Researched and written by Sean Alexander Carney for Safe Tech International

Exit humans, enter robots?

Drones and humanoid robotic machines equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) are on the rise. At the same time a significant population crisis is on the horizon. This investigation recognises how the penetration of “intelligent” technologies, role of population planning, and post-pandemic policy implementations – serving the rapid development of data-driven “smart” societies based on sustainability politics – are all contributing to an unfolding population crisis and health impacts that favours the rise of robots.

According to demographers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) this population crisis could “completely reconfigure the global economy and international balance of power – and will necessitate the reorganising of societies”. It has been suggested that, as this is a population replacement crisis, technology will be a part of the replacement crisis “solution.” It is anticipated that “AI and automation will…pick up the slack”, as the Financial Times puts it.

5G networks integrating cloud and AI digitalisation are already creating the foundations for artificial life to bloom and assert its influence on our populations – but at what cost? Is all of the “blue sky” thinking concerning implementations of robots and artificial intelligence really for solving society’s problems, or to sustain mega-profits and questionable political gains that ultimately fragment the populace and, quite possibly, dismantle democracies? Significant issues deserve our attention, as our future’s trajectory becomes massively influenced by the politics of AI and robotics.

Robots and the workplace

Replacing humans with robots is becoming a norm. Artificial Intelligence (AI) fuels forms of robotics that are displacing humans across the spectrum of employment. MIT researcher and economist Daron Acemoglu’s finding that adding a robot to the workforce can replace around 6 people represents a concerning prospect. The increasing abilities of robots, is also driving the replacement factor.

Goldman Sachs Research “…points out that there’s been significant progress in end-to-end AI, through which models can train themselves, removing the need for a human engineer to code everything by hand. That’s speeding up robot development, allowing these devices to do more tasks and adapt to new situations (such as working outside of factories) more quickly.” You can see the 2024 Goldman Sachs report on Global Automation, here.

Supporters in favour boosting robot numbers and responsibilities in the workplace often spin the developments as a “good thing” for society. For instance, the World Economic Forum reports that many “…robots are managing jobs that have high-accident rates or long-term health consequences for humans.” While it is recognised there may be positives to robots handling dangerous tasks, the comprehensive deployment of robots and automation in other areas of employment accelerates the process of replacing people with technology.

According to The Conversation, “…surveys show AI researchers overwhelmingly agree AI will achieve human-level “thinking” within this century.” It becomes ever more apparent that the replacement of humans in various roles will be continually reinforced.

Robots and AI automation may help many manufacturers streamline production, and save a fortune in insurance and benefits and other relative “human” costs. However, from factory workers, to teachers, to drivers and surgeons, to the fields of agriculture, medicine, and environmental management, for example, the reality is that automation will not only exponentially increase unemployment, but threaten a range of skills (including the emotional and social skills that make us human). Beyond the seductive scenarios advanced by industry, robotic automation spells trouble for society with humans gradually left unable to compete with this technology in many sectors.

According to Future Learn, the business network PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC) predicts that up to 30% of jobs could be automated by robots by the mid-2030s. Recently, entrepreneur Elon Musk announced that he wants 1 billion humanoid robots in the workforce by 2040. If actualised, that would mean that around 6 billion jobs would disappear, based on what is suggested by the research finding of MIT’s economist, Acemoglu.

As AI increasingly impacts the workplace and is poised to “pick up the slack” for a declining population, wouldn’t that feasibly sustain lower populations – indefinitely in developed countries? And, possibly even sustain further population decline? After all, a robot doesn’t have human costs, needs or limits, and are considered assets that defy illnesses and mortality as they replace human labour. Generally, in the political climate of “sustainability” governments in progressive Western technological societies aren’t encouraging larger native human populations, with the “demographic shifts” happening, trends are towards artificial population replacement (elevating the influx of migrants, refugees, and strategic deployments of AI / robots, for example).

Challenges of depopulation, social transformation, and the rise of robots

The UN, which deeply guides policies of its member states to pursue technological goals, believes, “…high population densities accelerate disease spread and strain already overburdened health services” – according to populationmatters.org. The UN encourages lower populations, which has been more successfully achieved in developed countries. It’s the bitter “logic” of the UN’s sustainability drive that populations are now creating more robots than people to facilitate increased automation.

The United Nations (UN) now guides developed societies with shrinking populations to transition into robotised smart cities monitored and automated by AI. According to earth.org, “Since the Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs) establishment in 2015, numerous engineers have developed robots to help nations accomplish their sustainability goals.”

