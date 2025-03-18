Editor’s note: When a colleague published the link to an article about how to disable wireless sensors in an automobile, the article vanished from the web within days.

I recommend that you save this document on your computer now if you want it.

The industry document only refers to protecting equipment, but we know that this polluted power quality impacts human health also.

FYI A video by Eric Windheim, demonstrating the effects of different lighting sources on power quality

Blue Light Blocking "Sweet Dreams Bulb" turns out to be an expensive nightmare Eric Windheim was hired to perform a standard Building Biology EMF assessment. Blue light blocking, Sweet Dreams, LED light bulbs were quickly determined to be the major source of dirty electricity (DE) on circuit wiring: 20 of them were installed around the house. Each of these bulbs costs $21.95 In summary: the "Sweet Dreams Bulb" turns out to be an expensive nightmare as far as cost and EMF pollution are concerned. (Per his tests their A19 bulb is very dirty but their BR30 flood bulb is perfectly clean.) Courtesy Eric

Powerside

Powerside’s website notes, We Help Customers Quickly Identify and Meet Power Quality Challenges Head‑On Undetected power quality challenges like harmonics, voltage fluctuations and flickers can represent significant risks and costs to businesses. At Powerside, our customer-centric approach and innovative measurement, intelligence and corrections solutions make us the power quality partner of choice across industries and geographies.

Powerside has published a 10-page ebook/advertisement, a quick read, many graphics

“Supraharmonics: An emerging threat to grid resiliency Local power distribution networks see an increase in conducted emissions that can compromise our power supply system. Bring visibility and control to the problem”

https://powerside.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Powerside-ebook-Supraharmonics-Emerging-Threat-Grid-Resiliency.pdf

Regarding Utility Meters - “What’s the real harm here?”

“Distributed energy resources (DERs) are a major backbone of modern energy efficient power generation. In fact, analysts project annual DER investments to increase 75% globally by 2030 These DER “microgrids” consist of multiple assets known contribute to supraharmonic emissions:

solar panels

wind turbines

battery storage

EV charging depots

and more

In addition, non-linear loads from variable speed drives, switched-mode power supplies, LEDs and other devices are increasingly prevalent in the grid today. Supraharmonic distortions caused by non-linear loads increase power losses — and ultimately compromise utility distribution systems and their components.

Practical examples of devices that produce high frequency emissions:

Industrial-size frequency converters for equipment not operating at grid frequency Electric vehicle chargers (i.e., DC and inverter technology)

Photovoltaic inverters converting DC to AC when connected to the grid

Power line communication (intentionally injected to enable communications) Industrial and household devices (from LED to HVAC, electronic lights and more) Oscillations caused by DC commutators

Common supraharmonic effects on sensitive electronics:

Premature failing of data center computers and electronic circuits (even with UPS backup)

Reduced lifespan of LED lighting and other equipment

Protection device failures

Interruptions in domestic appliances, medical equipment, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, transportation control systems and IEDs

Thermal stress on connected equipment Insulation breakdown on cables”

“It’s time to turn on the lights and see what’s really going on with the grid.” -Powerside

For sure.

The digital utility meters themselves introduce conducted emissions on the line

The website https://smartgridawareness.org/ published an article in April of 2017, Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.” which features testimony submitted in an Arizona rate case

In Pre-Filed Testimony by Erik S. Anderson, P.E., C.F.E.I. on behalf of Warren Woodward, April 3, 2017; available at http://docket.images.azcc.gov/0000178630.pdf:

Also: “Report on Examination of Selected Sources of EMF at Selected Residences in Hastings-on-Hudson” by Isotrope Wireless, dated November 23, 2013: “There was a substantial conducted 915 MHz component on the power line.” Report available at https://smartgridawareness.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/report-on-examination-of-selected-sources-of-emf-at-selected-residences.pdf.

Special thanks to Paul, Nancy, Kit, Eric, Michele, and Warren.