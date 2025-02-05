Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay



In May of 2024, Dr. Murray May submitted a 60-page testimony on Australia’s draft rule to accelerate deployment of smart meters, with attached references. The link to his full submission is here: private_individual_-_murray_may.pdf He provided permission to share his introductory comments (6 pages of 60).

Submission on draft rule to include accelerate deployment of smart meters

Dr Murray May B Sc (Hons 1) PhD, Canberra, ACT 30 May 2024

Structure of submission

Below I provide background comments primarily on health related issues linked to wireless smart meters (my area of expertise, as I have worked long-term in the environmental health field), and also brief comment related to privacy issues and the cost of a widespread smart meter replacement program. Finally, I provide recommendations on what needs to be addressed.

Background discussion of health, privacy and cost issues

I consider that the rule change proposed to accelerate smart meter deployment is industry-driven and out of touch with what many consumers seek, in spite of the hype about how good it all is.

The rule change requested by Intellihub, SA Power Networks and Alinta Energy has all the hallmarks of industry-driven haste about it. 99% of consumers would not be aware of what is afoot. I recall the top-down and what can only be described as “pathetic” advertising program used in the UK to somehow convince and manipulate UK consumers into thinking smart meters were the best thing since sliced bread. It was pretty much a failure I recall.

David Suzuki once commented that parliamentarians suffer from a lack of qualifications in science and typically come from law and economics backgrounds. It is therefore not surprising they have been easily convinced about all the hype surrounding smart grids and smart meters.

As Blake Levitt and Chellis Glendinning say in their important essay “The Problems With Smart Grids: Dumb and Dangerous”:

“How is it that so many intelligent, inside-the-beltway environmentalists are buying into an eco-health-safety-finance debacle with the potential to increase energy consumption, endanger the environment, harm public health, diminish privacy, make the national utility grid more insecure, cause job losses, and make energy markets more speculative?

Answer: by not doing their homework.”



The Australian Government and its agencies rely on advice about radiofrequency radiation from the industry aligned Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA), which subscribes to a now out-of-date paradigm in relation to radiation protection. ARPANSA refuses to acknowledge a large developing scientific literature on non-thermal biological and health impacts of radiofrequency radiation. However, ARPANSA is swimming against the tide given the quantity and quality of published scientific information now being published.

There is now a considerable body of scientific opinion and peer reviewed scientific literature on the non-thermal impacts of electromagnetic radiation (both to human health and the environment), including concerns related to RF and smart meters.

Many such scientific papers have been published since 2020 e.g.

1. Davis et al. Wireless technologies, nonionizing electromagnetic fields and children: Identifying and reducing health risks, Curr Probl Pediatr Adolesc Health Care 2023; 53:101374). The 286 references in the Davis paper show the literature is significant. This paper is uploaded as a supporting document as an example only. There have been many such papers in the scientific literature in recent years.

2. B. Blake Levitt, Henry C. Lai and Albert M. Manville II Effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic fields on flora and fauna, part 1. Rising ambient EMF levels in the environment Rev Environ Health 2021. The 379 references in this paper show the literature is significant.

3. B. Blake Levitt, Henry C. Lai and Albert M. Manville II Effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic fields on flora and fauna, Part 2 impacts: how species interact with natural and man-made EMF. Rev Environ Health 2021. The 675 references in this paper show the literature is significant.

The consequences of the approach adopted by ARPANSA and accepted by Australian Government agencies are no longer academic either.

I provide clips from a website below on a US case that asks the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to do its homework properly.

https://ehtrust.org/press-conference-eht-et-al-v-fcc-landmark-case-on-wireless-5g-safety/

In an historic decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit judged in favour of environmental health groups and petitioners on Aug. 13, 2021, finding the Federal Communications Commission violated the Administrative Procedure Act and failed to respond to comments on environmental harm. (The FCC standard is based on the same research and paradigm as the Australian/ICNIRP standard.)

The court ruled that the decision by the FCC to retain its 1996 safety limits for human exposure to wireless radiation was “arbitrary and capricious” and held that the FCC failed to respond to “record evidence that exposure to RF radiation at levels below the Commission’s current limits may cause negative health effects unrelated to cancer.” Further, the agency demonstrated “a complete failure to respond to comments concerning environmental harm caused by RF radiation.”

