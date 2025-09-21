For years, one of most significant contributions to the manufactured debate about whether or not non-native EMFs cause direct harm to health, the environment, nature, and wildlife is being offered by a single voice from the island of Samos, Greece: Naturalist Diana Kordas.

Naturalists and citizen science journalists note EMF/RF harm to flowers, plants, and insects, (which cannot be attributed to mental health conditions {tin foil hat and nocebo ridicule} which are used to divert reported harm to human health.)

Ignoring evidence that both chemical exposures and RF/EMF exposures are direct sources of harm is a manufactured cognitive error. Both vectors of harm can be subjected to valid scientific investigation.

As Diana explained in an article in Sept of 2024, “This area has no pesticides or agrochemicals.” Therefore, this evidence trail is crucial in the debate regarding environmental effects of EMF/RF/5G.

Full article includes mention of tobacco science for smart meters:

[] we know that DNA damage is done by EMR and we know the mechanisms by which it is done—but the world at large is ignoring this. - Diana Kordas

If you are a naturalist observing and documenting changes in your local environment and would like to collaborate with others, please contact me here in the comment section or by email via substack. Thanks for all you do.