The alignment of technology to sustainability goals gives a green light to industry to help the UN and its specialised agency for information and communication technologies, the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) realise a digital future dominated by robots that assist in managing the population.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin meets the robots at the AI for Good Global Summit 2023 in Geneva. Image from new.un.org

Automation may eventually destroy the social fabric of our society over time. As Monash University (MU) states, “After liberating us from “uncreative”, routine work and rote repetition, digital automation promises to relieve us of creativity and sociality itself – of the decisions that embody and reproduce our social and political commitments.“

MU also observes that, as society embraces increased AI automation, decision-making processes are becoming centralised and controlled. As “the decision-making process itself is being automated, we should be wary of the concentration of power in the hands of those who control the databases and write the algorithms. They’ll be deciding not just how products get built, but how society runs.“

The UN is deciding how society “runs” through the policy-building 2030 Agenda that sustains this politically motivated trajectory towards digital automation, bringing “together experts, policy-makers and business leaders”.

The UN and ITU discuss plans to accelerate the 2030 Agenda. Photo: Fouad Juez (UNDP). Source: undp.org

It is interesting how the UN’s Population Division has influenced population reduction in developed member states (which are rapidly developing digital technologies and AI powered robots – with some robots becoming almost “human-like” in their “biomimicry”) yet in underdeveloped countries, like Africa, the populations are above replacement levels with a population enjoying improved mortality rates.

“The [UN’s] Population Division has created and maintains a comprehensive World Population Policies Database , going back to the mid-1970s….Monitoring of government views and policies on population issues is important for tracking progress in the implementation of the Programme of Action of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development, and other internationally agreed development goals that are related to population, including the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The UN influences global population policies and monitors the implementation of the Programme of Action of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development, and other internationally agreed development goals that are related to population, including the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Hoover Institute posits that Africa will “be the source of virtually all labor force growth in the world, and by far the youngest region, in the 21st century.” The population may “reach 2.5 billion by 2050….growing to 4.5 billion by 2100.”

A significant population decline by comparison is expected to impact developing countries where supplementing native populations with “displaced peoples” and “replacement migration” – as well as synthetic appropriations – to help manage society, is on the cards.

It is also expected that the UK’s natural population is expected to start declining by 2025 according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), where “deaths will surpass births two decades earlier than expected….” as reported in the Financial Times in 2022. In this climate of population decline it is worth noting that robotisation in society brings further social and demographic repercussions.

A study published by The Journal of Human Resources has found that, in “regions that were more exposed to robots…marital fertility declined” for there was a decrease in the number of marriages. It was highlighted that this occurred because robots reduce gender wage gaps and so diminish the value of men in the marriage market by increasing the relative economic status of women. A study published by Elsevier titled Robots, gender economic opportunities and household adjustment: Evidence from China clarifies that, “These technologies [robots, AI, Automation] primarily replace low-skilled, physically demanding jobs traditionally held by men, thereby improving employment opportunities for women….[which] correspondingly diminishes their satisfaction with the economic and domestic contributions of men within the household, thereby shifting their priorities toward career advancement rather than marriage and childbirth.”

Such studies show that populations exposed to robots experience a significant lowering the fertility rate (which drives population reduction). The role of robot technology in global depopulation, and also fertility enhancement, cannot be underestimated.

Researchers at the Institute for Integrative Nanosciences at IFW Dresden has developed a technology called “Spermbots” which they want to replicate inside the human body to propel sperm using “tiny robot suits that can help sperm become more mobile”. The technology is classified as “assisted reproduction” and targets couples struggling to conceive. According to ScienceAlert “These ‘spermbots’ are miniature metal helixes just large enough to completely wrap around the tail of a single sperm and help it along its way towards the egg. The bots are powered with the assistance of a magnetic field controlled by the scientists.”

Spermbots to help solve male infertility? Watch here .

Such innovations, which also pave the way for the development of “robotic micro-systems”, are sold as helping solve population issues. However, introducing nanotechnology into the reproduction process attached to cells in the reproduction cycle represents increasing steps towards the infiltration of electromagnetically powered nano-robots into the human body that sets disquieting precedents, and are not without risks.

The hazards of nanobots in the body are being studied. Man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from wireless infrastructure and devices are known to negatively affect sperm motility, and fertility. Ironically, motility, and fertility are the problems “being addressed” by these “wireless” nanobots. Introducing artificial electromagnetic fields for propulsion and monitoring of the bots clearly represents a health risk.

Read the article “Radiations and male fertility” published by Springer Nature here .

Other risks have been highlighted in a study titled Environmental and health risks of nanorobots: an early review, including “…(i) the use of hazardous materials and UV light in nanorobots, and (ii) the loss of propulsion/targeting control.” The long term health impacts of nanorobots and robotic micro-systems on human populations are unknown, yet the impacts could be significant, and push humanity towards a transhuman existence with AI and nanobots being used to constantly monitor human bodies.

