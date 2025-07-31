Smart Meter Science

William Bruno
4h

Regarding the video on the smart meter report: What I heard was that there were earlier drafts that did express concern and lack of evidence for safety. Then a guy showed up with ties to military and insisted they totally change it and say smart meters appear to be safe.

