Courtesy Don Maisch:

Attached is the paper which was published in the Journal of the Australasian College of Environmental and Nutritional Medicine(JACNEM) in March of this year. The attached copy has an error in the dates. It was originally submitted in 2025, not 2024. Distribute as you see fit. Don

Overview

December 1, 2024, Don Maisch, Janobai Smith In Press JACNEM, March 2026

Population-based studies indicate that 30-60% of the general population have symptoms of nocturnal insomnia, while 10-15% report chronic nocturnal symptoms and daytime functional impairment consistent with the diagnosis of insomnia disorder.(1) Over the past six years, a national survey of Australian GPs has reported that sleeping problems are among the most common reasons that patients visit their GP.(2) As a result, many sleep centres have been established specifically to investigate and provide solutions for this significant public health problem.

Part of the sleeping problems can be attributed to our use of digital technology, particularly by adolescents before bedtime. Research primarily takes place in especially prepared sleep labs where the patient typically spends the night while being wired up to equipment to record brain activity, and then encouraged to sleep.(3) However, a preponderance of data collected takes place in the laboratory environment and investigating the possible role of external factors that may be in the patient’s home environment tends to be outside many sleep studies’ focus of research.

Although many sleep studies consider the role of technology in influencing sleep, the overall research effort, related to the role of technology, is lagging behind the increasing introduction of new technology. New or recent Advanced Metering Infrastructure technology, which relies on two-way electricity meter data transmissions over a radiofrequency (RF) network, is now being rolled out across Australia despite evidence suggesting that there may be a potential negative health impact in some situations.

This paper examines the possibility that smart meter radiofrequency emissions may have the potential to impact sleep quality, particularly when the smart meter is situated in close proximity to sleeping areas. Several studies examined in this paper, although providing anecdotal evidence, support this hypothesis. This should call for a careful consideration for electricity providers when installing smart meters.

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/ACNEM-paper-MaischSmith.pdf (14 pages)

Share