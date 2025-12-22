Deborah Cooney, Petitioner v. San Diego Gas & Electric, et al. The action seeks a declaration that the Smart Grid is unconstitutional and an injunction against it.
The attached petition for certiorari has been filed in the US Supreme Court (Case No. 25-711)
https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/DocketFiles/html/Public/25-711.html
Petition: Supreme Court of the United States 51 pages
Appendix: 45 pages
Certificate of Word Count 1 page
Proof of Service 1 page
Please support this effort by:
Filing an amicus curiae brief within 30 days (due 1-20-26);
Asking others to do so;
Publicizing this Supreme Court action; and
Informing your members about this action.
Thank you, Deborah Cooney
