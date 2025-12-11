Dear President Trump, For the Love of God, Please! Investigate ICNIRP’s and FCC Risks to the U.S. Economy and Health Liar Liar Pants on Fire, - Are you going to stand by while political maneuvering dumps the blame for wireless harm and neighborhood towers on Republicans?

The FCC has released a sweeping new proposed rulemaking – WT Docket No. 25-276 – which is intended to strip local control over the siting of powerful, ugly, industrial wireless telecommunications equipment. At the same time, Congress is considering H.R. 2289, a bill that would similarly strip local control and exempt numerous wireless telecommunications facilities from environmental and historic preservation reviews. This deregulatory effort comes despite the FCC’s failure to comply with the D.C. Circuit’s 2021 EHT v. FCC court order and an ever-growing body of peer-reviewed scientific evidence linking wireless radiation exposure to serious adverse health impacts. In this law and policy webinar, leading experts discuss the proposals and the need to preserve local control to ensure public health protection.

I highly, highly, highly recommend the video with Kris Dedecker,- “Look to the past.” It’s a busy time now but I suggest watching with family and friends soon!

INSPIRATION KRIS DEDECKER LOW TECH MAGAZINE: Kris Dedecker takes inspiration from the past when we designed technologies that worked in concert with nature – technologies that allowed for the flow of time to inform our activities, and that heated or cooled one locality rather than an entire house. Kris posits designing technology with the mindset of designers of the past might help even 21st century humans to live more sustainably with Earth. The lecture “High-tech problems, obsolete technologies, and low-tech solutions” by Kris De Decker underscores the potential of past and often forgotten technologies and how they can inform sustainable energy practices. 2 1/4 HOURS OF THE REAL DEAL

