internal Medicine wards with diagnoses previously associated primarily with older people. Recognizing that genes do not change substantially over a period of just 15 years, she became increasingly interested in the nutritional and environmental influences of disease, Integrative Medicine, and clinical research.



In 2015, Dr. Goldberg opened an Integrative/Functional Medicine practice in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. Several years later, she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she currently practices Integrative Medicine.



Her approach allows her the time to evaluate complex patients and consider personalized lifestyle, nutritional, and environmental factors—including chemical toxins, mold, and electromagnetic fields—as part of diagnosis and treatment. She values Integrative Medicine for its ability to bring together the best of conventional medicine with complementary therapies she considers safe and effective, applying both approaches in caring for her patients.



Healing Dementia Mini Summit https://healingdementia.com/mini-summit



One on one 30-minute Strategy Session with Sharon Goldberg, MD



To discuss anything EMF or cognitive health related (virtual) Calendly



In person visits in Santa Fe, NM

https://www.drsharongoldberg.com/

More of today’s news here:

Dr. Sharon Goldberg, Preben Kastrup Danish update, Yolanda Pritam Hari, Falken Soundtheater, Dr. Melissa Sell on New German Medicine, Cristine Zipps, “After the AI crash”

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