THIS POST WAS EDITED, AND CORRECTED, WITH THE VIDEO DELETED, AT 8 PM 9/9/2025

The video I posted, which I have removed from youtube because it was incorrect.…was shot on my kitchen table.

The frequencies captured by the RF meter were not from the transponder but possibly from the new gas meters? I used to know the baseline in my duplex but a number of other exposures have been recently introduced.

I apologize for the error. (am mortified by a rookie mistake)

Sometime when I am traveling on the highway with a co-conspirator, I will record a reading of the toll transaction with a meter.

There is a little bit more info at the link about transponders.