Ray Kurzweil, Google’s Director of Engineering believes, “One application of these medical nanorobots will be to extend our immune systems. These robots will also go into the brain and provide virtual and augmented reality from within the nervous system rather than from devices attached to the outside of our bodies.” Source.

A race to robotise society: The dawn of humanoid robots and Society 5.0

According to McKinsey & Company, “The AI revolution is not in its infancy, but most of its economic impact is yet to come.” Some societies are more economically predisposed to welcome the rise of robots (or even biosynthetic life), like Japan for example which has suffered economic decline since the 1990s, and more recently this has been exacerbated owing to natural disasters, political problems and a worsening demographic situation.

As population prospects worsen, the concept for a “better” future has been developed, focusing on the Japan’s alignment with the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) to transition the country to a digitalised “Society 5.0”.

The “sustainability” pathway believed essential for Japan’s economic “recovery” is also a road to a post-human future which buys into technological augmentation and the data-driven “smart” society promoted by the UN, a symbol of humanity’s closer alignment with technology, blurring the lines between cyberspace and physical existence.

With robot penetration into society heralding problems for marriage (already a problem in Japan, with the value and identity of men in crisis) and sustaining demographic problems (with increasing numbers of Japanese men migrating as a result), Society 5.0 could lead Japan into deeper social and economic upheavals. However, the “blue sky” message of “sustainability” has been effective in drawing Japanese society into the UN’s vision of the globalist, robotised future.

Society 5.0, according to UNESCO is the “super-smart society…as it envisions a complete transformation of our way of life….Society 5.0 will help to overcome chronic social challenges such as an ageing population, social polarization, depopulation and constraints related to energy and the environment….autonomous vehicles and drones will bring goods and services to people in depopulated areas.” That is a very polite way of saying that “cyber-physical” systems and other technologies will replace face-to-face human interactions, while replacing vast numbers of human beings and human labour. Cyber-physical systems refers to robots and automation, both controlled by wireless networks and real-time data processing.

With technology expected to drive economies in need of “post-pandemic” recovery, Japan won’t be the only society embracing accelerated technological transformations. The ultimate consequences of societal transformation could push humans closer to a “transhuman” existence, the ultimate biosynthetic merging of society with the machine “nervous system”. Integrated Information Theory (IIT) already posits that humans are heading for a “hive mind” resulting from a merging of all minds and data, which has been called a “singularity.” As The Conversation notes, “Hypothetically, if a hive mind were to emerge, one could imagine it would mark the end of individuality and the institutions that rely on it, including democracy.”

All of this is possible, and societies following the UN’s lead (through accepting the stipulations of the “sustainability” goals and “climate change” narrative) are on track to that future.

Humanoid robots for the world

What is a robot is in today’s terms, and, what developments are under way to “sustain” them in the “smart city” society?

According to Future Learn, today’s “Robotic systems can be defined as interconnected, interactive, cognitive and physical tools that are able to perceive the environment using sensors, reason about events, make plans using algorithms implemented in computer programs, and perform actions enabled by actuators.’

The “humanising” of robots matters in tomorrow’s world. Developments in China have resulted in “human-like” robots with nuanced facial expressions becoming almost indistinguishable from human citizens in the near future.

Already, “Companies across the world are in a tight race to develop the best suitable robot that can give us human-like feel” according to Interesting Engineering. It’s the perfect camouflage for robots to bend into society, but will humanoid biomimicry bring more acceptance of robots in our midst?

As populations are set to decline, and as robots are politically elevated for an increasing role in our world, so-called “bio-inspired” robots (with some developments now incorporating human skin) seem likely to proliferate and are likely candidates to supplement the original human population seamlessly. Their convincing human appearance may overcome the intimidating appearance of the rigid metallic humanoids that resemble something like “Terminator”.

5G and emerging 6G wireless infrastructure (sensors and networks – the nervous system of AI) promises to give robots (including devices and appliances) a shared electronic consciousness (hive mind) courtesy of the internet and the cloud, making real-time analyses of data possible, where robots and devices make independent decisions.

Data-driven “smart” societies like Communist China politically operate like a “hive mind” as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regards individuality as a threat. This “threat” is largely neutralised by China’s utilisation of AI technology and automation to manage society. China intends to lead the current technological race towards a robotised society. Can we expect anything other than the domination of robots?

Prospects of this seem likely in technological societies where fertility rates have been lowered and a population crisis is playing out. China has an “irreversible” fertility decline, one that could more than halve the population. As ABC reports “the population is aging mainly because the birth rate is falling.” China’s economy is set to weaken, and “this weakness will present challenges to the world’s economic recovery”. China’s answer to the potential challenges? Robots.

