FEATURED: Defining Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) Michael Bevington - UK

Defining Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) Michael Bevington, Chair of Trustees at Electrosensitivity (UK) examines the history of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) over the past 275 years, highlighting key 18th-century discoveries and early reports of health issues related to electromagnetic fields (EMFs)

See the rest of Michael's fascinating charts at the article link.

(However, it does not include mental health patient/delusional, nocebo, and Tin Foil Hat)

FEATURED: A Special Invitation from Keith Cutter of The EMF Remedy Audio Podcast: Gary Lee Duncan Four-Part Interview Series

For the month of April, Keith is offering a free backstage pass to the Gary Lee Duncan Four-Part Interview Series. Gary’s thirty-year journey with electrical sensitivity led him toembrace a nomadic lifestyle and discover a rich, fulfilling way of life—apart from the malignant spread of synthetic EMF and the wireless trespass that now so commonly violates even the basic sanctity of home. This interview series was a true labor of love. The first seven-minute segment alone took seven months to complete—without ever seeing or hearing Gary in real time. Why such effort? Because those who’ve lived with this the longest, and who’ve done whatever it takes to reach

appropriate exposure levels with a heart to serve, have the most to teach.

Important: For the full experience, it’s best to listen in order—Episode 1, then 2, 3, and 4. Enjoy these powerful conversations: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097

Keith has kindly offered this series at no charge for readers of this Substack. Sign up for Keith’s free/paid posts on Substack at EMF WISDOM. Recent offerings include: When Life is True A Poem, Eight Wrong Turns in EMF Recovery Recognizing the Detours That Keep You Down—And How to Get Back on Track, and Not All EMF Consultants Are Building Biologists® How to Recognize Competence in a Fragmented Field



“As of this writing, there are more than 300 million Windows computers in use in the US, and 58% of them are still running Windows 10. If you conservatively estimate that half of those computers are not eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade, that is approximately 88 million computers in the United States that will need to be replaced by October.”



The impact on the planet’s e-waste stream will be…. obscene. From our April 2 news

Why is Snoop Dogg Working for T-Mobile? Guest Post by Nina Beety

Can I keep within my ecological means when I need a new computer? Honestly, no. Cross Post from Katie Singer’s Substack