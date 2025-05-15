On Friday, May 16th at 12 noon ET, the National Health Federation is holding a forum "Is Congress Serious about MAHA, including wireless?" Among other topics, the forum will feature W. Scott McCollough (chief litigation counsel of the Children's Health Defense ElectroMagnetic Radiation Team), on CHD’s campaign to overturn 704, the section of the 1996 Telecom law restricting local zoning authorities from regulating personal wireless service facilities based on "environmental effects."

Learn more and register here:

The National Health Federation has also launched a new campaign:

No Spectrum Auctions or other Wireless Radiation bills until FCC ensures Safety

Spectrum auctions that have been proposed in the budget reconciliation bill would saturate cell towers with new antennas, further increasing Americans' exposure to wireless radiation--including the increasing numbers of people suffering from Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome (EMR Syndrome). Click here to learn more and take action

https://national-health-federation.rallycongress.net/ctas/no-spectrum-auctions-other-wireless-radiation-bills-until-fcc-ensures?iframe=1

POLITICS/INSPIRATION: ( RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU HAE BEEN HURT BY THE LEFT) (although not mentioned = Smart Meters) 17 MINUTES

FROM WE HEAL FOR ALL PODCAST;

For others, it comes from witnessing things within left-leaning cultural spaces that are out of alignment with their values. In particular I’m thinking about: Judgment - moral and political purity tests Dogma - shame and pressure to get people to conform Divisiveness - black and white thinking, “you’re with us or against us” Zero-sum worldviews - around privilege and identity, “for us to win they have to lose” Domineering - overpowering others in the name of a goal Inability or unwillingness to engage with difference - out of principle or passion Willingness and impulse to exile - the solution to conflict being kicking someone out Air of superiority - looking down on others as not having “done the work” Violence - others need to feel pain in order to achieve goals

EVENTS:

The National Call - Fri 5-15-25 Smart Meter Meeting 2-3:15pm ET / EMR-S Meeting: 3:30-5pm ET

Link to register for both the Smart Meter and EMR-S Committee Meetings:

Agenda: Smart Meter (water, electric, etc.)

Creating a white paper, showing all the risks of having a smart meter, e.g., not grounded, fire risk (utility has to turn off the power before fire fighters can pour water on it, how company executives wait for the fire to go out and then remove the meter, even though illegal to do so), creating transients on home wiring, increased bills because of inherent inefficiency of electricity spikes in recording usage, data privacy risk, photos and examples. Creating a strategy to support groups and counter PUCs across the country. Model legislation, e.g., in CO, customer must opt-in: https://fastdemocracy.com/bill-search/co/2025A/bills/COB00007390/

Agenda: EMR-S Guidelines

We will continue to review together the following write-ups:

Schools - GM Hospitals RR Implants/pace-makers - RR Building codes - federal and state template - ML Wiring from the central grid to the home - SP, BB, PH, ML

Sincerely,

Odette Wilkens Chair The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith Co-Chair The National Call for Safe Technology