China is aggressively pursuing labour automation to raise productivity despite a shrinking population, and is set to supply the world with “humanoid” robots and the components for building them. Source.

“On Jan 5, 2024, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Ministry of Information & Technology in China jointly announced their plan to develop emergency robots, which are intelligent robots that perform tasks such as monitoring and providing early warnings, search and rescue, communication command, logistics support, safety production operations, and disaster relief.” – Source : Goldmann Sachs.

Fortune Business Insights has its eye on the global market and says “the market for humanoid robots is projected to grow from USD 3.28 billion in 2024 to USD 66.0 billion by 2032.” These robots are “entering into the real world for various applications such as research, space exploration, personal assistance caregiving, education and entertainment, among others.”

According to the centre for International Governance Innovation, “… robots are now increasingly capable of…complex human tasks. Unlike specialized industrial robots, humanoid robots can be designed for general purpose application across a range of working environments. This includes agriculture, manufacturing, mining, health care, education, entertainment and even defence…Chinese planners hope to control the global supply of core components for the robotics industry by 2025 and achieve global dominance in the manufacture of humanoid robots by 2027.”

A world made for robots, or of robots?

We are witnessing the emergence of forms of artificial life relying on “data.” Known generically as robots they are also referred to as “cyber-physical” systems (CPS). Martin Rees (Emeritus Professor of Cosmology and Astrophysics at the University of Cambridge) states, when asked if robots will take over the world, “…we are increasingly dependent on computer networks…” and “…these could behave like a single ‘brain’ with a mind of its own, and with goals that may be contrary to human welfare.”

Katherine Richardson PhD, an anthropologist of robots believes, “…as a culture we tend to imagine they [autonomous machines, robots] are greater and more powerful than they really are and subsequently they become so.” Source.

It is always being suggested to us, especially by the media, that digitalisation, AI, and robots empower society for a “sustainable future”, or “economic growth”, for example – but it is also reasonable to assume that they may also disempower society. AI experts have warned us of the non-negligible chance that human extinction could be caused by AI.

This existential risk hasn’t discouraged the appetite for “robotic ecosystems” that are changing our world, driven by entrepreneurship, wealth and investment. As Built In reports, “In light of recent investments, the dawn of complex humanoid robots may come sooner than later. AI robotics company Figure and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI formed a partnership that’s backed by investors like Jeff Bezos. Under the deal, OpenAI will likely adapt its GPT language models to suit the needs of Figure’s robots. And microchip manufacturer Nvidia revealed plans for Project GR00T, the goal of which is to develop a general-purpose foundation model for humanoid robots. These announcements come in the wake of Elon Musk and Tesla introducing the humanoid robot Optimus in 2022, although the robot is still being trained.” Musk anticipates selling the “Tesla Optimus Robots” for an estimated $20,000 per unit – according to Fox Business.

If it seems that our world is made for robots. Another factor drives the appetite for robotic ecosystems. The International Federation for Robotics (IFR) highlights that “…the integration of robots and robotics technologies is emerging as a powerful tool in contributing to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

This situation was being prepared for, politically, decades ago. The UN’s Brundtland Report of 1987 (a.k.a. Our Common Future: Report of the World Commission on Environment and Development) urged a “global agenda for change.” This document gave birth to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of UN Agenda 2030. It described various crises that would afflict society and how technology would be aspirational, yet also prove to be a double-edged sword for humanity.

A section of the report titled “The Interlocking Crises” expounds the familiar idea that technology is here to save the planet. The report also acknowledges that technology is also a gamble with our planet’s future. It stated that, “A mainspring of economic growth is new technology, and while this technology offers the potential for slowing the dangerously rapid consumption of finite resources, it also entails high risks, including new forms of pollution and the introduction to the planet of new variations of life forms that could change evolutionary pathways.”

Changing evolutionary pathways

Technology advancements since the Brundtland Report of 1987 have connected half of the global population to a wireless-powered artificial ecosystem of telecommunications networks and data servers referred to as “the cloud”. Some have called it a “nervous system for the earth.” This evolving synthetic organism (of multiple networks of automation and cyber-physical systems) may eventually eclipse the native spectrum of life on our planet.

Today, the earth, oceans and skies are being drawn into the data-gathering “nervous system.” The Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT) and the Internet of Flying Things (IoFT) and Internet of Space Things (IoST) are in progress as component projects within the “mother” datafication project, the Internet of Things (IoT). Space X is launching 250 5G satellites to assist in the transformation of our world into a wireless taxonomy of trackable objects and lifeforms.

