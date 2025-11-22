I don’t usually post over the weekend but wanted to promote the free replay of Dr. Sharon Goldberg’s Healing Dementia summit on Sunday.

The link to the replay of the EMR event at the Children’s Health Defense event is below also.

Fiber advocates are promoting “public safety;” French activists are discussing “Towards minimalist cities on screen?”

More news here: November 22 Safe Tech International News and Notes Healing Dementia summit replay, CHD EMR Panel replay, De-Creation: How Wireless Is Unmaking the Living World

SMART METERS: Victory! Court Ends Dragnet Electricity Surveillance Program in Sacramento A California judge ordered the end of a dragnet law enforcement program that surveilled the electrical smart meter data of thousands of Sacramento residents. The Sacramento County Superior Court ruled that the surveillance program run by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and police violated a state privacy statute, which bars the disclosure of residents’ electrical usage data with narrow exceptions. For more than a decade, SMUD coordinated with the Sacramento Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to sift through the granular smart meter data of residents without suspicion to find evidence of cannabis growing. [ ]The court ruled that the challenged surveillance program was not part of any traditional law enforcement investigation. Investigations happen when police try to solve particular crimes and identify particular suspects. The dragnet that turned all 650,000 SMUD customers into suspects was not an investigation. []Granular electrical usage data can reveal intimate details inside the home—including when you go to sleep, when you take a shower, when you are away, and other personal habits and demographics. The dragnet turned 650,000 SMUD customers into suspects.

SMART METERS: Hello Rhode Islanders who want Safe Tech! We have a new website which we are using to inform Rhode Islanders about the rollout of Rhode Island Energy’s ironically-named “advanced” meters, which are not moving us forward but setting us back on a number of fronts. But fortunately, you can opt-out of these “smart” electric meters! (See website for details regarding opting-out and other matter

covered.) https://www.ri4safetech.org/ - Courtesy Stephen

SMART METERS RI: LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Report failed to include dangers of new smart meters Posted Wednesday, November 19, 2025 12:00 am By SHEILA RESSEGER “Who will protect the public health from man-made wireless pollution?”[]Health harms was not the only category of objection. This technology has a 15-year track record in other states. Negative consequences include higher bills, smart meters catching on fire, potential for hacking and surveillance, and harm to wildlife, especially pollinators. Written testimony objecting to the proposal was also submitted. Included in the testimony was the 2021 court ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which stated that the FCC’s decision to retain its 1996 guidelines for human exposure to wireless radiation was “arbitrary and capricious.” []At the September 23, 2023 Hearing, just prior to announcing that the RI PUC would authorize the AMF plan, Chair Gerwatowski stated: “When while we would certainly be concerned if we had a record of witnesses coming in saying that the company was proposing to invest in something that created a significant health and safety issue, we would certainly consider that in the context of whether it’s prudent to go forward with that particular technology, but we are not a safety agency that evaluates and studies whether a particular technology is right or wrong or raises safety issues.”

Mr. Kuffner asserted that “no evidence was presented during the regulatory proceedings to support” the assertions of negative health effects. The three Commissioners knew that there was considerable public opposition. Clarifying that the PUC is not a safety agency, the commissioners authorized the AMF deployment, dismissing the public testimony as not within their purview.

Who will protect the public health from the pollutant of man-made wireless radiation?

SMART METERS OHIO POLITICS RUMBLE: New Voter ID and Smart Meter Laws!

