If I were a suspicious person I would say that the American news wants everyone to focus on health insurance and other social services, and not the FCC power, land, and air grab, by design.

Over at the other substack there is a lot of recent science, and information about action items…(but no specific smart meter coverage)

Dr. Andreas Kalcker: Cells Are Electrical Systems — Not Just Biochemical Reactors Sickness Is a Voltage Drop: Dec news and much more. Many good people doing good work

–70 mV in neurons, –90 mV in muscle cells, –40 to –80 mV in most other tissues, and in highly active stem cells or embryonic tissue even up to –100 mV or more. And here comes the central point of the last twenty years of my work: this process is reversible — not by adding more biochemistry, but by removing the pathological factors that drain the charge and by supporting the natural electromolecular dynamics of the organism. This is precisely where Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) — the pure aqueous solution of ClO₂ gas that I have researched, patented (and released freely to humanity), and applied in clinical settings since 2007 — demonstrates its extraordinary value.

This voltage is the true engine of life. It drives:

nerve conduction (action potentials),

muscle contraction,

active transport of nutrients and waste,

protein synthesis and folding,

mitochondrial ATP production (which itself depends on a proton gradient of ≈ –180 mV),

intercellular communication via gap junctions and synaptic transmission.

When this potential drops — as it inevitably does with age, chronic inflammation, persistent infections, heavy-metal burden, glyphosate, electromagnetic stress, and micronutrient depletion — the cell enters a state of energetic collapse. Sodium leaks in, potassium leaks out, calcium floods the cytoplasm, ATP production crashes, and repair mechanisms shut down. Clinically we observe chronic fatigue, brain fog, slow regeneration, immune dysregulation — in short, accelerated functional aging.

I have repeatedly seen membrane potentials below –30 mV in chronically ill patients. These cells are literally “flat batteries.”