The court found the FCC ignored numerous organisations, scientists and medical doctors who called on them to update limits. Human exposure guidelines for wireless radiation were last set in 1996. The Court found that the FCC did not provide evidence of properly examining evidence such as:

1. impacts of long-term wireless exposure

2. impacts on children

3. the testimony of persons injured by wireless radiation

4. impacts on the developing brain

5. impacts on the reproductive system

6. impacts on wildlife and the environment.

The Court specifically ordered the FCC to provide a reasoned explanation for these issues:

• the impacts of wireless radiation on children

• the health implications of long-term exposure to RF radiation

• the ubiquity of wireless devices and the technological developments since the FCC last updated its guidelines.

• the cell phone radiation emission test methods that use heat measurements and allow a space between the phone and body.

• the impacts of wireless radiation on the environment.

Highly respected medical practitioners have also expressed concerns about the adverse health impacts of wireless smart meters. Dr Vini G. Khurana MBBS (Syd, Hons), BScMed (Syd, Hons), PhD (Mayo Clinic), FRACS, is a world-class neurosurgeon servicing Canberra and other cities. In 2014, he wrote about wireless smart meters as follows:

The Australian electrical utility company Citipower (Powercor) is currently rolling out “smart meters” in Australian homes. There are public concerns regarding possible health effects that such a device might have via continuous near-field electromagnetic radiation emissions (especially if situated near bed-heads and family and childrens’ rooms). Info about smart meter health and safety issues via Citipower’s own brochure appears inadequate based on information gathered from experts elsewhere. Regarding smart meters:

1. There does not appear to be any real benefit for consumers/households and no “green” benefit either

2. Financial benefits following installation appear to be exclusively for power companies

3. DETRIMENTAL effects for consumers appear to be (i) a substantial rise in household utility bills; (ii) possible adverse neurological effects in people who sustain close proximity to the meters (especially < 10 feet/3 metres); (iii) invaded personal privacy via third parties obtaining information about household occupancy patterns gleaned from time-specific utility usage data, (iv) impending additional wireless meter installations for gas, water, television and communication devices etc.

A 92-case study report by Melbourne medical practitioner Dr. Federica Lamech was published in the Nov/Dec 2014 issue of the US clinical journal Alternative Therapies in 4 Health and Medicine. The journal is a PubMed-listed, peer-reviewed publication. I have included it in an uploaded supporting document (Ronald M. Powell, PhD: Symptoms after Exposure to Smart Meter Radiation) to my submission. An abstract of the Lamech paper, titled “Self-reporting of symptom development from exposure to radiofrequency fields of wireless smart meters in Victoria, Australia: A case series” is shown at the end of this uploaded document. The paper reveals that the most commonly reported symptoms from exposure to wireless smart meters were, in this order: insomnia, headaches, tinnitus, fatigue, cognitive disturbances, dysesthesias (abnormal sensation), and dizziness. The case series also revealed that the effects of these symptoms on people’s lives were significant. The report gained support from the American Academy of Environmental Medicine (AAEM) with the following public statement. “It is a well-documented 92-case series that is scientifically valid. It clearly demonstrates adverse health effects in the human population from smart meter emissions.”

The Ronald Powell document uploaded as an attachment also shows the results of a survey of the symptoms being reported from exposure to wireless smart meters in the USA. This survey and the Lamech paper group symptoms into somewhat different clusters, but many of these clusters are similar enough to enable comparison between the surveys. Of the top seven clusters of symptoms in both surveys, six clusters are similar in description and nearly identical in order of occurrence: (1) sleep disruption; (2) headaches; (3) ringing or buzzing in the ears; (4) fatigue; (5) loss of concentration, memory, or learning ability; and (6) disorientation, dizziness, or loss of balance.

There are obviously differences in sensitivity to radiofrequency radiation, and those with electrohypersensitivity (EHS) are more likely to be affected by RF emissions from wireless smart meters, particularly if located near bedrooms. Well regarded scientists such as Dominique Belpomme show that there are presently sufficient clinical, biological, and radiological data for EHS to be acknowledged as a well-defined, objectively identified, and characterized pathological neurological disorder (Electrohypersensitivity as a newly Identified and characterized neurologic pathological disorder Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2020, 21, 1915; doi:10.3390/ijms21061915). Prevalence of EHS occurrence is estimated to range from 0.7% to 13.3%, mainly affecting about 3% to 5% of the population in many countries, meaning that millions of people may be affected by EHS worldwide. It is possible and probably quite likely that the EHS prevalence will continue to grow in the future, if the population is exposed to increasing irradiation with RF fields.

