April 15 and 16 Safe Tech International News and Notes wild cards - and many UPCOMING events

I can’t verify as of press time that it is the same UL that certifies smart meters that FCC rejected (UL) for AI’s “good housekeeping seal of approval” insane labeling but it sure smells like it.

Here is hoping the New Mexico journalist’s description of that pedophile ranch and the link to smart meters makes more people sick at the thought of the very dark side of what they have supported…. Unless all the energy efficiency/sustainability people are in the redacted files - THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THE CHARADE TO CONTINUE

wild cards - and many UPCOMING events