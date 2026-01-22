not to be construed as medical advice!

The “Smart Grid”

More here: Video and Slides: Smart Meter Harm with Ken Gartner and Cece Doucette

HIPPA + AI Leaves Us in the Dark

When I first returned to the East Coast after being injured by smart meters in Northern CA, I rented a small cottage on Cape Ann in the off-season.

The community had recently adopted wind turbines, and the grid had been reconfigured to provide “renewable” energy for the city-owned buildings, but not the residences.

I knew that wind power’s increased production at night-time was one of the driving forces behind the justification for time-of-use billing, and data-spewing smart meters.

I was suspicious from the start, when the grid was reconfigured to provide wind/renewable energy to City buildings, in part because of my acute sense of microwave hearing, which is not ‘tinnitus from an unknown source.’

The distribution of benefits could have been done via book-keeping???

Learn more about the microwave auditory affect here: The Microwave Auditory Effect by James C. Lin bere: March 2022 IEEE Journal of Electromagnetics RF and Microwaves in Medicine and Biology 6(1):16-28



Many low-income residences had received cheap new “energy efficient” appliances, and I was certain that they had transmitters in them, to provide household data. Even though there were no next generation ‘smart’ meters, I was getting fried.

But more importantly, I heard various microwave frequencies operating in a specific schedule, peaking around commuter hours, mealtimes and after school and into the evenings, with a different schedule on the weekends. I didn’t just hear it, I felt it. (I still do.)

I believe that the community was targeted for experimentation and data collection, without knowledge and consent.

“Health care” for EHS?

Initially, I tried the mainstream medical system for help with my compromised health due to EHS/EMR-S. I had not slept for weeks and felt myself being electrified.

My saving grace was practicing a structured yoga relaxation protocol, and walking with my (freezing) feet in the ocean daily. But I not digesting food, my nerves were frayed, and I was exhausted.

One day, as I was sitting in the waiting room at the health care facility, all hell broke loose, - at the exact time that I heard the frequency pummel the airwaves. Babies started screaming, and one gentleman had such a violent coughing spell that he had to be nebulized.

But what haunts me, to this day, is that I had heard that frequency fire up a few nights before, when a member of the beloved tight-knit fishing community had died suddenly in his sleep of a heart attack.

In intimate circles everywhere, from the shocked Portuguese and Italians in the coffee shops to the old-timers in the bars to swimmers at the Y, the community was grieving. The townspeople had heard the ambulance wail, and HIPPA did not prevail. Discussing another’s illness or demise was not an invasion of privacy, it was part of the healing process and community’s deep care.

Even back then, we could have and should have been looking at correlations between artificial man-made exposures and symptom onset, because complaints of meter-related harm and cell tower and antenna health issues were being lodged in many states already, including sleep disturbance and tinnitus. And heart issues.

Sleep quality can be easily measured. Quantifiable complaints can be verified.

However, at the time, the smart meter/clean energy community had done a stellar job of portraying injured women as “mental patients.” Although that discourse has become more diplomatic, the paradigm is still dismissive, discriminatory, and marginalizing. And uniformed.

I knew that my Gall bladder was stealing electromagnetic energy and hydration from Large Intestine in order to protect my Heart, because I had studied the Meridian Wheel of Oriental Medicine and I understood the geometry of the crosses and trines as I was living it. I also knew that my blood pressure and heart rate had skyrocketed. I was desperately thirsty, but not in the normal way. It was/is far more urgent and debilitating, and involved my head/brain.

When I finally saw the doctor after he put out all the fires for other’s more urgent reactions to the frequency exposure, he told me to see a psychiatrist, consider moving to a remote place like Montana, and to eat more fiber, (which, according to other healthcare models, can cause even more issues for a stressed colon.)

I switched to seeing acupuncturists and chiropractors who were EMF-literate and who did not have Wi-Fi in their offices or cellphones in their pockets.

Fortunately for me, an EMF-informed nutritionist recognized that I had a sensitivity to salicylates, and she healed my leaky gut. She also treats children with autism, and the similarities between the two conditions are not lost on many open-minded practitioners.

One course correction? We should be looking at neurological research as a whole, rather than having it be siloed via different funding priorities. Another? Measure the exposures and the correlation with the symptoms.

Tobacco

Many younger cell phone and tech users do not remember the kind of political anger that resulted during the tobacco wars, when industry leaders lied to Congress about the addictive nature of cigarettes. (about 2 minutes)

Gallo Wine

Younger generations also don’t remember the United Farm workers and Catholic Church fueling a boycott against Gallo Wine in the 1970’s.

Nestles

They also do not have a living memory of the 7-year boycott of Nestles

The nearly seven-year boycott, based on church, civic and public health organizations’ concerns about the marketing and promotion of infant formula in Third World countries, was called off after Nestle agreed to abide by the World Health Organization code on infant formula practices.

That boycott, instituted in 1977, was dubbed the Infant Formula Action Coalition - INFACT. American Christian church groups who signed on to that boycott included American Friends Service Committee (Quakers), Lutherans, Roman Catholic archdioceses, Roman Catholic orders (like the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers), Presbyterians, United Church of Christ, United Methodists, Disciples of Christ and ecumenical groups, including the National Council of Churches, Church Women United, and chapters of the anti-hunger non-profit Bread for the World. The boycott and related protests led to the development of the WHO/UNICEF International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes.