In addition to health issues, I make mention of two other issues of significance in relation to smart meters. One is privacy, with recent hacking of personal data on a very wide scale (Medibank, Optus) highlighting the issue very clearly in the public mind. It has been suggested that with the real time information in electricity use, and even with an increasingly smart connected system to each appliance, the data will reveal a huge amount of information about the personal habits and lifestyles of customers. Many people will no doubt be concerned about the sharing of such details with their energy supplier.

The Australian Privacy Foundation is certainly in agreement as reflected in its policy statement on smart grids and smart meters at https://privacy.org.au/policies/smart-grids/

For example, the Foundation states: “Electrical usage patterns are capable of revealing a considerable amount of sensitive data about people, including occupied premises, premises that are currently unoccupied, empty premises, habitual behaviours, and even the use of individual devices.” The Foundation further states that smart grid technologies are potentially highly privacy-intrusive, and “expresses serious concern about the manner in which the technologies are being implemented.” Moreover, “as the public gradually becomes aware of the technologies’ privacy-intrusiveness … there will be considerable backlash, probably sufficient to cause major financial losses for the organisations involved.”

The recent Medibank and Optus exposures of millions of pieces of personal data provide little confidence about protection of privacy. The question arises: Can a consumer be forced to accept a radiofrequency-emitting smart meter or have their data shared with third parties if they do not give their consent?

An additional issue is that of cost:

• What is the total cost of replacement of electricity meters as proposed for New South Wales, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory and South Australia?

• Can the expense be justified, given the considerable disadvantages already outlined?

The Centre for Internet Safety at the University of Canberra provided an analysis of the Victorian smart meter program (Smart Meters: What does a connected house really mean? April 2017). It stated that “when the rollout was announced, the benefits were promoted widely. However, when the government reviewed the program in 2011 it was clear there would be no overall benefit to consumers, but instead a likely cost of $319 million. When the continuation of the rollout was announced, it was said to be the 'better option' for Victoria, but it was not made clear that this was based on excluding the costs that consumers had already incurred. By the end of 2015, Victorians had paid an estimated $2.239 billion in metering charges, which includes the cost of the rollout and connection of smart meters … Furthermore, the overall costs of the smart meters program significantly outweigh … savings.”

Recommendations

1. Slow down and think again. The draft rule and rule change is being pushed along by industry-driven haste to fulfil its agenda, not consumers.

2. All customers must be able to choose non-radiating electricity meters [meters that don’t emit radiofrequency radiation] and not be financially – or in any other way – penalised for the choice. Some people are more sensitive to radiofrequency radiation than others. I have experience of ActewAGL in Canberra listing a charge of $110 for manually reading a non-communicating smart meter 4A. A manual reading charge of $440 over four quarters for a type 4A meter could clearly be prohibitive for people wanting this option. Consumers should have the option, for example, of emailing a photo of a meter reading (as I have done 6 with gas), when an approximate estimated value for the meter reading was occasionally given on the gas bill.

3. Another concern is that although the draft rule does not remove the option for electricity customers to have a Type 4A meter, notice periods to customers about meter replacements would be drastically reduced. (Only one notice would be required now and the current minimum of 15 business days' notice would be reduced to 4 business days.) This would probably lead to fewer customers selecting a Type 4A meter, simply through lack of awareness. This could then lead to more cost to subsequently install a Type 4A meter. Hence, notice periods to customers should not be reduced. What is the rush for?

4. Customers must be given details about what ‘data sharing’ their electricity provider plans and the opportunity to give or withhold their approval. Massive hacks are now starting to become commonplace. Today the massive Ticketmaster hack can be added to the recent very large Medibank and Optus hacks. All the issues raised in the Australian Privacy Foundation’s policy statement (https://privacy.org.au/policies/smart-grids/) on smart grids and smart meters need to be addressed, including privacy impact assessments via consultation with consumer and privacy advocates on behalf of the public generally.

5. Customers must be informed that wireless smart meters emit RF radiation that is a Class 2B carcinogen.

6. The legislation must require all electricity providers and smart meter manufacturers to have adequate insurance covering them specifically for adverse health effects related to the meters and/or the radiofrequency radiation they emit.

7. In light of the less than cost-effective Victorian smart meter program, serious evaluation of cost by independent experts is required. Who is really benefitting from all this?

