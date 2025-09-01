Read more of today’s EMF news here;

September 1-2 Safe Tech International News and Notes and happy solar flares.

FEATURED Diagnosis of electrohypersensitivity August 25, 2025 By: Jacques Lintermans

Diagnosis of electrohypersensitivity August 25, 2025 By: Jacques Lintermans According to the literature, there is no biomarker in medicine for insomnia, nor for primary headaches, such as migraine. Diagnosis is mainly based on the evaluation of the patient's symptoms and feelings. Headaches and insomnia are among the main symptoms of electrohypersensitive subjects (EHS). Why require the existence of a biomarker for the diagnosis of these patients when there is none in the case of other patients with the same symptoms? Why not use these symptoms to diagnose electromagnetic field (EMF) intolerance instead?

Doubt about the reality of their disorder, described as mental fog, stems from the fact that not all people who identify EHS objectively and instantly distinguish any difference between the effects experienced when they are unknowingly exposed to waves or when they are not exposed, in the context of laboratory provocation tests.Clinically, however, and this is the error, it is not this discomfort of an almost psychological nature (since we are talking about the perception of a feeling) that best characterizes EHS people, but the obvious observation of the pathological symptoms indicated above!

As for the provocation tests used for diagnosis, it is difficult to imagine causing a headache or insomnia in an experimental subject! One exception: in 1991, Dr. W. J. Rea was able to repeatedly induce symptoms in EHS subjects after identifying the frequencies at which they reacted in a controlled environment. Similarly, no less than seven Swedish case studies demonstrate the onset of such and other symptoms from the moment 5G antennas were put into operation: Hardell L and Nilsson M. Summary of seven Swedish case reports on the microwave syndrome associated with 5G radiofrequency radiation. Rev. Environ Health June 19, 2024: 40(1): 147-157. A French translation can be read here.

No doubt a practitioner will be more inclined to take into consideration a possible pathological sensitivity to waves in a patient showing headaches and insomnia, making sure to have considered and ruled out all other possible causes beforehand (hypertension, migraine, stress, etc.). Because these are disorders that undoubtedly belong to the medical field, unlike cerebral heaviness that may rightly seem subjective. This does not mean that they do not exist, but they may just be secondary to the visible consequences of the pathophysiological alterations linked to microwaves on the brain.

Experimental data on this subject are controversial. However, the clinical effects of microwaves on the brain can be explained by a pathological opening of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) causing insufficient blood supply - or ischemia - associated with hypoxia by reduced oxygen supply to the brain. This has been observed repeatedly by Swedish neurologists since 1988 (Person B. R. et al. Effects of Microwaves from GSM Mobile Phones on the Blood-Brain Barrier and Neurons in Rat Brain. Progress in Electromagnetic Research Symposium, 2005 Hangzhou, China, August 22-26).

Headaches can be a symptom of cerebral hypoxia. It can also cause other symptoms such as cognitive impairment. Insomnia, on the other hand, can be linked to cerebral ischemia, which is a decrease in blood supply to the brain, which can lead to neurological disorders that influence the quality of sleep and lead to insomnia. These symptoms can also be explained by a release of cerebral histamine by degranulation of mast cells under the effect of EMFs. See in particular the studies by Johansson et al. (1994) and Tümkaya L. et al. (2019), as well as Le Livre Noir des Ondes, under the direction of Prof. Dominique Belpomme, Ed. Marco Pietteur (2021) page 88). Brain histamine plays an important role in regulating wakefulness and sleep.Cerebral histamine can cause headaches, including migraines due to an inflammatory reaction influencing blood vessels.

Contrary to the exceptional or even improbable nature that is attributed to them, electrohypersensitive people do not form a separate population. Indeed, everyone is sensitive to EMFs to varying degrees, some subjects being more sensitive than others, while idiopathic sensitivity (without a clear cause) is observed in all physiological systems (autonomous, immune, cutaneous, digestive, etc.), the central nervous system being no exception. It is also generally observed that the feeling of intolerance to waves depends on the proximity and intensity of the emitting source as well as the duration of exposure and other aggravating or mitigating factors, such as the intake of antioxidants (J. Lintermans and Vander Vorst A. What are the prevention prospects for d-gamma-tocopherol (natural vitamin E) in normal and pathological brain aging? NEURONE.be, 05 July 2023).

