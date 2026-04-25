“No smart meter has increased anybody’s health whatsoever, right? and they have harmed quite a few people one at a time sooner or later.”

- Eric Windheim

These stories continue to need to be told.

Image by delo from Pixabay

Children’s Health Defense Exclusive: She Refused a Smart Meter for Health Reasons — So New Jersey Water Company Shut Off Her Water

After more than a year of threats, New Jersey American Water sent a technician, accompanied by two police officers, to shut off a woman’s water because she wouldn’t allow the company to install a smart water meter due to health concerns. New Jersey has no regulation requiring residents to accept smart meters.

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-jersey-company-shut-off-water-woman-refused-smart-meter-health-reasons/

Many people know that electric companies commonly pressure residents to accept smart meters.

For instance, despite freezing temperatures and with little to no warning, Dominion Energy Virginia in December 2022 showed up at the homes of more than half a dozen families in Virginia and shut off their power because they refused to have smart meters installed.

“But very few people know that water companies do the same thing,” Goldman said.

When Goldman posted on Facebook about her experience, the post garnered over 1,000 views within a week. “People were thanking me,” she said. They had no idea that water companies in the U.S. would do such a thing. “People are so shocked,” she added. []

NJAW did not restore Goldman’s water service until March 10, after the BPU intervened on Goldman’s behalf.

Goldman said she finds it ironic that NJAW’s official motto is, “We keep life flowing.”

“They intentionally cut off our life because water is life,” she said.

Read more at link: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-jersey-company-shut-off-water-woman-refused-smart-meter-health-reasons/

Smart Meters: Dr. Courtney Snyder and Certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist and Building Biology Environmental Consultant Eric Windheim

No smart meter has increased anybody’s health whatsoever, right? and they have harmed quite a few people one at a time sooner or later.

“It’s a very very quick sharp snap of a transmission which goes from zero to full power and back to zero again in far less than a second. So, it’s like the snap of a bullwhip.”

Here is a short outtake from an interview with Dr. Courtney Snyder and Building Biologist and Electromagnetic Specialist Eric Windheim - 2 minutes 40 seconds.

Eric: I started looking into it and I found out that these meters are hurting people, particularly if these meters are on or close to the bedroom area. People have headache, fatigue, insomnia, nightmares, agitation, anxiety, irritability, cardiac irregularities, including depression, and even suicidal thoughts and nosebleeds.

Dr. Snyder: if you have a smart meter, it’s going to have a flashing digital display. Just numbers, right?

Eric. You might also notice that has a little number up at the top called FCC ID, and that’s the number of the federal permit. Now, the old safe analog meter had dials and gears that looked like the inside of a wristwatch. Gears and dials. That's the electro mechanical analog meter. It's totally benign smart.

Dr: Snyder: I want people to know that there's hopeful helpful resources here.

Read the full substack post and see the entire interview with Dr, Snyder and Eric (46 minutes) here:

Conversation With Building Biologist & Certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist Eric Windheim on The Impact of Smart Meters & What We Can Do to Protect Ourselves