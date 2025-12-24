The interview/conversation with Keith Cutter and Olle is wonderful in part due to the depth of knowledge between the two, but also Keith’s technical abilities. Don’t miss the auditory files of Wi-Fi vs. the Woodpecker, and Olle’s analogy about how we would be testing guns if we tested them the way we test wireless safety.

This would be a great conversation starter with loved ones, (including elders who remember the illnesses and deaths of the Moscow embassy staff, long before Havana Syndrome was “a thing”)

Hi Friends, Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences has offered to submit a letter for the FCC docket commenting on 25-276 on your behalf, in your name. It’s a good letter! If you’re having trouble submitting directly into the docket, she can send it for you here. Just fill in your name, address, etc., as required by the FCC (see form and letter here).

You can add you own sentence or two, or even short paragraph if you wish, but it’s not necessary. She will be mailing your letter and a duplicate copy as FCC requirements. It will not be an express comment but an actual letter, scanned and added to the docket.

Important! She will be mailing them off by Friday, Dec 26th since she’s sending via US Postal Service and not submitting them into the docket electronically. But your letter will be viewable in the docket!

If you want to submit it directly into the docket (via online form), your initial comments must be added by Dec. 31st.

QUICK SIGN CHD FORM: FCC Moves to Silence Communities and Flood the Country with Cell Towers • Children’s Health Defense

Or you can submit here by DECEMBER 26th:​

With an easy one-step online tool , EHS will take your FCC comment and deliver it by mail to the official FCC record for you.



FCC Strips Local Authority https://ehsciences.org/fcc-fast-track-cell-towers-25-276/ ​Health, Safety, and Liability of Cell Towers Near Homes and Schools https://ehsciences.org/top-10-health-safety-and-liability-risks-of-cell-towers-near-homes-and-schools/ ​

Factsheets https://ehsciences.org/ehs-wireless-health-effects-resources/

Alert Your Local Officials About the FCC’s New Rules Tell your mayor, city council members, zoning and planning board members, as well as any additional officials whom you know personally, about the FCC’s new proposed rules in FCC Docket 25-276. Ask them to submit comments on your community’s behalf. Our sample letter (available in Microsoft Word , Google Doc , and PDF format) can be adapted to the particulars of your community.

Olle Johansson and Keith Cutter’s Colossal Interview, neurodegeneration, entrainment, infertility (2 HOURS)

In this long-form conversation, I speak with Olle Johansson, a neuroscientist and former associate professor at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, whose research has focused for decades on the biological effects of electromagnetic fields. Our discussion ranges across brain entrainment and frequency-following effects, sleep disruption, immune activation, fertility decline, neurodegenerative disease, and the broader biological implications of continuous exposure to synthetic, information-bearing electromagnetic fields. We also explore historical systems such as Duga (“the Russian Woodpecker”) alongside modern Wi-Fi, asking questions that are rarely addressed in public forums. This is an extended, unscripted conversation intended for careful listening and reflection.

Davida van der Walt’s interviews with Professor Olle Johansson here: In the Know

Support Professor Johansson’s research and ongoing work: https://research.radiation.dk

