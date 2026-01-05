More news at link: January 5 Safe Tech International News and Notes FCC, CA LANDLINES, AI re EMF, Katie Singer, OFF FEBRUARY, Precautionary Principle and Reversal of the Burden of Proof, Smart Meters, Events

LANDLINES CARRIER OF LAST RESORT: On Dec. 15, the CPUC released a staff proposal of COLR changes, with deadlines for parties to comment.

“Parties are asked to comment on the Staff Proposal, and to answer questions listed in Section 2 of this Ruling. Opening comments must be filed by January 23, 2026. The deadline for reply comments is February 6, 2026.”

Ruling from the judge with questions to be answered by parties

https://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M590/K649/590649146.PDF

Staff Proposal of changes to COLR

https://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M591/K255/591255757.PDF

Anyone interested in landlines and COLR should read these documents and send comments to the CPUC, as well as Public Advocates office, TURN, and/or Center for Accessible Technology. FYI, T-Mobile just asked for and was granted party status.

LEGAL INTERNATIONAL LAW SOUTH AFRICA: Contemporary International Environmental Law: The Precautionary Principle and Reversal of the Burden of Proof Abstract (16 PAGE PAPER DOWNLOADS AT LINK)

Assessing the burden of proof concerning the safety of human activities for both health and the environment presents a nuanced and intricate challenge. This paper delves into the evolving standards of burden of proof, examining the application and consequences within international environmental law. It addresses the issue of the allocation of the burden of proving harmlessness between developers and those impacted by activities. Employing a doctrinal research approach, this paper observes a shift in the allocation of the burden of proof in contemporary international environmental law. The paper synopsises that debate over the burden of proof is primarily bifurcated into two perspectives: traditional or treaty and judicial or contemporary approaches. The former posits that the responsibility to prove harmlessness rests with the developer be it private entities or the state to ensure that activities conducted within their jurisdiction do not harm the environment. Conversely, the latter marks a shift where opponents of an activity bear the obligation to furnish evidence of the harmful implications of an activity to be halted.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.5750/dlj.v33i1.2070 Keywords: environmental law precautionary principle burden of proof sustainable development

SMART METERS: Dr. Eric Leskowitz: Additional info on smart meter concerns Additional info on smart meter concerns Regarding the Dec. 29 Recorder article “Eversource customers express concerns over smart meter rollout,” I’d like to thank the reporter, Aalianna Marietta, for presenting a thorough and balanced coverage of this issue. One clarification is important — the presumed health risks from this sort of radiation exposure are not due to its thermal impact, as one of the sources stated. While that was the original concern when the FCC OK’d microwave towers in the 1990s, we now know that the impact is not thermal (the radiation is not of the same intensity as in microwave ovens), but electrical. These wireless EMF emissions disrupt cell function by altering electrical signaling within the cell, especially the voltage-dependent sodium channels that regulate nerve function. As Dr. Chamberlin described, there are many peer-reviewed studies documenting this impact (here’s his 15′ presentation to the NH Health Commission about the concerns raised by wireless communication:

We should heed these warning signs.

Eric Leskowitz, MD, research affiliate, Harvard Medical School Buckland

SMART METERS: Amicus Briefs for Smart Meter Injunction - US Supreme Court Dear Friends. My goal is to have at least 5 amicus briefs supporting the injunction. They must be filed by lawyers who are members of the Supreme Court Bar, a very elite group. City of Berkeley or any city, county, or state attorney general Governments do not need permission to file amicus briefs, nor do they have to be Sup. Ct. Bar members. Happy new year! Deborah Cooney AKA Celeste CONTACT: Celeste Center <celestecan@hotmail.com> (vs SDG&E)

https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/DocketFiles/html/Public/25-711.html

EVENTS

January 6th, Americans for Responsible Technology is sponsoring a free national webinar with Diego to talk about the harms of social media and the “OFF February” campaign.

He’ll answer your questions, and we’ll discuss techniques for promoting the campaign in your local community. Please join us for a live and lively discussion about social media and the “OFF February” campaign, and learn how you can be part of it! REGISTER Join Us | OFF: A Manifesto Tuesday, January 6th 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific (more below)

January 7th UPCOMING WEBINAR: CELL TOWER RISKS 101 What You Need To Know To Protect Your Community Webinar Date: January 7th at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences

Cell towers near homes and schools bring many health, safety, and liability risks. From fires, to the fall zone, property value drops and increased RF radiation exposure, Theodora Scarato will cover the key issues that communities need to understand when a cell tower is proposed in their neighborhood. With the federal government proposing unprecedented rules that would dismantle local government safeguards for cell towers, it’s more critical than ever to understand what’s at stake for local communities and families. Click HERE to Register Featuring: Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences Scarato is a leading expert in environmental health policy related to cell towers and non-ionizing electromagnetic fields. She will highlight key findings and policy recommendations from her latest publications and investigations during the webinar.

Wednesday, January 7 at 6–7PM ET, Virtual Join Gayle King, authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, comedian Amy Schumer and some surprise guests to celebrate the launch of the new book for kids

The Amazing Generation! During this special event, they’ll share practical, real-world advice on how families can step back from digital pressure, reclaim childhood, and set kids up to thrive. Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price teamed up to write a new book that gives kids ages 9–12 the tools they need to make their own choices about technology. REGISTER FOR FREE https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/wholeness/a69709763/gayle-king-the-amazing-generation/

Jan 12th Hilltown Health Reserve Your Seat for Our Next Event! Take Back Your Power, an award-winning documentary about smart meters, will screen at the Greenfield Public Libary on Monday, January 12 @ 6 pm followed by a Q &A

January 12th - 18th, 2026 QUIT SUGAR SUMMIT FREE ONLINE

includes Cece Doucette: Sugar and wireless radiation intersect at the junctures of addiction and chronic illness. I am honored to be added to speak alongside food experts about digital addiction and the spectrum of biological effects from today’s wireless technology.

Join this free summit to learn more about how sugar and wireless technology impact our well-being. Walk away empowered with effective strategies to take control of both!

Jan. 15; Please know you can continue to send comments to the FCC. We have now entered the Reply Comment phase. That lasts for two weeks. These comments are intended to push back against the FCC’s effort to eliminate all local control when it comes to the siting of cell towers. The goal is to get a cell tower in everybody’s front yard, next to every school, place of business, work and worship. https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-aims-accelerate-wireless-infrastructure-buildout-0 The FCC website IS working and it has been over the holidays. It’s just “glitchy.” Here are Theodora Scarato’s instructions from Environmental Health Sciences for submitting comments. These are excellent. https://ehsciences.org/submit-comments-to-the-fcc-25-276/ You can submit “reply comments” about what others submit until January 15, 2026. Thousands of comments are needed!

FEB. 2 Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles WEBINAR: “From Distraction to Action: How EdTech Harms Kids with ADHD and What Parents Can Do About It”

With Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, Andrew Liddell of EdTech Law Center, Michael McLeod of GrownNowADHD, and parent Meriwether Schas, facilitated by Emily Cherkin, The Screentime Consultant

Month of February 2025: After Dry January Comes “Off February”

In February of 2026, the OFF Movement is launching the first edition of OFF February, a social experiment to face the challenge of hyperconnectivity on a global scale. What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time? OFF February “A Celebration, Not a Punishment”

ALSO industry: Jan. 7 In Las Vegas CES Consumer Electronics Show