FEATURED From particulates to pathways: environmental exposures and their impact on Alzheimer's disease

From particulates to pathways: environmental exposures and their impact on Alzheimer's disease

Liu B, Ahmad MA, Abbas G, Ahmed U, Javed R, Ali I, Ao Q, Deng X. From particulates to pathways: environmental exposures and their impact on Alzheimer's disease. Brain Res. 2025 Aug 8:149880. doi: 10.1016/j.brainres.2025.149880.

Abstract Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a leading cause of cognitive decline and mortality, with its neurobiological mechanisms and etiology still not fully understood. Emerging evidence highlights the significant role of environmental pollutants in AD onset and progression. This review examines the impact of environmental compartments-air, water, soil, and pollutants-on AD pathology. Prolonged exposure to particulate matter (PM 2.5 ), heavy metals (lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic), and engineered nanomaterials (silver, iron oxide, silica) increases AD risk. Additional factors like obesity, smoking, infections, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and electromagnetic fields may exacerbate AD. These exposures potentially drive key pathological features such as amyloid-β plaque deposition and tau protein aggregation. By analyzing recent studies, this review highlights the intersection between environmental exposure and AD progression, emphasizing how such factors can accelerate the disease. It provides practical guidelines to mitigate these risks, aiming to reduce AD incidence while advancing understanding of its environmental contributions.

4.9. Electromagnetic fields



Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are produced by various electronic devices, including those used in wireless communication, such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, and smart meters. EMFs are categorized into two main types: low-frequency (e.g., power lines) and high-frequency (e.g., radiofrequency radiation from wireless devices) (Meenu et al., 2024). The increasing prevalence of EMF exposure in daily life has raised concerns regarding its potential impact on brain health, particularly its role in neurodegenerative diseases such as AD (Jiang et al., 2016).



One of the central hypotheses regarding EMF exposure and AD is based on the calcium hypothesis of neurodegeneration. High-intensity EMFs are thought to interact with voltage-gated calcium channels in brain cells, which are responsible for regulating the influx of calcium ions (Ca2+) into neurons. Research suggests that the increased concentration of Ca2+ ions resulting from EMF exposure may contribute to a cascade of pathological processes associated with neurodegeneration, including excessive calcium signaling, oxidative stress, and inflammation (Pall, 2022). The dysregulation of calcium homeostasis is a well-established mechanism in AD, where elevated intracellular calcium levels can lead to neuronal damage, synaptic dysfunction, and ultimately cell death.



Animal studies have provided compelling evidence supporting the role of EMFs exposure in the accumulation of amyloid-β, a hallmark protein involved in AD. For example, a study involving rats exposed to daily pulsed EMFs demonstrated elevated levels of amyloid-β plaques in the brain, suggesting that EMFs exposure could accelerate amyloid pathology and contribute to cognitive decline (Li et al., 2019). The deposition of amyloid-β plaques is a critical event in the pathogenesis of AD, as these plaques disrupt neuronal communication and promote inflammation, thereby exacerbating neurodegeneration. In addition to amyloid-β accumulation, neurodegeneration itself is another key consequence of EMF exposure. Human studies have shown that prolonged exposure to EMFs may lead to widespread loss of dendritic spines and synaptic connections in the brain (Pritchard et al., 2019). Dendritic spines are small protrusions on neurons that play a critical role in synaptic signaling and cognitive processes. Their loss is a key feature of neurodegenerative diseases, including AD (Wyszkowska et al., 2019). Increased calcium ion influx resulting from EMF exposure may disrupt the structural integrity of dendritic spines, leading to synaptic dysfunction and cognitive impairment (Glaser et al., 2019, Popugaeva et al., 2017, Tong et al., 2018).



In a study by Tong et al., (2018), exposure to EMFs was found to increase calcium ion levels in neuronal cells, which led to the activation of signaling pathways associated with neuroinflammation and oxidative stress. These pathways are implicated in the progressive damage to neurons seen in AD and other neurodegenerative disorders. Additionally, chronic EMFs exposure has been shown to induce neuroinflammatory responses, which play a central role in the pathophysiology of AD. Inflammation in the brain, often triggered by the activation of microglial cells, can lead to the release of cytokines and other inflammatory mediators that further exacerbate neuronal damage and amyloid plaque accumulation (Kim et al., 2021). Another key aspect of the EMF-AD connection is the role of oxidative stress. Exposure to EMFs has been shown to increase the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in neurons, which can lead to oxidative damage to cellular components, including lipids, proteins, and DNA. This oxidative damage is thought to be a major contributor to the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's Disease, as it impairs neuronal function and accelerates the formation of amyloid plaques and tau tangles, both of which are characteristic of AD pathology (Bektas and Dasdag, 2025). Some studies have even suggested that individuals living in close proximity to sources of high-intensity EMF radiation, such as cell towers or power lines, may have an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's (Huss et al., 2009).



7. Conclusions This monograph has underscored the critical impact of environmental risk factors stemming from industrialization, modern agriculture, and other pollutants on mental health, particularly in the context of AD. As AD research reaches a pivotal moment, the multifaceted role of environmental influences in the onset and progression of this disorder is becoming increasingly clear. Despite significant advances in understanding the pathobiology of AD, many aspects remain unresolved, particularly regarding the early causative events triggered by environmental pollutants, which continue to be elusive. Biochemical analyses and both in vitro and in vivo studies have confirmed the role of amyloid-beta (Aβ) aggregation in initiating AD, but therapeutic strategies targeting amyloid have thus far proven ineffective. This highlights the urgent need for a deeper exploration of the mechanisms that link environmental exposures to AD onset. Additionally, the rise of NMs as emerging contributors to AD progression further emphasizes the complexity of environmental impacts on neurological health. By addressing the limitations of current research and pursuing the outlined future directions, we can gain valuable insights into how environmental factors contribute to AD and how these risks can be mitigated. This research holds the potential to enhance our understanding of AD and guide the development of public health policies and interventions aimed at reducing the burden of this devastating disease. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40784621/



Related post: Based on Henry Lai's compilation of studies published since 2007:

78% (n=373) of 480 studies of the neurological effects from exposure to radio frequency radiation reported statistically significant effects.

91% (n=338) of 370 studies of the neurological effects from exposure to static or extremely low (e.g., powerline) frequency electromagnetic fields reported statistically significant effects.

Thirty Years of Research on Effects of Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields COURTESY JOEL M.

EVENTS:

A Prayer Circle for Hope, Remembrance, Support and Solidarity for EMR Syndrome Sufferers, Survivors, Souls Lost and Promising Litigation

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 7 p.m.- 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Zoom or phone

ACTIONS: