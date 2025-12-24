Help offered posting FCC Testimony via Environmental Health Sciences Deadline 12/26
and 2 hours with 2 experts: Olle & Keith, and more
The interview/conversation with Keith Cutter and Olle is wonderful in part due to the depth of knowledge between the two, but also Keith’s technical abilities. Don’t miss the auditory files of Wi-Fi vs. the Woodpecker, and Olle’s analogy about how we would be testing guns if we tested them the way we test wireless safety.
This would be a great conversation starter with loved ones, (including elders who remember the illnesses and deaths of the Moscow embassy staff, long before Havana Syndrome was “a thing”)
Courtesy Sidnee, EMF SAFETY NETWORK: Submit Comment to FCC Docket 25-276
Hi Friends, Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences has offered to submit a letter for the FCC docket commenting on 25-276 on your behalf, in your name. It’s a good letter! If you’re having trouble submitting directly into the docket, she can send it for you here. Just fill in your name, address, etc., as required by the FCC (see form and letter here).
You can add you own sentence or two, or even short paragraph if you wish, but it’s not necessary. She will be mailing your letter and a duplicate copy as FCC requirements. It will not be an express comment but an actual letter, scanned and added to the docket.
Important! She will be mailing them off by Friday, Dec 26th since she’s sending via US Postal Service and not submitting them into the docket electronically. But your letter will be viewable in the docket!
If you want to submit it directly into the docket (via online form), your initial comments must be added by Dec. 31st.
From 5G Free CA: How You Can Take Action (Only Takes a Minute) Click this link for 4 quick actions you can take — 704 No More™ Action Page:
https://www.704nomore.org/takeaction
QUICK SIGN CHD FORM: FCC Moves to Silence Communities and Flood the Country with Cell Towers • Children’s Health Defense