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SMART METERS: Pro-industry Study out of MIT as Massachusetts advocates for a no-fee opt out:

How smart meters help modernize aging electric grids in America

Links to Sloan School article: Smart meters generate revenue, improve efficiency for public utilities Nearly 120 million smart meters had been installed by U.S. electric utilities as of 2022, but their impact had not been quantified until now. By Dylan Walsh Mar 19, 2025

About 15 years ago, electric utilities started to replace the analog meters invented in the 1800s to monitor household consumption with modern smart meters capable of remotely transmitting high-resolution data.

We never questioned whether or not they generated revenue!

The paper: Can Digitalization Improve Public Services? Evidence from Innovation in Energy Management

81 Pages Posted: 12 Feb 2024

Robyn Meeks

Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University

Jacquelyn Pless

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Sloan School of Management

Zhenxuan Wang

North Carolina State University

Date Written: December 20, 2023

During the Worc. Pilot, electricians at the IBEW told us that the outage data etc. can be accessed at the pole…without the need to place a surveillance device on every premises.

just sayin’

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