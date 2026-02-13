As Massachusetts rolls out smart meters, members of the public continue to submit commentary to the press.

Ellen Landauer submitted this to her local paper, which opted NOT to publish it, but she offers it here for interested readers.

Comments on Shelburne Eversource Presentation

As the ‘smart’ meter issue is a current concern for many, I decided to attend the Eversource presentation on ‘smart’ meters in Shelburne Falls on Jan 15th, 2026 at Arms Library. Jonathan Mirin of HilltownHealth.org mentioned that it seemed someone on the Select Board had arranged this and was in favor of ‘smart’ meters.

Around 1/4 to 1/3 of approximately 30 people who showed up were concerned about the real safety, security and health issues of ‘smart’ meters. Pretty much everyone else, including the selectboard people, seemed convinced ‘smart’ meters were beneficial and any dangers/concerns overrated or non-existent.

Eversource claims in their presentation:

- ‘All info collected by ‘Smart’ Meters is encrypted. ‘The meter doesn’t know who you are.’

Asked if they share our energy usage data, ‘We do not share your data without your permission.’ Lie.

- ‘We are ‘helping you make ‘better’ decisions about how you use energy.’ ‘Smart’ meter monitoring will lower bills and help save the environment by ‘helping’ us use less electricity. (We all know how to turn off a light or appliance when we’re not using it. Nearly all of us are already using as little electricity as possible - - especially since our electric bills have skyrocketed over the last 5 - 10 years)!

- Eversource showed various graphs that everyone can access online to ‘monitor our energy use,’ (as if we all just want to spend MORE time looking at a screen instead of living).

**The Eversource presenter said analog meters were ‘old-fashioned,’ ‘out of date,’ etc. and ‘smart’ meters were the latest technology that would make everything so much better.**

- They said how ‘far behind the rest of Massachusetts’ our area is. Of course, the majority of folks at the meeting likely would think - Yes, we need to catch up and have the latest/greatest/newest/fastest technology - who could not want that?

**HOWEVER our whole country is WAY behind Europe and Canada. Britain, Belgium, France, Spain and others have halted (or at least questioned) the rollout of ‘smart’ meters in many areas in response to a growing wave of public outrage and protests.

They showed us a ‘smart’ meter. I asked if it is UL listed (some aren’t); presenter showed me that it was.

They then showed us the white rectangular box they mount on utility poles to relay meter info. (I didn’t think to ask if these boxes have surveillance cameras in them). They said these devices are mounted on poles every 2500 ft along the road. This is a concern, since that is close enough to expose every living thing in the neighborhood to increased microwave radiation!

There was much friendly discussion between audience and Eversource guys, about half of it about rates and ‘opt-out’ fees, and half about off-topic stuff like ‘what if I have a heat exchanger,’ etc. The Eversource guys were very happy to elaborate in great detail and at great length the answers to these questions - perhaps running down the clock without any ‘problem’ questions.

We were assured that ‘rates would stay the same.’ Janet Sinclair, a Shelburne resident, remarked, “We have already been paying for this rollout. That is why our bills have gone up so much.”

I kept raising my hand, and the three Eversource guys kept ignoring me; it was clear they saw me but were trying to avoid a ‘problem.’

Finally at a little lull, I said, clearly and loudly so everyone in the room could hear; “I want to discuss a ‘smart’ meter problem no one has mentioned - ‘fires!’

Everything stopped; people turned around (I was standing in the back of the room).

“Here are a few ways fires can be caused by smart meters:

- Electrical surge events: lighting strikes, trees falling on power lines cause surges, which are made more dangerous by the absence of surge arrestors (previously included in analog meters) in electronic meters.

- Arcing: the remote disconnect feature of smart meters employs two copper plates within the meter, which can create electric charge separation. Whenever charge separation occurs, an electric arc can occur. Arcing faults such as these can result in extremely high temperatures and may cause shrapnel from the meter and surrounding area to be hurled in excess of 700 miles per hour.

