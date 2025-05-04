You can see a much larger version of this map at Kate Reese Hurd’s website in the section ‘The Word Under Siege” at these links:

11x17 map https://eurythmyfoundationmatters.website/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/PhilmontNYMicrowaveRadiationFootprint05032511x17pdf.pdf

Image of smart meter mesh network courtesy Diana.

Consumer Outreach: Premarket and Post-market Testing and Clear, Easy to Understand Visuals

In a small town in New York, Kate Reese Hurd has taken radio frequency radiation readings prior to the planned roll-out of digital meters, (in a rural area where non-transmitting, true analogue meters are still in place.) *

In addition to a flyer, Kate created a banner that is posted in a storefront in town. The combination of colors and graphics offer a very effective way of conveying the differential in RF exposures vs. safety levels, and the potential impact of an increasing densification of wireless transmissions.

You can see a much larger version of the banner at Kate Reese Hurd’s website:

Kate wrote:

IMPORTANT: The levels are concerning in places, but I believe — as I wrote in the right-hand insert for the map — that we must enjoy our recreation areas nevertheless! The point is that we will work to improve the radiation situation. The microwave radiation levels are bad and worsening everywhere. And in many places it is far, far worse than here. We must protect what we have.

Three versions are posted at my webpage, The Word under Siege (webpage address: https://eurythmyfoundationmatters.website/siege/). Now I will begin to enter the ’smart’ meters on the map as they appear (I hope not many, but my street has some, so sad to report). I’ll take new RF readings, too, and plan to post my new records periodically.

About Philmont’s wireless radiation footprint: This is an enlargement of Philmont that shows in color the degree of safety of the sidewalks from green (OK), to amber, to increasing risk: orange, red-orange, red, strong red (extreme risk). On the enlarged Philmont map, I show the level of safety or not for pedestrians in the right-of-way by coloring the sidewalks (both sides of each street) green, amber, orange, etc. according to the readings. And I use a heavy red V surrounded by red, orange, amber to show the ’smart’ meters that we have on the poles already in the right-of-way. These largely serve equipment on the pole, such as from Mid-Hudson Cable.

(The Global RF Monitoring Program begun by Magda Havas has some mapping on display: https://globalemf.net) - Kate Reese Hurd

Kate has also created other informative graphics pertaining to the wireless issue. Display panel images (on red blood cell damage, foliage dying, the canaries and miners, etc.) are all posted at her website on the Movement of the Word. They are in 11 x 8.5 format and also in small handout size. The dedicated page is The Word under Siege.

https://eurythmyfoundationmatters.website/siege/ Courtesy Kate Reese Hurd

(See also the very recent paper: Favre D, Johansson O, "Honeybees' behaviour in a Faraday-shielded hive: Mandatory Schumann resonance for colony survival", International Journal of Research -GRANTHAALAYAH 2025; 13: 25-38, DOI: https://doi.org/10.29121/granthaalayah.v13.i4.2025.6023)

See the video from May 8, 2021, about 4 years ago. 5:8:2021 Dead Bees from Cell Tower in Eagle, ID Hank Allen 3 minutes

Rudolf Steiner re: Human-Generated ‘Radiant Electricity’

Kate’s website explains:

“Rudolf Steiner spoke to the issue of human-generated ‘radiant electricity.’ In a discussion period during the Agriculture Course of lectures he gave (June 1924, Koberwitz, at that time in Germany), the question of the use of electricity in agriculture, in relation to animal fodder came up. In his answer he said this:

“[T]he human being’s inner life will become different if these things are carried as far as is now intended. It makes a difference whether you simply supply a certain district with steam-engines or electrify the railway lines. Steam works more consciously, whereas electricity has an appallingly unconscious influence; people simply do not know where certain things are coming from. Without a doubt, there is a trend of evolution in the following direction. Consider how electricity is now being used about the earth as radiant and as conducted electricity, to carry the news as quickly as possible from one place to another. This life of human beings in the midst of electricity, notably radiant electricity [wireless telegraphy, now cell phones and towers, routers, wireless devices] will presently affect them in such a way that they will no longer be able to understand the news which they receive so rapidly. The effect is to damp down their intelligence.”

He also said, “You must know that electricity is at a lower level than that of living things. Whatever is alive – the higher it is, the more it will tend to ward off electricity. It is a definitely repulsion. If now you train a living thing to use its means of defense where there is nothing for it to ward off, the living creature will thereby become nervous or fidgety, and eventually sclerotic.”

When we read “nervous or fidgety,” isn’t this what we see in the ever-rising prevalence of ADD, ADHD and autism spectrum disorders nowadays? My December 2024 article for the local Chanticleer newsletter took up what he said, in relation to the ‘smart’ electric and gas meters rollout in our area, slated for early 2025: “The January 2025 ‘Smart’ Meter Rollout in Light of Insights on Electricity from Rudolf Steiner“

https://eurythmyfoundationmatters.website/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/RudolfSteiner-RadiantElectricityEffects.pdf (as a one-page flyer)

Overloading Towns and Cities

Also See the Paper: Overloading of Towns and Cities with Radio Transmitters (Cellular Transmitter): a hazard for the human health and a disturbance of eco-ethics Karl Hecht, Elena N. Savoley IRCHET International Research Centre of Healthy and Ecological Technology Berlin – Germany

* To learn more about whether or not your meter, which may look like an analogue, is actually transmitting, see EIWellspring’s Smart Meter Information

Health Effects

If you are not yet familiar with the health issues associated with EMF exposures, including digital and powerline meters, the EMF Medical Conference is now available online free of charge.

This conference was convened online in January 2021, with a pre-lecture on EMF basics in October 2020, that was attended by over 800 people from 30+ nations. The information and resources provided at this conference is still very relevant today. Presentations were made by internationally recognized scientists who have published in the field of bio-electromagnetics; by knowledgeable health practitioners who treat people for EMF associated illness and injuries; and, by healthy building engineers who test EMF exposures and mitigate hazards, will provide a high quality education and training experience. We are now offering you the chance to view, AT NO CHARGE, all the videos associated with this conference.

Gratitude to informed, sincere advocates like Kate Reese Hurd who are devoting their time, energy, resources, and often their own money to educate and inform communities about the risks of smart meters and other ill-advised, inappropriate technology choices.

TreeDamages-CellTowers page 2 of another flyer by Kate Reese Hurd

Note: Readings for power quality (dirty electricity) before and after smart meters, EV chargers, solar systems and other sources of electrical pollution may also be undertaken in informed communities. In some areas, ratepayers have also undergone health biomarker testing prior to new meter installations.