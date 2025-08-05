Electrosmog compared to the electromagnetic "voice" of nature (Sferics) made audible. (Germany)

Hi-tech surveillance technologies are a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you want sophisticated devices to detect suspicious behavior and alert authorities. But on the other, there is the need to protect individual privacy. Balancing public safety and personal freedoms is an ongoing challenge for innovators and policymakers. This debate is set to reignite with news that researchers at La Sapienza University in Rome have developed a system that can identify individuals just by the way they disrupt Wi-Fi signals. The scientists have dubbed this new technology "WhoFi." Unlike traditional biometric systems such as fingerprint scanners and facial recognition, it doesn't require direct physical contact or visual feeds. WhoFi can also track individuals in a larger area than a fixed-position camera, provided there is a Wi-Fi network. Researchers Danilo Avalo, Daniele Pannone, Dario Montagnini and Emad Emam describe their technology in their article published on the arXiv preprint server. Their approach leverages an existing technique called Channel State Information (CSI), which captures how Wi-Fi signals change when they encounter people and objects. These alterations can be used to create rich biometric information, say the researchers. The team trained a deep neural network to interpret these unique Wi-Fi disruptions as individual "fingerprints" unique to a person. The system can learn and distinguish people based on how they alter the signal, even when in different surroundings. And it does so with 95.5 percent accuracy, according to the researchers. This isn't the team's first foray into this field. In 2020, they proposed a similar technique called "EyeFi," but they say their new approach is much more accurate. More information: Danilo Avola et al, WhoFi: Deep Person Re-Identification via Wi-Fi Channel Signal Encoding, arXiv (2025). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2507.12869 Journal information: arXiv

(If you are not familiar with Barrie Trower’s work see The World Foundation for Natural Science for England: The Dangers of Microwave Technology: 2015-06-22-WFNS-Factsheet-Interview-with-Barrie-Trower-english-WEB-.pdf

The expression ass-backwards comes to mind in reading that researchers have determined how to track individuals via how they interfere with Wi-Fi signals, without bothering to determine how Wi-Fi interferes with individual bio-electricity. (Barrie Trower warned about the potential for tracking individuals years ago.)

When we get our heads of the sand, it is becoming clear that science like this already can validate individual experiences of EMF harm, for example, looking at a direct correlation between nighttime EMF exposures vs. disturbed sleep, including altered heartrate.