The earth’s atmosphere is under artificial transformation. Its native electromagnetic fields are infringed upon by artificial industrialised ones (like 5G) which are powering the wireless digitalised surveillance economy dependent on the IoT for Big Data and Machine Learning. ALAN (Artificial Light At Night) is a global disruptor causing significant ecological impacts. These significant, widespread artificial adjustments caused by digital technology are registered by the earth’s native life forms, playing havoc with their biological sensitivities as the world caters increasingly to the prospect of introducing more and more digital devices and intelligent machines – predominantly in countries facing the prospect of sharp population declines.

Collectively we might call these artificial biological and ecological impacts an act of concerted modification, the effect of which has been to reduce and weaken native species (including humans) with unprecedented exposures to radiofrequency transmitting devices, CO2-reducing geoengineering projects, and LED radiation pollution – all of which are scientifically known to change the longevity, behaviour and fertility of ecosystems, and populations, yet persist in the public imagination as “sustainable” technologies.

The unfolding side-effects, such as the declination of species and a plethora of other negatives, continue to be widely neglected, remaining at the periphery of societal consciousness. Light pollution, exacerbated by the excessive light spill and glare from LED street lights, car headlamps and electronic screens, affects us in very specific ways. It targets hormone levels, ultimately destroying sleep, and fertility, by hampering reproduction. Source. Similar effects take their toll in the natural world’s ecosystems. In insect ecosystems, for example, light pollution is a recognised driver of species decline.

“Sustainable Development” goals drive not the emancipation of societies, but dependency on technologies that will modify and take-over societies, even reduce their populations. Yet, society believes all of these technological changes are the product of eco-wisdom guiding us to a sustainable utopia. However, society is in danger, and 5G and LED lighting is only the tip of the iceberg.

ISACA Journal (24 March 2021) describes the health impacts of 5G emissions including ionising effects, male infertility and electromagnetic hypersensitivity. Source .

No-one knows this more than Gro Harlem Brundtland who chaired the Brundtland Report. She helped introduce society to the concept of “sustainable development” in 1987, paving the way for our current digital paradigm and its acceleration. However, she has discovered that the EMF radiation from technology brings unexpected consequences, and has come to accept that the wireless radiation powering the “sustainable” technological paradigm is a significant threat to her health.

Brundtland is a medical doctor and Master of Public Health (MPH), who faired as Prime Minister of Norway (1981–1996), as well as becoming director-general of the World Health Organization. She is convinced “of the link between health and the environment.” She has openly challenged WHO’s conclusions about harm from wireless radiation.

According to Physicians for Safe Technology, while still heading the WHO “…she went public with her self-diagnosis of EHS [electromagnetic hypersensitivity]…while the agency was refusing to acknowledge that EHS symptoms were directly caused by EMF exposure.”

In her 2012 speech at the opening of a new School of Public Health and Health Systems at the University of Waterloo in Ontario she responded to questions by Dr. Magda Havas PhD. where she “…cautioned about the overuse of cell phones and went on to explain how she became allergic to microwave radiation.” Brundtland also stated that “…the environment needs to be modified to reduce electrosmog exposure in order to protect health.”

EHS, also referred to by researchers as “Microwave Syndrome”, is aggravated by electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from cell phones and other artificial EMFs in the environment and is affecting over 5% of the population. Evidence points to this number increasing with the roll out of 5G, a new modulation of the electromagnetic spectrum utilising barely researched millimetre waves for the advancement of a “sustainable” robotised digital paradigm that necessitates a latency free bandwidth for real-time data processing for the IoT.

The novel deployment of “robot pollinators”, automated animal surveillance, and impacts of 5G on fertility and food security



A health report compiled for the European Parliament (EP) called the “Health Impact of 5G” suggests there is more than meets the eye concerning fertility issues in the population. There is “sufficient evidence of adverse effects on fertility in men and limited evidence of adverse effects on fertility in women” from wireless radiation in the range of 450MHz to 6GHz, which covers the history of DECT phones and mobile phones up to more recent models using 5G infrastructure.

It’s an arresting finding, especially when it is becoming clear that many countries won’t sustain the human populations they’ll need for growth and security in the years ahead. Demographers anticipate fertility rates dropping below replacement levels earlier than expected – possibly by 2030.

Predictably demographers attribute the population’s precarious status to “factors such as higher education levels among people who give birth, rising incomes, and expanded access to contraceptives.” However, on the road to digitalisation, other factors come into play and wireless radiation continues to be one of them as “The Health Impact of 5G” strongly suggests.

