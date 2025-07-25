Dear Workers of England Union,

Thank you for raising your concerns about the health implications of 5G and wireless infrastructure deployment. We became aware of your interest through a recent post on X, in which the Workers of England Union reflected on attending a 5G conference in Birmingham several years ago. You expressed concern about the issues raised at that time and indicated a willingness to receive and share information from organisations campaigning on this important matter. The EM Radiation Research Trust are encouraged to hear that you would consider publishing such information on your website as part of your commitment to prioritising the welfare of people in England. The EM Radiation Research Trust welcomes your openness and commitment to keeping your members informed about these critical public health issues.

Concerns Grow Over Wireless Safety Guidelines and Worker Exposure Across the UK, local councils are permitting new 4G and 5G infrastructure under permitted development rights, relying on exposure guidelines issued by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP). However, these guidelines are designed only to protect against short-term thermal effects that is, heating of tissue over a 6-to-30-minute period. In contrast, the public and workers are now exposed to a continuous and complex combination of pulsed radiofrequency (RF) signals over the long term not just for minutes at a time.

Many doctors and scientists have raised serious concerns that these outdated guidelines fail to account for non-thermal and long-term biological effects, which are well documented in thousands of peer-reviewed studies. This situation may place workers particularly those with medical implants, weakened immune systems, pregnant women, individuals with cancer or those recovering from cancer, genetic vulnerabilities, or people with electromagnetic sensitivity at unavoidable risk under current planning and occupational health frameworks. One of the world’s largest reinsurance agencies, Swiss Re, warned in 2019 that 5G was “off the leash,” citing potential risks such as:

Growing political and legal friction related to health concerns, as previously seen with 3G and 4G.

Potential liability claims for health impairments with long latency periods

https://www.swissre.com/institute/research/sonar/sonar2019/SONAR2019-off-the-leash.html

Unclear Exclusion Zones for AIMD Wearers Leave Public Safety Gaps

More at link: 5G – Concerns Grow Over Wireless Safety Guidelines and Worker Exposure – Workers of England Union

Victor Leach Health and safety practices and policies concerning human exposure to RF/microwave radiation by James C Lin

Hi All, The article that I recently reviewed, HEALTH AND SAFETY PRACTICES AND POLICIES CONCERNING HUMAN EXPOSURE TO RF/MICROWAVE RADIATION, by James Lin, has now been published in Frontiers in Public Health.

This article outlines the history of mobile telephony, and as is often the case, many Military inventions find their way into public life. For example, transistors were top secret following WW2. I got my first pocket transistor radio in the early 1960s, and it accompanied me on my paper round. It cost me £9, which was equivalent to three weeks' worth of paid money from my paper round. Another classic example is radar, which was first used in World War II and helped the Allies prevail in the Battle of Britain. Today, radar is used extensively around the world for civilian aviation and public transportation, and even for cars.

Additionally, in his article, Lin outlines the foundations and limitations of existing guidelines for safe human exposure to RF. He critiques core assumptions embedded in these standards, such as the overemphasis on thermal effects and the dismissal of non-thermal mechanisms, while also identifying how military interests have shaped research priorities and influenced standard-setting processes to protect strategic interests. Lin elaborates on the collaborations and conflicts between influential institutions, such as ICNIRP and the WHO‑EMF project, illustrating how these relationships affect policy and public statements. He discusses flaws identified in recent WHO-commissioned systematic reviews, such as selective inclusion of studies and overly narrow interpretations, which may downplay potential health risks. Finally, Lin notes growing scientific and public interest in non-thermal effects and calls for greater transparency in policy-making, suggesting a potential shift toward more precautionary and holistic RF safety standards.

This article is an open-access publication, which means that it is accessible to any reader anywhere in the world. You can see it for yourself (and share it with your network) using this link: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1619781.

Regards Victor Leach (ORSAA Secretary)

Keith Cutter RF Testing

Minimalist RF Testing By following four key steps and using my low-cost setup, you can create your own minimalist expedient test lab. This setup minimizes RF scatter and addresses the inaccuracies that arise from using a far-field meter in near-field environments.

FEATURED: Paul Héroux Building the gulf of opinions on the health and biological effects of electromagnetic radiation

Paul Héroux. Building the gulf of opinions on the health and biological effects of electromagnetic radiation. Front. Public Health, 22 July 2025. Volume 13 - 2025 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1589021. Using events that the author was personally involved with over many years, the article attempts to explain how different views solidified over time on the health effects of electromagnetic radiation, some believing they are negligible, while others believe they are substantial.



Introduction The health impacts of Non-Thermal Electromagnetic Radiation, both in the ELF and RF domains, have been controversial since the early 1980s (1). The report of a link between childhood leukemia and ELF magnetic fields fueled discussion for more than a decade, ushering together two very different areas, electrical engineering and biology. The arguments oppose the officers of industry and their followers to health environmentalists. Given that both should have access to the same scientific literature, the opposing positions rely on the selection of different experts, subsets of the literature, and on their interpretation. This article attempts to explain how different views on the health effects of technological electromagnetic radiation solidified over time, some believing they are negligible, while others propose they are substantial. We skirt around classically reported events such as the development of the ANSI (21), IEEE (22) and ICNIRP (23) recommendations as well as the Bioinitiative report (24), the ORSAA (25) database, Henry Lai’s literature compilation (26), and the NTP (27) and Ramazzini (28) experiments to discuss other incidents that may seem minor but shed some light on the more human aspects of the formation of opinions about EMR health impacts.

