Phones and laptops: With a conversation between two generations, and a short clip between Olle J. and Keith C.

Images Courtesy Flo Freshman

Little one: and then what happened!

Well it got a little worse before it got better….people were carrying screens and more screens with them everywhere they went and lost touch with their place in the universe., and had huge screens everywhere…The engineers were trying to make the devices better and faster, and there were towers and antennas everywhere…

Little one: even right next to houses. And they put their computers on their laps! and carrying the refrigerator? (giggle giggle)

Grandma: Yes even on their belly! They were even using people and homes and devices to build a stronger web, but it was invisible. They were carrying themselves like refrigerators, in a cold hard box, and some people couldn’t stop themselves from wanting to vacuum up all the data. They were lost. The became vacuums.

Based on a short take from the longer interview with Olle and Keith:

In case you missed it:

Did You Hear the One About the OBBBill News Coverage that Fails to Mention that the U.S. Was Just Handed Over to the Wireless Industry? One Bonkers Big Beautiful Bill Build Out Based on 1996 Very Bad Science; "This Will Not End Well"

Diabetic Barbie, Ancient Wayfaring Skills, Health Trackers, and Thoughts on Liberty A Healer in Every Home and Questions About Wireless Wearable Tech (If a Collision is Coming, You Don't Have to Be a Part of the Train Wreck. Turn the Bus Around.)

July 9-10 Safe Tech International News and Notes Year-long Monitoring, FCC, Big Bill

EVENTS

The National Call registration link, Friday July 11, 2025, 1-3 pm ET Here is the registration link for Friday's National Call for Safe Technology: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Pq_QOKnxRUiRFpfLRaRe5w