With gratitude to people working very hard in Colorado, including Longmont, and some technical videos, and 2 ways to respond to the invitation to provide feedback to the FCC.

CO HB25-1175 - Smart Meter Opt-In Program passed the House, next is Senate. Smart Meter Opt-In Program | Colorado General Assembly

Concerning the establishment of an opt-in program for smart meters installed by a qualifying retail utility. Session: 2025 Regular Session Subject: Energy

Under current law, an investor-owned qualifying retail utility serving more than 500,000 customers (utility) may install advanced metering infrastructure (smart meter) at a customer's residential property without the property owner's permission unless the customer opts out of having the smart meter installed.

The bill prohibits, beginning July 1, 2025, a utility from installing a smart meter at a customer's residential property unless the customer opts in by submitting a signed request to the utility requesting the installation of a smart meter.

The bill also requires a utility that installed a smart meter at a customer's residential property without the customer's permission prior to July 1, 2025, to uninstall the smart meter and replace it with a manual meter within 90 days after receiving a customer's request.

The bill requires a utility to establish an online website and provide a phone number by which customers of the utility may submit requests to receive or uninstall a smart meter.

The bill requires a utility that deploys smart meters on or after September 1, 2025, shall submit a customer communication plan to the public utilities commission before December 31, 2025. The customer communication plan must include the information related to the utility's plan for:

The deployment of smart meters;

Communicating with residential customers before the installation of smart meters on the customer's property, which communication must be sent 90, 60, and 30 days before the smart meter is installed;

Communicating with residential customers regarding the customer's right to not have a smart meter installed and to receive a noncommunicating meter instead; and

Communicating with a new residential customer about whether the property already has a smart meter installed and the customer's right to have a noncommunicating meter installed instead.

A utility that plans to install a smart meter at a residential customer's property shall make reasonable efforts to notify the customer before arriving at the customer's property.

A utility that installs or plans to install smart meters shall:

Maintain a phone line and public website with information regarding the customer's right to not have the smart meter installed and have a noncommunicating meter installed, if requested;

Only install smart meters that comply with federal communications commission requirements for radio frequency; and

Establish and maintain a public website that includes information regarding customer data privacy and radio frequency communications in relation to smart meters.

(Note: Italicized words indicate new material added to the original summary; dashes through words indicate deletions from the original summary.)

(Note: This summary applies to the reengrossed version of this bill as introduced in the second house.)

Reverse Engineering Smart Meters: RECESSIM

Our Safe Tech International colleague Emma in South Africa sent a video from Texas from someone with a great deal of technical expertise and equipment who is deconstructing smart meters’ “RECESSIM (pronounced Ruh-Chess-Mmm) is Latin for "moving backwards" which is what we do when we Reverse Engineer.”

The REAL Problem with Smart Meters

1,032,716 views Aug 6, 2024 20 minutes

Reverse Engineering Smart Meters for years to solve this problem. I think this is the best way to gettit done, follow along! (deciphering the power readings)

What Secrets are Hidden Inside Smart Meters?

105K views 1 month ago 23 minutes

This video follows a journey of reverse engineering the firmware of a smart meter. The creator explores the challenges of using open-source software and the power of AI tools to decipher the code. They also test the meter's physical capabilities, pushing it to its limits with high-power loads. (includes fires)

There are more videos at the page: RECESSIM - YouTube

The FCC Proceeding Seeking Comments from the Public - 2 ways to contribute



The Alliance for Natural Health has a very quick sign-on action that only requires your name and email. Just go here: https://anh-usa.org/action-center/ and look for the action item for the FCC. It is a good action to share with others because it covers a broad range of issues, including 5G tower placement. Go to the FCC site and submit a comment. Go to: ECFS - Search Filings to the FCC. Click on the button “Submit a Filing” in the very top toolbar. Type in 25-133 for the proceeding.

Here is the order that you are responding to:

The Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages

DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133

Thank you for doing your part and being on the right side of history. Please ask everyone and their dog to contribute.

Comments Due: Friday, April 11, 2025

Reply Comments Due: Monday, April 28, 2025