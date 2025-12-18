Harper’s magazine allows non-subscribers to read two free posts per month. If by any chance this link does not work for you, please use your search engine. Although smart meters are not mentioned directly, their planned obsolescence is part of this debacle.

HARPER’S MAGAZINE: Power Brokers What’s really behind your soaring utility bills by Nick Bowlin

January 20, 2025, the first day of President Trump’s second term, marked a major milestone for the U.S. utility sector: a record high for natural-­gas consumption. A few weeks after, key players in American utilities gathered blocks away from the White House for the Winter Policy Summit, a conference organized by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (­NARUC). Trump’s policies were much discussed—­but the country’s energy demand, which had started to climb for the first time in two decades, was even higher on the agenda.

For most Americans, this trend is bad news. It means higher electric bills, ostensibly to pay for new infrastructure. But for the utility sector, greater energy use brings greater profits, followed by stock buybacks and executive bonuses. From the panels to the hotel bar, the allure of new projects and fresh investment had many attendees energized. “The fossil-­fuel folks are feeling it right now,” one attendee told me.

Many of the 2,200 people at the conference were utility commissioners, serving on the state-­level bodies that oversee electric, gas, water, and telecommunications companies; regulate their infrastructure; and decide how much utilities are permitted to charge their customers. (In ten states, commissioners are elected; in the rest, they are appointed by the governor or state lawmakers.) But the event, reflecting the monied interests that often guide utility policy, tilted heavily in the direction of industry. Amazon and the utility trade group Edison Electric Institute were among the major sponsors. Other funders included Google, Microsoft, the American Petroleum Institute, the Data Center Coalition, and the American Gas Association (AGA).

Perhaps knowing how the scene might look to a homeowner confronting a staggering electric bill, the mouthpieces for these corporate titans claimed a sort of populism. Richard Meyer, vice president of energy markets, analysis, and standards for the AGA, argued that the financial well-being of Americans required regulatory cuts to unleash a natural-­gas boom. “If we’re serious about building the economy of the future, we’re going to need more energy,” Meyer said during a panel called “Planning Prudent Investments in Gas and Electric Infrastructure.” “We’re going to need a robust energy portfolio. We’re going to need more infrastructure, including gas infrastructure, to ensure access to affordable, reliable energy for all Americans.”

Trump had promised something similar during his 2024 campaign, pledging that expanded domestic energy production would cut electric bills in half. Then, immediately after taking office, he froze funds appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act for grid improvements and clean-­energy projects and continued rolling back crucial provisions throughout the spring, restricting tax credits for solar and wind sectors. He also placed a moratorium on new offshore wind projects and halted construction on those that had been approved. In April, he fired every staffer at the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federal office that helps millions of Americans pay their bills, and then proposed doing away with the program entirely. [] What I’ve found is that beneath the sector’s undeniable need for new and upgraded infrastructure lies a deeper problem concerning how the industry makes its money. When utilities earn substantial profits, one might expect customers to see some relief in their monthly bills. But as a result of the ownership model of the utilities that serve most Americans, this is rarely what happens. Rather, utilities earn substantial profits because regulators allow them to require ordinary people to pay more. Far from responding to an affordability crisis, electric utilities are helping to create it. []

A 2019 study by David Rode and Paul Fischbeck, two social scientists at Carnegie Mellon University, found that public-­utility commissions have for years allowed utilities to overcharge customers, despite evidence that rates of return are usually well beyond what utilities need to cover their costs and investment risk. “In the end,” they wrote, “we may observe simply that what regulators should do, what regulators say they’re doing, and what regulators actually do may be three very different things.”

Between panels, I met Steve Kihm, the chief economist for the nonprofit Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin. He was one of only a dozen or so consumer advocates present at the conference. For Kihm, the utilities’ arguments for ever-rising ­ROEs go against basic financial principles. For over a decade, he told me, Duke Energy, one of the nation’s biggest investor-­owned utilities, has raised plenty of new capital with an average ROE that’s hovered around 7.7 percent, well below the national average. To hear Kihm tell it, he’s just following Wall Street, whose numbers indicate that utilities would have no problem attracting investment at substantially lower ­ROEs, saving their customers money in the process. “This isn’t a theory—­this isn’t an idea that I have,” he said. “It is directly rebutted by a more than fifteen-­year period in which the third-­largest utility in the nation”—­Duke Energy—­“raised forty-­eight billion dollars of capital. It’s such a canard to think that they can’t.”