Some countries are beginning to act, realising that wireless radiation poses a threat to populations. According to a report by Environmental Health trust, “India dropped their RF limits by 1/10th after a research review documented the majority of research studies found adverse effects to wildlife, birds and bees.” This is the precautionary principle (PP) in action, mostly ignored by the rest of the world in pursuit of digitalisation.

Monitored wildlife populations have plummeted since 1970 according to the World Wildlife Fund’s “ Living Planet Report ” (LPR). Data Illustration source: ourworldindata.org

The World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) “Living Planet Report” illustrates severe population decline in the natural world. In the report, the WWF issues a “climate change” alert urging action in the language of the UN’s sustainability goals, suggesting that wildlife is being decimated because of human populations causing global warming. At the same time, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) promotes AI, and automated wireless devices, for the surveillance of animal populations. Projects called “Eyes on Recovery” and “Wildlife Insights” supported by Google, rely on motion sensor activated camera traps. These operate continuously with powerful LED flashes taking millions of images to collect species data. This activity could be disrupting ecosystems with ALAN (Artificial Light At Night which is recognised as a significant impact on ecology). These projects are executed in the name of protecting animals, so that “scientists, land managers and other stakeholders can better anticipate threats“. Technological ecological disruption is arguably a threat.

WWF’s Living Planet Report highlights threats to ecology, yet not all. It neglects the influences of technologies on wildlife, including the wireless expansionism in recent decades (which creates ecologically impacting electrosmog emissions), and, the modalities of extraction that serve the appetites of the semiconductor and lithium battery industries. It emphasises a UN-friendly conception of how the world should quantifiably change without acknowledging how digital wireless technologies represent a threat to wildlife populations.

Illustration from the World Wildlife Fund’s “ Living Planet Report ” (LPR).

The UN advocates wireless technology to solve problems, and advocates smaller populations – and demands a radically different society, one where wireless technology and robots will systematically monitor populations, and be used to replace wildlife species, just as humans are being “replaced”. This is playing out to extraordinary degrees across the world.

While bees and other pollinators are dying from EMF exposure causing colony collapse disorder (CCD) – very commonly blamed on “climate change” – action to support ecosystems today includes deploying wireless robots to make a difference. According to howtorobot.com robotic pollinators are being despatched to replace pollinators (population replacement), which as we know, are averse to exposure from the wireless transmitters powering wireless robots systems like these.

“Meet Stickbug: A Six-armed Pollination Robot to Replace Bees” Watch on YouTube .

It is believed that, “these robots, designed to mimic the actions of bees, can help maintain plant populations and genetic diversity within ecosystems…[though] there are concerns about its effectiveness and potential impacts on natural pollinator populations.”

In a similar vein, as the BBC reports, “…new Biotracks technology tracks the harmonic radar tags attached to bees with a receiver carried on a drone in a bid to improve understanding of what is happening to pollinators” in research led by a team at The University of Oxford in the UK.

Despite research that suggests bees are not at all benefiting from man-made EMFs, such novel “science” projects gain publicity and support while they promote IoT technologies like drones and wireless devices.

According the the website beeing.it, a “study conducted at the Beekeeping Application Centre of the University of Bayburt offers valuable insights into the disturbing effect of electromagnetic radiation on bee behaviour….Implications of these findings go beyond bees’ welfare. As crucial beings for pollination, bees play a vital role in agriculture, contributing to the fertilization of numerous crops, including fruits, vegetables and nuts. The loss of their ability to navigate accurately could lead to a decrease in crop yields, affecting food production and threatening global food security.” New Scientist has also acknowledged the negative influences of EMFs on the bee populations asserting that “Electromagnetic fields…are messing with honeybees…Transmission towers emit electromagnetic fields that can disrupt honeybees’ ability to pollinate nearby plants, which could reduce biodiversity in these areas”.

Sadly, the vulnerability of earth’s species to EMFs – which are decimating pollinators and adding to growing food insecurity – may drive increased demand for “solutions” such as the aforementioned robotic pollinators. We live in a politicised technological climate, which is biased towards implementing wireless technology in mainstream research and in solving environmental problems – even to replace pollinators. Concerns about EMF radiation impacts on wildlife (or human populations) are hastily being dismissed, and this is not in the best interests of the environment or declining populations.

Mass die-offs: another decline of populations, amidst the rise of wireless robots

The global technological “arms race” that now depletes our world of life was known by the original architects of the UN’s sustainability project as entailing “high risks, including new forms of pollution and the introduction to the planet of new variations of life forms that could change evolutionary pathways.”

Society’s technology consumption now heralds populations pushed to the limits, and declining across the spectrum of life on earth, presenting security issues and widening global disparities. Within this unfolding scenario AI-powered robots are guaranteed a starring role in managing the fall-out as the natural order of things is increasingly infiltrated by synthetic life forms, on queue for population replacement and other duties.

