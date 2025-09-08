Re smart meters, nailed it!

UK TORIES: Bring back pen and paper!, ChatGPT explains how it skews Havana info., Off-shore wind chemical pollution, Keep Space for Peace, Cleansing, Light, Health, Housing, Car Magnetic Fields, more at link

URGENT ACTION ALERT FROM THE NATIONAL CALL: The National Call - 7 Upcoming Federal Submissions - Need Info on ICD Codes and Cell Outages

There are 7 upcoming filings arriving in rapid succession within the 6 week period starting 9-18-25 to 10-27-25:

FCC Request for Public Comments on modernizing the NEPA Rules due 9-18-25 . Reply Comments due 10-3-25

CDC virtual meeting Sept. 9th where you can register for the webinar; public comments on proposed ICD codes and revisions due 10-10-25 (although EMR-S is not on their agenda, we will be filing comments to include EMR-S in their codes)

FCC Request for Public Comment on accelerating wireline deployment by removing barriers to infrastructure investment Comments due 9-22-25. Reply comments due 10-21-25

FCC Request for Public Comments on retiring landlines 9-29-25; Reply comments due 10-27-25

This number of requests for public comment is unprecedented and we're going to need help on the comments dealing with landlines and the ICD codes. Please forward the info to me by Friday, 9-19-25

ICD Codes: please send me any information you have on ICD codes that relates to our issues. I need sources: articles, white papers, etc. Friday, 9-19-25, is the deadline to get this information to me.

Landlines: We want to show how the cellular network is not reliable especially when there's a network outage during an emergency and people can't make an emergency call. Please forward to us any information, news articles, white papers, personal stories, etc. regarding:

cellular outages across the country

# of people affected

injuries, damage, etc.

why we need to keep our landlines

why cellular is not dependable (outages due to weather, lack of cellular maintenance, etc.)

how cellular can create emergencies (fire risk, etc)



This Friday, 9-12-25, is the deadline to get the landline information to me. If there is more information that you find up to 9-28-25, please forward it on the chance that we can still include in our Comments. If you'd like to be on our permanent list of filers to join in the filings with federal agencies, please send me: Your name Your organization, if applicable If you want to identify with EMR-S City, State Please forward this email to your lists. Thank you. <hello@thenationalcall.org>

Note if you have read Carey Gilham’s account of Monsanto’s work with agricultural chemicals, (Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer, and the Corruption of Science) you know that the liability lawsuits could only have been pursued if there was evidence that the company ignored reported harm and emerging science. The same goes for tobacco, asbestos, etc.

The National Call is writing the necessary history. Please support the submissions that also document smart meter harm.

Thanks for being here.