(Denmark Effort: Note that Denmark has curtailed the delivery of letters, only delivering packages.)

Today’s newsletter at our other substack has some interesting events and developments....including the monthly summaries from a few international groups

There is a lot here today, if interested, please take some extra time as the number of concerns and concerned groups is growing as its own interconnected web…- growing faster than AI.

Good News: The Danish Citizen’s Petition re: ‘No to Mass Surveillance has enough signatures for parliamentary review, (below); the UK petition for ‘the Right to be Offline’ spearheaded by musician Tim Arnold is still gathering signatures.

Best, Patricia

EMFSA, ESC News and Nejtil5G.dk monthly news, “The Inside Scoop from Tech and Medical Experts on Improving Students’ Behavior and Mood” and “Unplug to Uplift” Events

Good News: The Danish Citizen’s Petition re: ‘No to Mass Surveillance has enough signatures for parliamentary review, (below); the UK petition for ‘the Right to be Offline’ spearheaded by musician Tim Arnold is still gathering signatures.

FYI Reported by the BBC: Denmark postal service to stop delivering letters 6 March 2025

[] Denmark had a universal postal service for 400 years until the end of 2023, but as digital mail services have taken hold, the use of letters has fallen dramatically.

PostNord says it will switch its focus to parcel deliveries and that any postage stamps bought this year or in 2024 can be refunded for a limited period in 2026 .

Fifteen hundred workers face losing their jobs, out of a workforce of 4,600.

“It’s a super sad day. Not just for our department, but for the 1,500 who face an uncertain future,” employee Anders Raun Mikkelsen told Danish broadcaster DR.

Denmark ranks as one of the world’s most digitalised countries.

There’s an app for almost everything: few people use cash, and Danes even carry drivers’ licences and health cards on their smartphones.

Bank statements, bills, and correspondence from local authorities are all sent electronically.

Public services send communications via a Digital Post app or other platforms and PostNord Denmark says the letter market is no longer profitable. The decision will affect elderly people most. Although 95% of Danes use the Digital Post service, a reported 271,000 people still rely on physical mail.

“There are many who are very dependent on letters being delivered regularly. These include hospital appointments, vaccinations or decisions regarding home care,” Marlene Rishoj Cordes, from Aeldre Sagen (DaneAge) told Denmark’s TV2.

PostNord has weathered years of financial struggles and last year was running a deficit.

Danish MP Pelle Dragsted blamed privatisation for the move and complained the move would disadvantage people living in remote areas.

The introduction of a new Postal Act in 2024 opened up the letter market to competition from private firms and mail is no longer exempted from VAT, resulting in higher postage costs.

“When a letter costs 29 Danish krone (£3.35; $4.20) there will be fewer letters,” PostNord Denmark’s Managing Director, Kim Pedersen, told local media.

He said Danes had become increasingly digital and the decline in letter volumes had become so pronounced that it had fallen by as much as 30% in the past year alone.

PostNord also operates in Sweden. It is 40% Danish-owned and 60% Swedish-owned.