As wireless robot ecosystems expand, we are also facing the daunting reality of “mass die-offs” in the natural world which “…can reshape the ecological and evolutionary trajectories of life on Earth” as discussed in National Geographic, where “…Researchers reviewed historical records of 727 mass die-offs from 1940 to 2012 and found that over that time, these events have become more common for birds, marine invertebrates, and fish.”

Scientists researching the publicised die-offs cannot say for certain why this is happening, and when offering hypotheses, commonly assume it must be “climate change” related. That’s a predominant theory with a broad sweep, but it does not put the problem in the context of the rapid technological developments that are taking their toll on earth’s ecosystems.

The die-offs continue. In 2020 in Mexico “hundreds of dead birds were discovered in numerous spots across the New Mexican landscape. With each new, grim find, researchers began to realise these clumps of carcasses were not isolated incidents.” Martha Desmond from New Mexico State University (NMSU) told Las Cruces Sun News “We’re losing probably hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of migratory birds.” According to the researchers “the birds seemed “to act strangely before their deaths, spending more time on the ground than perched in trees, and generally appearing dazed, sleepy, and lethargic…the affected birds also look different.”

According to The Independent, the “dead birds were found in states including New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Arizona and Nebraska.” Scientists could only speculate as to the cause. This is only an example of a widespread (and sudden) “die-off”. Another bird population event in Mexico was filmed by a security camera, as blackbirds fell dead from the sky in mid flight. Watch here.

Another infamous case in the Netherlands offered the same theory as for the birds grounding in Mexico, that a hunting bird may have frightened them. The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (which encourages cooperation between research institutes and businesses to invest in a powerful, sustainable country) were quick to point out that it “wasn’t 5G”.

However, it is fully acknowledged that EMFs disrupt bird navigation though it is never offered even a possibility in relation these events when it most likely should. Scientists believe the effect of EMFs on birds “…is greatest when birds fly over urban areas”, as reported by the BBC in 2014. As we know, in recent times the sources of EMF have multiplied dramatically to accommodate global wireless expansion, and cell towers with a high-density population produce high EMF radiation emissions affecting birds. The position of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, allied with the wireless industry was most likely political rather than scientifically defensible.

Amidst the mushrooming of uncharacteristic syndromes and mortality rates in the earth’s ecosystems, notably, the military is developing an arsenal of autonomous robotic weapons (specifically drones) and is studying the swarming behaviours of birds, as well as fish and marine creatures so that wireless drones have the “ability to act in concert, combined with the inherent adaptability and versatility of individual drones, results in a force that can swiftly respond to changing conditions on the battlefield….enhanced by AI and space technology.” Source.

5G infrastructure has been rolled out on earth, in the seas and in the skies to make way for drones and other synthetic life forms at are now infiltrating the habitats of native life forms in a big way. As a side effect of the 5G technological agenda, ecosystem levels of ambient electromagnetic radiation are affected, with man-made electromagnetic radiation (electrosmog) becoming an increasing burden on wildlife around the world – including swarming birds, fish and marine animals.

According to a scientific report in Nature, it is recognised that “Anthropogenic EMFs, represent a poorly understood, yet potentially important and increasing emission into the marine environment, which may disrupt or mask vital environmental cues to EM-sensitive species….Ubiquitous anthropogenic sources of marine EMFs include ships, bridges and subsea cables1,14.” As the Internet of Underwater Things (IoUWT) develops to drive the monitoring and robotisation of the oceans, this problem will become severely exacerbated. You can become acquainted with the implications in an MDPI report called “Recent Advances, Future Trends, Applications and Challenges of Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT): A Comprehensive Review” which states that “The key enabler technology for the IoUT is the underwater wireless sensor network (UWSN).”

There is no question that the comprehensive wireless sensor networks advancing the Internet of Things (IoT) present a danger to the sensitive species of our planet. A landmark “150 page study of over 1,200 peer reviewed studies finds that birds, insects and animals are uniquely sensitive to wireless radiation. It identifies low-level wireless as a pollutant and warns against escalating radiation levels with 5G technologies.”

Man-made radiofrequency modulations experienced by birds and fish can interfere with their navigational behaviours, and health, which are tied to the native electromagnetic resonances of the earth. Radiofrequency radiation is scientifically acknowledged to be causing species decline, so plausibly could be influencing mass die offs. Our skies and seas will be subject to more radiation pollution in the years ahead, from the political and economic drive to accommodate robots while displacing populations of native species as the “wireless nervous system” of 5G networks and sensors grows.