-Meter socket failures: logistically speaking the electric utility wants their employees, who are not trained electricians, to install meters as quickly as possible. Rushing a job can compromise safety.

-Component degradation: the connection point for the meter can cause high-resistance points that generate heat.

-Moisture: there have been numerous instances of faulty seals on smart meters, which can lead to more damage. Water and electricity don’t mix.”

I continued; “Nearly all the homes and stores in Shelburne are made of wood. Do you know what a ‘smart’ meter fire looks like? It looks like a fireworks display! You cannot aim a garden hose at it to put it out because water conducts electricity and you could be electrocuted. The fire cannot be put out until the electric company turns off the power supply - in the meantime, a house can burn down.”

One Eversource guy interrupted and said, ‘Well you should call the fire department.’ Obviously. **But he completely avoided addressing the list of ‘smart’ meter fire causes.**

I went on, “Besides fire danger, are health effects. Thousands of peer-reviewed scientific research studies showing that microwave radiation - which is same as wi-fi - has countless health dangers. Microwave radiation was initially developed into weapons by the military. Research done by the military PROVES that this radiation damages the body in many ways, because that was their aim. Mamy of these research papers are available. I also know of a couple of people who are now housebound because they were made sick by microwave radiation right after installation of ‘smart’ meters.”

“We are beings of frequency; every cell in our body is a receiver and transmitter; even within the cells are electrical processes. That’s why medical doctors use electrocardiograms, etc. Microwave radiation disrupts cellular communication.”

By this point, I could see some feathers had been ruffled. A few in the group - selectboard people I think - implied I was ‘dominating’ the conversation. I replied, “I listened for well over an hour and spoke for less than 5 min.”

I finished by pointing out that analog meters had never started fires and have been in use for 130 years. I also stated that my electric bill had at least doubled in the last 5 - 10 years and reiterated what Janet Sinclair said about us already paying for ‘smart’ grid rollout.

One person said, ‘Bring us the research, the evidence of all you’ve said.’ I replied, “I will be more than happy to do that. Thanks for allowing me to speak.”

Afterward, a few people came up to me thanking me for doing a good job. I replied, “People just need to know the truth.”

Reflecting on what I brought to the meeting, it was of necessity disruptive. Most townspeople and the selectboard seemed to not see any problem with smart mesh grid, ‘smart’ meters, wi-fi, etc. Hopefully at least I lit a spark...

Shelburne selectboard will be supplied with an abundance of evidence and peer-reviewed research. I keep my promises...

Here is 50-page document: numerous references of science, research and recorded incidents of ‘smart’ meter fires:

https://smartmeterharm.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/fire-and-electrical-hazards-report.pdf

For an award-winning documentary:

- Ellen Landauer

Watch for the Delphi Technique

When meetings were being held in California to promote Agenda 21, a great deal of work was being done by activists to alert others to the Delphi Technique, where “meetings” are carefully choreographed, with friendly audience members supporting a pre-established agenda.

Although this outline is not an exact fit for the meeting that Ellen attended, the information is still a good reminder.

and

North Idaho Slow Growth Research and Information Neutralizing Enemies: The Delphi Technique Jul 31, 2022

Note: This Article is an abridged version of two chapters from Rosa Koire’s book, Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21. Ms. Koire learned of Agenda 21 and its impact on her community over a decade ago when she tried to resist the Gateway Redevelopment project of Santa Rosa, California. More information about Ms. Koire can be found in our companion article Rosa Koire and Agenda 21. Purchase her book Behind the Green Mask to learn more.

“When the meeting is over you'll be thanked for your input and leave feeling that maybe you're the only one who doesn't like the plan or who felt manipulated. You might even decide that you're not going back to one of those meetings since you didn't really feel heard, and besides it took hours of your evening. Maybe you have a nagging bit of shame that you were visioning on someone else's property, someone who wasn't there and couldn't protest that they like their property just the way it is. Maybe you don't want to think about what it would take to make that vision real. But you shrug your shoulders and walk to your car feeling that you've been a good citizen and participated in a community event. You've been Delphi'd”