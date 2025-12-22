Petition: Supreme Court of the United States 51 pages

Appendix: 45 pages

Certificate of Word Count 1 page

Proof of Service 1 page

The attached petition for certiorari has been filed in the US Supreme Court (Case No. 25-711). The action seeks a declaration that the Smart Grid is unconstitutional and an injunction against it. This is a rare opportunity to protect the public health from the harmful EMF radiation from Smart Meters.

Please support this effort by:

Filing an amicus curiae brief within 30 days (due 1-20-26);

Asking others to do so;

Publicizing this Supreme Court action; and

Informing your members about this action.

Thank you, Deborah Cooney

https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/DocketFiles/html/Public/25-711.html

Share