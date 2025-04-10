It is never too late for the right people to do the right thing.

“When reviewing the cost-benefit analysis of existing regulations, COPUC also requests that the FCC put a heavy weight on the benefits to the public of consumer protection, public safety, and accessibility. While a cost-benefit analysis can identify the direct benefits of a particular rule, such analysis is may not always factor in the benefits to society. The benefits of having a public that can be confident in the fairness of the marketplace go beyond the dollar amounts found in the analysis spreadsheet. Likewise, when the public feels that its access to public safety resources through 9-1-1 are secure and effective, there is a benefit beyond just the dollars saved. And finally, when all individuals can access telecommunications services due to regulations that ensure accessibility, there is a societal benefit beyond the dollar amount on a spreadsheet.”

“As such, COPUC suggests a “first do no harm” approach to consumer protection, public safety regulations, and accessibility, and to consider the broader benefits that such regulations may provide beyond a strict weighing of tangible costs and benefits. Such an approach would go a long way towards differentiating between rules the costs of which truly outweigh the benefits versus rules which may be costly but are necessary for the general welfare of the American public. []”

“Due caution should be taken to avoid the creation of negative consequences, particularly in the core areas discussed in these comments: consumer protection, public safety, and accessibility.”

When you go to the FCC site and search for 25-133, you will be able to locate this filing and download it to your computer. (5 pages)

Tremendous gratitude for the efforts of those on the front lines in CO.

...Please Submit a Comment to the FCC, and/or sign the Alliance for Natural Health Petition by April 11

The Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages

DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133:

Please submit a comment to 25-133 Delete, Delete, Delete,

and/or sign the Action Alert from the Alliance for Natural Health.

https://anh-usa.org/action-center/