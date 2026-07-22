



Grateful for retired insurance industry whistleblower Norm Lambe

FIRES; Aftermath-The truth behind the Lahaina fire of 2023 and the California Wildfires of 2025 Contributor- Sandra Lambe The Lahaina Investigation Current Facts “Energized overhead power line between pole 24 and 25 resulted in that line falling to the ground, subsequently igniting vegetation. The cause of the fire was the re-energization of broken utility lines which caused the ejection of molten metallic material (sparks) to fall to the base of pole 25, igniting the unmaintained vegetation below. The continuation of the fire via rekindle was due to a hidden piece of smoldering material that made its way at an undetermined time via undetermined means to a susceptible fuel package in the gully just to the east and south of the existing burn area.” ATF Quote

Per the comments at the news conference, the report focuses on the ‘rekindling’ of the morning fire as the cause of the afternoon fire which destroyed Lahaina and killed 102 people. The report acknowledges that a Lahaina fire chief ordered the removal of fire crews from the site which then rekindled.

ELECTRICITY: More Ohioans are getting their power shut off as energy costs surge Recent data reveals an uptick in households losing power because of unpaid utility bills — yet another sign of the ongoing national affordability crisis.

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