In conclusion, it is clear that if almost all attempts to diagnose EHS have so far been unsuccessful, the reason lies in the fact that the criteria are based only on the effects of the waves at the mental level with all the subjective side that this presents.

Would physicians be more inclined to accept electrohypersensitivity as a pathological disorder based on the clinical symptoms suggested above? This approach also allows for appropriate pharmacological treatment. -

Jacques Lintermans Doctor of pharmacological sciences, Swiss pharmaceutical researcher and consultant. Mr. Lintermans was Deputy President of the Institute of Bioactive Science, Nippon Zoki Pharmaceutical Company, Osaka, Japan (1984 - 1996)

Director of Development, Omnium Chimique S.A., Brussels, Belgium (1974 - 1984)

Assistant Lecturer, Faculty of Pharmacy, Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium (1973 - 1974)

Researcher, Laboratory of Chemical Biodynamics (Headed by Melvin Calvin, Nobel Prize), University of California Berkeley USA (1971 - 1973)

Assistant, School of Medicine, Laboratory of Drug Metabolism, University of Geneva and CEN Saclay, Switzerland and France (1968 - 1971) -- Courtesy Andre

LANDLINE PHONES: Congratulations! We Stopped AB 470 in California Whoopie! Big thank you to people across the state of California who worked tirelessly to oppose AB 470! Thank you for stopping this disastrous bill which would have taken away landlines from residents who depend on them! - Sidnee Cox in CA Read teh TURN post: Save Landlines: Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) — TURN The Utility Reform Network

SMART METERS: 2024 11 30 History discussion smart meter RF Flanders.pdf https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q5r1pQIGXe5eq-_ZH8KyQRUZYfgw3p-X/view?usp=sharing COURTESY Beperk de Straling TRANSLATED FROM DUTCH TO ENGLISH

SPACE WEATHER: STRONG GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH: A strong (G3) geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for Sept. 1st and 2nd when a CME is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. The storm cloud was hurled toward Earth yesterday by a long duration solar flare near the center of the solar disk. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

EVENTS:

Join Children and Screens' #AskTheExperts webinar “Hidden Costs: Protecting Kids from Online Financial Exploitation” on Wednesday, September 10, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm.

9/13 In person gathering in metrowest Boston for MA4SafeTechnologym contact Cecelia Doucette <MA4SafeTech@gmail.com>

EMF Consultant Training October 6-10th Idaho, with Keith Cutter

In Memoriam:

Since his exposure to Radio-Frequency radiation during the Vietnam war George Parker, working in worldwide communications within the Corps of Signals, developed all kinds of symptoms that he and no one else around him could explain. Until.....: you can find that story in Kim Goldberg's story about George from 2014 George Parker: Military Exposure to Wireless Radiation See also Keith Cutter's substack: George Parker, 26 May 1937 – 1 August 2025

In case you missed it:

August 29 Safe Tech International News and Notes A new trend in incrementalism: the mainstream looking at the question of screens in bedrooms A new science discovery: human skin, being a complex organ, cannot be treated as a uniform structure when interacting with millimeter waves and sub-THz frequencies. Now how about looking at the various contents of the skull?

Did BIP Reality TV Show Us That Wireless Exposures Can Adversely Impact the Large Intestine and the Heart? Bachelor in Paradise May Have Inadvertently Unraveled a Super Bummer - "100%" "as the Youngin's Would Say." While wearing wireless mics, Kim experienced heart issues, and Sam was medically evacuated after she could not evacuate her colon - for 9 days.

Please Don't Ask an AI-Generated Law Website for Legal Advice Regarding Opting Out of a Smart Meter in Your State For Example, in Massachusetts (from our sister substack Smart Meter Science.

An Evolutionary Leap: Can We Stop in Our Tracks and Not Repeat “Low Tar and Nicotine” Delusions with Electrical Poisoning? What If EHS/EMR-s is Not One Disorder, But Reveals a Basic Foundational Paradigm of Constitutional Types That Form the Basis of Electromagnetic Self-Mastery, Transcendent Health, & Deep Ecology (and how the Kidney Meridian’s psoas muscle defense can crash your GI tract and elimination/detoxification).