AIDS

Juxtaposed with the visibility of LGBTQ and Pride rights, younger generations especially do not remember the history of the AIDS ‘epidemic” with its highly charged connection to the issue of sexual preference that prevailed at the time.

Historians will note that the resulting extreme focus on privacy resulted in changes in obituaries, but also in the evolution of sanctioned secrecy (and worse) in the public health sector.

Smart Meters and the Heart

Early on in the EHS/EMR-S debate, the question of adverse health impacts was marginalized, with industry experts demanding proof of disease onset, and claiming the biological impacts were not necessarily harmful.

In 2017, Paul Harding and Warren Woodward actually did what needed to be done: they juxtaposed a recording of the heart’s function with measurements of smart meter transmissions. (7 1/2 minutes)

Part II: Some people weren’t satisfied that my last video was proof enough that “smart” meters affect the human heart. They want to see me get tortured repeatedly, and they want to see others get tortured. Part II of EKG Proof That “Smart” Meters Affect the Human Heart shows that the results of the first video are repeatable. There’s another victim in the video too, so it should be obvious to all that “smart” meters affect everyone. If it’s not obvious to you then hook yourself up to an EKG and hang out near a “smart” meter; I’ve done it enough. Some people were also concerned that the “smart” meter may have interfered with the EKG device itself and not the human heart. So we have a segment showing what happens when the “smart” meter transmits with the EKG running but with no human hooked up to it. Spoiler alert: nothing happens! Can we get “smart” meters removed now, or do I have to show someone getting a heart attack?

Magda Havas has also conducted appropriate research, demonstrating that symptoms are reduced in a clean EMF environment.

So have Lennart Hardell and Mona Nilsson, with their documentation of 5G harm case studies in Sweden.

We could have created numerous case studies just exploring the connection between smart meters and the heart over the last 7 years, or assessing sleep, instead of adding devices to smart meters that identify every appliance in use in the home. See post

AI Is Data Suppression on Steroids, Sometimes but Not Always

I was stunned, recently, while writing about the January 12 home smart meter fires that followed a transformer fire in Ohio. I was attempting to do a simple internet search about Underwriter’s Laboratory’s safety testing for smart meters, and AI barged in, uninvited.

As clear as day, AI explained that UL had removed over-voltage testing back in 2014. Post: The Cost(s) of the Ohio Smart Meter Fires

In a just world, would this type of research and information be significant enough to inform corrective action by decision-makers? And provide compensation for damages?

But like the fact that actual unscrupulous tobacco scientists provided expert testimony to complicit regulators about smart meter safety, institutionalized betrayal of public trust continues to drive utility, telecom, and clean energy policy.

(I am still holding out hope that the fire-fighting profession might rise to the occasion because they have done it before. See: A Cautionary Tale from the Firefighters of California Fighting Cell Towers on Stations)

Who Counts, Counts

We know that data that feeds AI can be manipulated.

For example, the World Health Organization shifted to collecting epidemiological data in 20-year cohorts instead of 10, thereby obscuring much earlier deaths, for example a dementia at 55 instead of 74.

Source: Surgical Neurology International Neurological deaths of American adults (55–74) and the over 75’s by sex compared with 20 Western countries 1989–2010: Cause for concern



When AI can’t provide an answer to the public, by intentional design, that should raise even more questions about electricity costs to power data centers being passed along to homeowners.

Massachusetts residents provided their Legislature with a common-sense easy soft-ball pitch: to pass “Amelia’s Law” and to start counting the reports of harm.

They should not have had to do this, if the FCC were not a captured agency. (MA did not heed common sense and did not take the high road.)

Garbage in Garbage Out

The research that feeds AI can also be compromised, for example the recent analysis by Microwave News outlining integrity issues here: Microwave News | NTP Lite: No Cancer Risk Seen in Japan and here: Microwave News | NTP Lite Korea

Transcend the Trash

When large historical social movements came together powered by the Catholic Church, churches were not housing cell towers in their steeples. Although many comparisons are being made between the 1960’s and now, this is a very different time with different demands. Systems of checks and balances are not functional.

This is one of the reasons why many individuals will be deleting apps from their phones, and/or reducing their screen time, in February.

Many are aligning with the objectives of the OFF Manifesto.

The OFF Manifesto: A DISTURBING EVOLUTION

“Irrespective of the advantages that today's technological development offers humanity in terms of speed and efficiency, we are deeply concerned by three dynamics by which technology is likely to fundamentally affect human beings:

The growing asymmetry between the capabilities of human beings and those of technology means that the latter can be used by individuals or by public or private organisations, to exert control over others, whether for commercial, security, or other purposes, reducing or annihilating the individual’s freedom, free will, and judgement.

Our individual and collective dependence on digital infrastructures constitutes a vulnerability that can be exploited for malicious purposes – criminal, terrorist or ideological – paralysing, destroying or damaging elements that are critical to our existence.

Increased autonomy of technology means less human control. Whereas until recently machines were largely directed by humans, their growing complexity and autonomy means that understanding how they work tends to escape even their own creators, and machines are increasingly issuing orders to humans.”



Learn more at https://www.offm.org/en/off-february

Everyone is invited.

