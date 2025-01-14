HEALTH

“The Federal Communication Commission’s safety standards do not apply to low intensity RFR.

There is no safe level of exposure established for RFR.

People around the world are suffering from low intensity RFR exposure, being at increased risk of developing both cancer and EHS.”

Here is the link to the 2016 letter from health experts in favor of a smart meter opt out: SmartMetersNC sign-on

In 2016, David Carpenter, MD Director, Institute for Health and the Environment University at Albany; Dr. Lennart Hardell, MD, PhD Professor Department of Oncology, University Hospital Orebro, Sweden; Dr. Magda Havas, BSc, PhD Environmental & Resource Studies, Trent University Canada; Dr. Martha Herbert, MD, PhD Assistant Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School Pediatric Neurologist and Neuroscientist at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston; and Dr. Sam Milham, MD, MPH Former chief epidemiologist, Washington State Department of Health drafted a letter to the North Carolina Utilities Commission in favor of a smart meter opt out.

Subject: Docket Number E-7 Sub 1115 - Smart Meter Opt-Out Fees

Dear Chairman Finley:

We, the undersigned, are a group of scientists and health professionals who together have coauthored many peer reviewed studies on the health effects of radiofrequency radiation (RFR). We are aware that the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) is considering a proposed smart meter opt-out fee from Duke Energy, which was submitted on July 29, 2016. Smart meters, along with other wireless devices, have created significant public health problems caused by the RFR they produce, and awareness and reported problems continue to grow. With Duke Energy being America’s largest utility provider and, consequently, having the largest potential smart meter implementation reach, it is imperative that the NCUC be fully aware of the harm that RFR can cause and allow utility customers to opt out of smart meter installation with no penalty.

The majority of the scientific literature related to RFR stems from cell phone studies. There is strong evidence that people who use a cell phone held directly to their ear for more than ten years are at significantly increased risk of developing gliomas of the brain and acoustic neuromas of the auditory nerve. There is also evidence that the risk of developing these cancers is greater in younger than older people. The May 2016 report from the US National Toxicology Program showing that rats exposed to cell phone radiation for nine hours per day over their life-span develop gliomas of the brain and Schwannoma of the heart (the same kind of cancer as acoustic neuroma) adds proof to the conclusions from the human health studies that radiofrequency radiation increases risk of cancer. Smart meters and cell phones occupy similar frequency bands of the electromagnetic spectrum, meaning that cell phone research can apply to smart meter RFR. Smart meter RFR consists of frequent, very intense but very brief pulses throughout the day. Because smart meter exposure over a 24-hour period can be very prolonged (pulses can average 9,600 times a day), and because there is building evidence that the sharp, high intensity pulses are particularly harmful, the cell phone study findings are applicable when discussing adverse health impacts from smart meters.

See the rest of the expert letter at the link. (3 pages)

FIRES

There is a great deal of information being circulated online regarding fires, including CA fires and smart meters. For sure there is more to come about this topic.

I am cautious about sharing information that is not substantiated at this sensitive time, but believe investigation is crucial.

Citizens for Safer Tech, Sharon Noble, Barb Payne

A database of smart meter fires has been maintained via the dedication of Sharon Noble and the Canadian group (and NOT the industry and regulators.)

Citizens For Safer Tech | Smart Meters, Cell Towers, Smart Phones, 5G and all things that radiate RF Radiation

The fire list is here: SMART METER FIRES | Citizens For Safer Tech

(Barb Payne has taken over following Sharon’s retirement, publishing news from Canada and beyond, at Barbara’s Substack | Barbara Payne | Substack

Norman Lambe

Testimony & Exhibits by Norman Lambe, Insurance Adjuster – New Mexico PRC – July 13, 2016 | Coalition to Stop Smart Meters in BC

See also: May 30, 2024 – https://citizensforsafertech.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/NORM-LAMBE–INSURANCE-INDUSTRY-SMART-METER-FIRES-WHISTLEBLOWER.pdf

Articles by Norman Lambe, Insurance Adjuster – Smart Meters & Fires (2011-2016)

Norm now publishes at Substack here: Norman’s Substack | Norman Lambe | Substack

Nina Beety

Reports on Smart Meter Problems | Smart Meter Harm

The 50-page paper “Overview: Fire and Electrical Hazards from ‘Smart’, Wireless, PLC, and Digital Utility Meters” is now available free for downloading and printing. It provides information from experts on utility meters used in the U.S. and Canada.

The report “Analysis: Smart Meter and Smart Grid Problems – Legislative Proposal” is available free to the public for downloading and printing. This 173-page report, released in 2012 by health and environmental advocate Nina Beety, has extensive referenced information on the many problems and risks of the Smart Meter program known at that time, with information from state, national, and international resources.

Investigation and admissions by the industry since 2012 continue to substantiate these serious problems, providing a searing indictment on regulatory and legislative officials who have failed to halt Smart Meter deployments.

Originally written for California legislators, this report also provides a legislative and regulatory action plan for halting this program, and suggestions for reforming utility regulation so that the public is protected in the future. The report is evidence for assessing accountability and liability for the extensive harm caused to the public. Supplemental documents can be downloaded here.