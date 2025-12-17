Read about the Pittsfield tower and watch a powerful 7 minute interview with Amelia here: December 15-17 Safe Tech International News and Notes Amelia’s Story, FCC

Many smart meter groups have understandably migrated to Facebook, or started there in the first place, or have folded into broader safe tech groups…because websites are expensive to maintain. But Linda Kurtz in Michigan is still active at the Smart Meter Education Network. Enclosed are two articles from her recent newsletter.

SMART METERS OPINION GREENFIELD RECORDER: Ellen Landauer: ‘Old Faithful’ No, this isn’t about a dog, though those who know me will attest to how much I love dogs.

This is about the doggedly reliable, safe and sturdy analog electro-mechanical meter on my house that served through thick and thin.

My home is at the end of the electric line that runs up the road (neighbors further up are connected to a different line a mile up the hill). When you are at the end of the line, your wiring is more susceptible to damaging lightning strikes and power surges.

‘Old Faithful’ never failed once in its decades of service. Unlike a dog, it never needed any attention — ever! It stood guard in the face of the most vicious thunderstorms. With steel components and timeless quality of workmanship, it still runs like a boss.

Do you still have an ‘Old Faithful’ serving your home or business? One vital thing you should know is that this “endangered species” is equipped to protect your home from fires — unlike all digital or “smart” meters.

Just from a house fire risk standpoint, the new “smart” or digital meters are clearly a liability. Are you willing to take that chance?

Even if you opt out of a smart meter and are actually given a digital meter — neither of these have any fire protection mechanisms — not equipped with surge/lightning arrestors or circuit breaker protection! The lithium ion batteries of smart meters make any fire that starts much hotter and the fumes more toxic, as lithium is a chemical toxin! Smart meters need to be replaced every 5 – 7 years unlike analog meters which commonly last 50-plus years! Analog meters have been reliable and very safe for over 130 years! Will you allow your “Old Faithful” to be euthanized? An amazingly comprehensive article on smart meter dangers can be found here: https://romanshapoval.substack.com/cp/178515119. Ask your state reps to Support the No Fee Smart Meter Opt Out Bills, Senate 2306 and House 3551. Also ask them to support S.1175 An Act prohibiting injurious operations or offering services or products that discriminate against or injure protected classes. For more local information, visit https://www.hilltownhealth.org/ Ellen Landauer Charlemont

SMART METERS: COURTESY SMART METER EDUCATION NETWORK Pennsylvania Bill Would Give Customers the Right to an Analog Meter

“If a customer opts out of a smart meter under paragraph (2)(ii) or (2.1), the electric distribution company shall install an analog meter.” Pennsylvania Senate Bill 600, sponsored by Senator Doug Mastriano (R) has been introduced in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The bill would give customers the right to have an analog meter installed. Current PA law has been interpreted by the courts as requiring all customers to have a smart meter. In fact, the law was written to require an opt-out if the customer requested it, as the legislative notes make clear. Currently, there is a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, brought by a law student, challenging the law as interpreted by the courts. SB 600 would amend Title 66 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes related to the electric utility industry and duties of electric distribution companies. SB 600 has been referred to the Senate Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee for consideration. If you are in Pennsylvania, be absolutely sure to write your state senators and state representatives. You should also organize and go to the State Senate and talk with senators there. This is how bills get passed. - Linda Kurtz

SMART METERS: How to Shield EMFs from Your Smart Meter and Your Breaker Box

COURTESY SMART METER EDUCATION NETWORK. MICHIGAN

Did you know that no matter what kind of electric meter you have—smart, digital, opt-out, analog—you are subjected to

high magnetic fields

high electrical fields

if you are too close to the meter?

How far away from your smart, digital, opt-out, or analog meter do you need to be to be safe from EMFs?

If you can’t move your bed, your couch, or your kitchen sink, what do you do to be safe?

Here’s an in-depth guide on how to shield from smart, digital, and analog meter EMFs, covering radiofrequency fields, magnetic fields, and electrical fields.

