An electrical engineer in rural Vermont is fixing up old payphones to help people stay connected in areas with poor cell reception.

Environmental Health News has quickly become one of my favorite news aggregators.

EHN: Wireless radiation levels in the home linked to neurodevelopmental delays in children A recent study published in Cureus Journal of Medical Science found significant associations between levels of wireless radiofrequency (RF) radiation exposure in the home and child development. Children with higher RF radiation exposure tested significantly lower for gross motor and fine motor skills.

Higher RF radiation exposure was also linked to poor problem-solving and personal-social development.

The study evaluated neurodevelopmental outcomes in 105 children in India with varying, professionally measured levels of RF radiation exposure in their homes using the Ages and Stages Questionnaire, an assessment tool used to identify children at risk of developmental delays.

Key quote:

“There is a need to monitor the neuro-development of children in whom the RF-EMF radiations are expected to be higher (such as very close to cell phone towers, too many gadgets in the house).”

Why this matters:

Everyday exposure to wireless radiation — emitted from devices such as cell phones, laptops, tablets, and Wi-Fi routers — is steadily increasing. The American Academy of Pediatrics has highlighted how children are more vulnerable than adults as they absorb proportionately higher RF radiation into their brains and bodies during sensitive stages of development. Previous studies have linked prenatal and postnatal exposure to lower cognitive scores and behavioral issues, and experimental research has observed impacts to brain development. Several countries, including France, Cyprus, and Israel, have banned Wi-Fi in nursery schools to reduce RF radiation exposure in young children. Numerous expert groups recommend reducing children's exposure to wireless technology in schools to mitigate health risks.

SEE ALSO EHN: 5G wireless radiation linked to altered brain waves during sleep

5G wireless radiation linked to altered brain waves during sleep A recent study published in NeuroImage found that individuals with specific gene variants who are exposed to 5G frequencies experienced changes in their brain wave activity — measured via an EEG — during sleep. For some individuals, pre-sleep exposure to the 5G frequency of 3.6 GHz was linked to changes in their brain wave readings during the non-rapid eye movement phase of sleep.

This change was observed only in individuals with a specific gene variation related to calcium channels in cells, which are critical for essentially all brain functions.

These findings suggest that genetics may play a role in determining whether individuals are predisposed to experience health impacts from exposure to wireless radiation.

Because the study only assessed the effects of a one-time exposure, the authors state that the cumulative effects of long-term exposure could have different implications for sleep and neural activity.