To resolve the complex problem of EMR health impacts, several scientific meetings were held worldwide, seemingly to advance science and develop opinions. We choose to report events where, over the years, the author was physically present; such direct experiences easily solidify into valuable memories. We think that assembling such recollections can be used to explain the development of diverging opinions on EMR health impacts.

Section headings Adair, 1991 Armstrong, 1994 Lai, 1997 Phillips, 2009



Epilogue The four examples above illustrate different aspects of the divergence of opinions. How are the basic terms of reference in the debate interpreted…are AC and DC fields in some ways equivalent (Adair)? Does the Specific Absorption Rate, a heat variable, provide more clarity than electric and magnetic fields? Should the engineering view of the problem smother its biological aspects? Can humans truly be simulated as a salt and sugar solution, as is done in SAR measurements? What of the issues of not pursuing challenging leads (Armstrong), pressuring the messengers of unwelcome observations (Lai) and undermining or underrating the techniques of biology (Phillips)? In the recounts above, a leitmotiv is a divergent interpretation of the same facts according to personal education and employment. But control of the collective agenda in the public sphere is equally important, participation at scientific meetings by one group versus another can be strongly biased. The issue of EMR health impacts was viewed as critical to industry interests at certain times, while for the bio-medical community it may have appeared less urgent. So, was the industry justified in taking control of the debate and limiting it to heat, given that they had acute interests in the outcomes? Was industry justified in publicizing its thermalist agenda through the IEEE with so many governments worldwide? Was industry justified in controlling the evolution of EMR research, using its expertise in electromagnetism to dominate the area, while the most critical elements resided in biology and medicine? The focus on ionization and thermal limits guaranteed peaceful outcomes for industry. The success of microwave ovens apparently crystallized a view of the human body as a dipole rather than a conductor, but this view may not be everlasting (20). Open access paper: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1589021/full COURTESY JOEL

1 HOUR INTERVIEW Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch Professor Johansson has published more than 500 original articles, reviews, book chapters and conference reports within the field of basic and applied neuroscience. Professor Johansson has participated in more than 300 congresses and symposia as an invited speaker. He recently published a study this April entitled “Honeybees’ behaviour in a faraday-shielded hive: mandatory schumann resonance for colony survival.”¹ Join us as we discuss:

Why bees are especially vulnerable to 5G

What the food supply of the future may look like

Other countries with healthy pollinator populations

How Professor Johansson discovered screen dermatitis

EMF: PAUL HARDING Unregulated kilohertz frequencies may explain why we experience chronic health problems

(Note: In this in-depth article Paul Harding presents his argument that biological impacts of kilohertz frequencies are being conflated with the effects of magnetic fields. Many readers may not agree with the implication that magnetic fields are not an issue.

In the field of alternative medicine, the use of magnets is being increasingly understood to address many health issues, in Mexico and beyond….not via the indiscriminate sales and use of magnetic mattresses and shoe inserts, but by using energy testing to reveal energetic imbalances in the individual body…for example the location of scar tissue as an energetic vulnerability and a place where Lyme spyrochites hide. The effectiveness of this method of magnet placement, IMO cannot be discounted, any more than we can discount acupuncture,,, and what can heal also can harm.

Bioenergetic Basics: The Art of Dynamic Wellness with Goiz Biomagnetic Pairs Paperback – October 10, 2010 is one reference See also: Dr. Isaac Goiz | Biomagnetic Pair Therapy | Biomagnetismo | Biomagnestism Sedona “It is a revolutionary new therapeutic approach to restore and maintain physical and mental health. It works by balancing the acid and alkaline levels (pH) of the body, killing any pathogens such as virus, parasites, bacteria and fungi.” “We have to keep in mind that electricity and magnetism are part of the same coin, two main forces of nature. The magnets favour the stability. When the pH is balanced, it regulates and corrects the infectious pathologies. This new criteria is able to identify the origin of viral and bacterial diseases, as well as glandular dysfunctions caused by pathogenic microorganisms in the organs. A Biomagnetic Pair (BMP) is created when there are two specific areas in the body that are energetically connected and resonate with each other, one is positive-acidic the other negative-alkaline.”

The Goiz method uses many of the same points/pairs identified by both Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic healers who understood the energetic map of the body and its direct relationship with the choreography of cosmic current (for example, in springtime, the Liver and Gall Bladder are activated, for seasonal cleansing, and to harmonize with spring crops.) I believe that Paul’s work and resources on the issue of the kilohertz frequencies needs attention: I do not feel that we know enough about the body’s electromagnetic pathways to conclude that magnetic fields are not also an issue.)

EVENTS:

The National Call - Friday July 25, 2025, 1-3 pm ET

The National Call - Friday July 25, 2025, EMR-S Meeting 3:30-5pm ET

To receive the reminders, zoom links, and agendas for the calls, please register at The National Call for Safe Technology website or send an email to <hello@thenationalcall.org>.

Read more of today’s EMF news here:

July 25-26 Safe Tech International News and Notes