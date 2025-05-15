Over a decade ago, an insurance industry expert/whistle blower Norm Lamb sounded the alarm about smart meters being removed from fire scenes prior to investigation. He has also written about issues with lithium batteries.

The major issues in moving forward in dealing with defective Smart Meters and Fires which result from their malfunction are as follows: The fire departments investigating the fires need to have a category established in their incident reports to indicate a Smart Meter malfunction should be considered. As it stands now, the cause is identified as electrical in nature, or cause cannot be identified. The function of the responding utility companies needs to be changed. The fire departments which are in route to a fire scene will call the local utility company requesting they come to shut off the electricity, and gas. The utility companies will ask a matter of practice remove the Smart Meter from the loss scene and hold it safely in their vaults. The only way that an Insurance Company can get to the meter at the present time is to subpoena the meter for testing, and the subpoena cost money. Finally, since I have been identified as the only Insurance Industry person speaking out against the Smart Meter debacle I can say that the Insurance Industry needs a change of heart and mind. I was told verbally, face to face, that the odds are still in favor of the Insurance Company. It is still cheaper to pay the claim and subrogate against the utility company for recovery. However, as the Smart Meters age and the lithium batteries in them begin to wear out, leaking into the meter’s interior and going up in flames the balance sheet will tilt in favor of investigation. I can personally state that it took the company which I work for 18 months of letter writing and subpoenas to obtain the opportunity to perform destructive testing on the meter that failed and caused the fire. Even then, the settlement was sealed and the final payment to be kept secret from even me. Insurance companies need to understand that the investigation of a claim involves determining the cause of the loss, and if that cause can be held responsible financially for the damages. If then takes the adjuster to a failed smart meter so be it. Respectfully, Norman Lambe, Property Claim Specialist, Precision Risk Management, Inc., For Century-National Insurance, Co. (10/2019) Direct testimony of Norman Lambe http://documents.dps.ny.gov/public/Common/ViewDoc.aspx?DocRefId=%7B7B8506E8-4FCB-41C1-952E-5DCF899951A5%7D

Norm is now retired and continues to write about insurance and fires issues at his substack. He wrote, “I have just completed. a 40- year career as a Property Claims Adjuster and I am in the process of re-inventing myself, and I am hoping to deal with the Insurance Industry to the degree the readers will be surprised and shocked.”

Even though the flames are extinguished, there is a fire still burning concerning the Pacific Palisades and Eaton catastrophes.

What is the latest reason for the heated words concerning the actions of Mayor Karen Bass? Mayor Bass had been asked by President Biden to attend the swearing in ceremony of the new Ghana President, and she agreed to go, A review of the timeline concerning the events of the fires shows that Mayor Bass was advised of the potential high wind and fire danger while she was still in Los Angeles. The opinion is that Mayor Karen Bass could have taken several proactive steps to ensure her city's safety and preparedness during the wildfires which she did not do. Here are some potential actions she could have taken, as posted by CBS News

On a side note, the vultures have already begun to circle concerning the burned-out property in Pacific Palisades. The following information was obtained from realator.com concerning the inflated prices for fire damaged property: Dozens of scorched properties that were destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires have been put on the market in recent days—with listing prices of up to $3.25 million each. A razed home in Pacific Palisades, which was listed for $999,000 days after the fires broke out, has now sold for just under $1.2 million—becoming the first fire-ravaged property to find a buyer in the wake of the January blazes. I believe further questions need to be answered concerning the speed and intensity the fires and the fact the Utility companies are still removing these meters and developing a series of hoops for insurance companies to jump through to be able to examine them.

Respectfully Submitted, Norman Lambe

Keith Cutter Interviews Olle Johansson

Professor Olle Johansson joins me for a discussion including one of the most urgent and overlooked health threats of our time: the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria driven by chronic RF radiation exposure—including from modern WiFi. We also cover why electrohypersensitivity (EHS) is a functional impairment, not an illness; why harmonizers don’t help; how synthetic EMFs differ from natural ones; blood-brain barrier damage; and the only known safe level of exposure to man-made fields: zero. Plus, insights on EHS relationships, Why insurance companies understand electromagnetic harm far better than most doctors, the shielded cube experiment, honey bees, DNA alteration, and the forgotten concept of "quiet enjoyment" of our homes. Essential viewing for anyone navigating EMF reality. Support Professor Johansson's continuing work: https://research.radiation.dk/

