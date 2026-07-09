SMART METERS: Ohio Talk Radio (Morning Commute) Talks Smart Meters with Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — On FRIDAY JULY 10, Theodora Scarato (Environmental Health Sciences) and Jeff Skinner (The Ohio Register) will join host and producer Jonathan Broadbent on The Voice of Geauga from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Savings) to talk about smart meter deployment in Ohio. For more info visit https://voiceofgeauga.com/ Join us on RUMBLE, FACEBOOK, Voice of Geauga | Facebook AND/OR YOUTUBE: voiceofgeauga - YouTube

I am not familiar with the Geauga platform, and how knowledgeable the hosts are. But Theodora is always worth a listen. (I do not know if the hosts speak over each other, or jump to other topics, or swear, and don’t recommend these kinds of offerings.)



For international readers, in the US the political left has not been willing to address issues with electrification, renewables, smart meters etc. The right-conservative party has had more willingness, esp. re: surveillance, although not as much on health. If you are new and want to understand more about the technical issues, this is highly recommended. Informed hosts are a worth our support and investment.

EVENTS

7/9 Save Landlines Call: Take action at http://savelandlines.org/

Join our organizing and discussion list at https://groups.io/g/savelandlines

7/9 Oppose Fed Telecom Bills - Meeting, Thurs 7-9-26, 2-3pm ET

Contact for info at <action@wiredbroadband.org>

7/9 The Power Couple Today’s Webinar: Minerals & Electrosensitivity Why is mineral balance critical in reducing electrosensitivity? The Power Couple

7/10 MORNING TALK RADIO, Theodora Scarato re: smart meters (INFO ABOVE)

7/10 National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday July 10, 2026, 1-3 pm ET contact <hello@thenationalcall.org> for call details

Erin B; Peter Cowan re: Erin Brockovich, India’s World Digital Detox Day, Connected Tractor Lawsuit, Data Centers, Events