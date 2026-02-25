Expert Commentary on the 49ers injuries with Dr Leland Stillman EMFs, Human Performance, and Recovery

In this episode of Integrative Medicine with Dr. Leland Stillman, Dr. Stillman unpacks a viral social media thread linking a cluster of injuries among the San Francisco 49ers to a nearby electrical substation, using it as a springboard for a broader discussion on electromagnetism, circadian biology, and human performance. Rather than endorsing simplistic cause-and-effect narratives, he provides clinical context on how environmental inputs such as light exposure, wireless technology, and electromagnetic fields may interact with human physiology. Drawing from emerging research in quantum and circadian biology, he highlights how modern medicine often emphasizes biochemistry while overlooking the biophysical environment that shapes recovery, sleep, and autonomic balance.

Dr. Stillman is referencing the work of Peter Cowan

Peter Cowan’s substack: Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy | Peter Cowan |

and his series on the 49ers injurieshttps://peteranthonycowan.substack.com/t/49ers-emf-injury-series

A dose of UK Encouragement, Friday Zoom and In-person Memorial for Arthur F, and much more

As Jonathan Haidt noted, the smart phone free childhood movement caught fire in the UK, and what many Americans do not know is that local councils are blocking in installation of masts (cell towers) in response to informed, organized citizen activism. This week several UK colleagues reached out with posts to share, in hopes of offering encouragement, so last night’s news summary has a number of news articles from across the sea.

EVENTS

2/25 Utility Smart Meter Harmful?

Wednesday, February 25, 6 pm Eastern Utility Smart Meter Harmful? Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin! In Massachusetts, there is smart meter opt-out legislation that will be reported out of committee soon! Register

2/27 N ational Call for Safe Tech meeting , Friday February 27, 2026,

1-3 pm ET (Join their list to receive meeting links, agendas etc.)

2/27 Arthur Firstenberg Memorial

Friday, February 27 3 p.m. ET: Arthur Firstenberg Memorial. See the lovely tribute from MA4SafeTechnology here New Mexicans for Utility Safety invites everyone to honor the first anniversary of the passing of Arthur Firstenberg. Please join in to hear and/or share stories of his life and work.

Friday, February 27th, 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time/3:00 p.m. Eastern

505 Camino de los Marquez, Santa Fe, NM

Zoom ID: 229 620 4616 Password: 1950

Link to sign up for Arthur’s memorial: https://www.thepowercouple.ca/registration-page-72f54299-f298-4538-bf97-793eb63169f0 Courtesy the Power Couple