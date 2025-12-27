FCC Actions

Resolutions? My 2026 ‘Posture’ - Inspired by Amanda: I’m “slightly despairing”

My reframe for 2026 resolutions is to embody the phrase one of my favorite colleagues used on a recent call, when Amanda described her reaction to something, in her beautiful UK accent, as “slightly despairing.” It’s been with me for days.

When I summarize the news, I make sure I am in a positive state of mind, because I realize that my energetic frequency carries to the reader and is real…If I get tired, overwhelmed, or too far behind, I stop and regroup, unlike like last week when I was not feeling well and the power kept going out, and it showed, - rushed and stressed. I am grateful for the Substack community, and determined to maintain a higher state of integration. My teacher says that we won the lottery to be born into this time, because there is so much that can be done - outwardly, and also as souls. I am thankful for my tribe and for you.

And a Comments Course Correction

I made a choice early on not to heed the comments and reader stats for fear of becoming too attached to positive feedback, but if “A Midwestern Doctor” can take the time to read hundreds of comments, I can read comments too…and thank you to those taking the time to post your thoughts and input. It’s a frequency- of growing community.

The Calendar - Weaponized

On Dec. 23, 2013, the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Utilities published its initial investigation into smart meter deployment.

Complaints were immediately filed by the public about the timing of the order and the 2-week comment deadline which spanned the holidays. (The deadline was extended, but that record of correspondence is not posted.) Thanks in great deal to Carol Bedrosian, the editor of Spirit of Change, New England’s holistic magazine, a post went out to readers who may not have ever heard before of “smart meters” but who were well enough versed in energy medicine and holistic health to realize that the concerns about health harm and the environment were real. When I looked back at the docket, I remembered that Amy Dean, Olle Johansson, Don Maisch, and others in the international community responded to the call for help 12 years ago, and that many on the list, including Linda Kurtz in Michigan, are still working on this issue. (Also a number of commenters are no longer with us, including Dr. William Rea, Peter Tocci and Lance McKee.)

The only environmental group opposed was the Berkshire-Litchfield Environmental Council - Starling Childs and B. Blake Levitt This is still a problem. Of the 120 comments, 20 were in favor, and 100 opposed to smart meters deployment. And thus began the 12-year community activist’s delay of MA smart metering, in a state where climate/sustainability/clean energy brainwashing still abounds.

The reaction of MA ratepayers to the intrusion over the holidays was visceral, and we at Safe Tech International would not be intruding here if the stakes were not so high…Please sign on to any of the actions (some only 5 seconds) for the FCC proceeding.

The media never covered comments of concern about health and the environment submitted to the recent FCC Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding.

A large presence regarding precaution in this docket may have far reaching consequences, for example as the testimony in the 2013-2019 FCC proceeding did, providing the basis for a subsequent lawsuit.

More News Here: December 27-28 Safe Tech International News and Notes

Safe Tech Int. would not be intruding over holidays if the stakes were not so high…Please sign on to actions (5 seconds) or post comment for the FCC proceeding by Dec. 31.

