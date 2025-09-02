Expert Voices feat. Dr. Milton Zaret: Has anyone measured EMF/EMR emissions from wirelessly connected eyeglasses?
“In a publication, he said explicitly that the Defense Department standard for microwave exposure was not clinically credible."
Milton Zaret 1921-2012 Courtesy Flo Freshman
This post at our sister substack is not about smart meters, but offers a glimpse into the CIA’s denial of non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation causing harm to the eyes.
Even regular glasses frames often have a metal core, and I have heard that those act as an antenna as well.