The Defense Advanced Projects Research Agency (DARPA) is advancing research in biomimetics (also known as biomimicry) where robotic weapon systems imitate animals. According to Drone XL, “Northrop Grumman has built the Manta Ray, a mysterious

Underwater drone for…DARPA”. It’s described as an “…innovative craft, reportedly four years in the making, [that] could revolutionize long-range military missions by hiding in plain sight and harvesting energy from the seas.”

Meanwhile DARPA’s “…OFFensive Swarm-Enabled Tactics (OFFSET) programme is another “biomimicry” project aimed at enabling small-unit infantry forces to use swarms of small weaponised drones – 250 robots or more – to complete complex missions.” Source. Swarms of wireless drones resemble shape-shifting bird formations and murmurations but are used to remotely kill. In imitation of nature, autonomous weapons systems are being created that defy the principles of international humanitarian law – representing a “paradigm shift in warfare.” Another imminent threat to populations.

From here to Africa – A world to be dominated by robots?

All of these developments pave the way for a world dominated by robots – especially as earth’s native populations are being politically manipulated into accommodating them, and accepting them. In doing so society gives the green light to become further dominated by technologies that may not, after all, serve their best interests.

Unprecedented animal population reductions and mass “die offs” that coincide with our rapidly accelerating digital era of cyber-physical transformations leave our population ever more vulnerable to industrial-political manipulations and troubling prospects for our species if we don’t alter our path. We find ourselves in a situation eerily predicted by the Brundtland Report’s architects of “sustainability” – for we are on the road that politically prioritises the technological economy, which “entails high risks, including new forms of pollution and the introduction to the planet of new variations of life forms that could change evolutionary pathways.”

The UN’s Agenda 2030 is an influential political tool for supporting industry goals, and securing society’s support in advancing technology to support questionable globalist projects. With the developed world suffering population decline and accelerated technological output, Africa by contrast is still developing and has averted a population crisis. Africa is proving fertile ground to continue the “globalist project” – and to roll out 5G. Much development in this direction is being done in the name of “philanthropy” and under the guise of “sustainability goals” but ultimately is an agenda and an investment.

The Rockefeller Foundation, for example, is branding infrastructure projects in Africa as “sustainable development” with an initiative called Mission 300, which anticipates a case for 5G in Sub-Saharan Africa where electricity is an issue. According to intelligentcio.com, “Africa’s lack of infrastructure, expensive hardware, and limited technological background are all issues impacting IoT deployment.” Mission 300 is an “ambitious initiative to connect 300 million people to electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030” while opening the door to 5G wireless developments that will assist the robot revolution in Africa.

According to, 5G in Africa: realising the potential “Operators and tower companies operating in the region have pointed to the following as the main barriers to using more solar: high upfront cost for solar panels and batteries; theft and vandalism, especially in remote locations; and space limitation on cell sites to assemble the solar components.”

The Rockefeller Foundation is actively invested in resolving these solar energy supply issues, a process that fits with the “green communications and networking paradigm” where solar/renewables assist the 5G infrastructure roll out. The Rockefeller Foundation is laying the groundwork for 5G networks and the IoT as part of “doubling down on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” prompted by the “pandemic”.

This ultimately opens the door to “…a broad set of industry stakeholders, including Google Cloud, EdgeQ, Gigabyte, Marvell, Nvidia, NXP, Qualcomm Technologies, Dish Network, Vodafone, Accelleran, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, Radisys, Saankhya Labs and Tech Mahindra.” Source: 5G in Africa: realising the potential, PDF.

Africa Center Senior Fellow Aleksandra Gadzala acknowledges in “Coming to Life: Artificial Intelligence in Africa” that “many African nations still lack the statistical capacity, infrastructure, and good governance necessary to see AI take off. However, in a select handful of countries, AI solutions are already being successfully deployed at scale….what African governments need to do to strengthen the ecosystem necessary to see these technologies flourish…to advance sustainable development and inclusive growth.” It is only a matter of time before the robot ecosystem emerges in Africa in the name of “sustainability”, of course.

The social, political, and economic “terraforming” of earth for a robotised future dominated by AI continues at remarkable pace. What this all really means for the diversity, distribution and longevity of earth’s native species remains a big, and urgent, question as our world continues to be transformed by a political-industrial imperative that artificially alters our atmosphere – and existence – to accommodate a burgeoning ecosystem of synthetic life on our planet.

Leading illustration by Sean Alexander Carney.

Screenshots have been used in this article for non-commercial educational purposes. The sources are credited, and links are supplied. The Copyright Act of 1976 outlines the statutory framework for determining and identifying Fair Use and when one can use copyrighted material without permission. Teaching, criticism, reporting, commenting, and researching are all activities that often qualify as fair use.